ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Do not repeat past mistakes by banning cheap solar power, Energy UK boss warns

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PRBLY_0iXCigna00
Financial News

The chief executive of the energy trade body has called on the Government to proceed “carefully” when putting a cap on how much revenue wind farms can make to avoid repeating past mistakes which put off investment in the UK.

Energy UK boss Emma Pinchbeck also told a conference in London that banning cheap solar power would be a “false economy”.

“Cuts to green policies in 2015 have added to the cost of bills today,” she said at the Energy UK conference.

“It seems scarcely believable to me that we would make the same mistakes again with, for example, reforms that make it harder or ban cheap solar power.

False narratives often lead to false economies

“False narratives often lead to false economies.”

Reports in recent days have suggested that the Government could ban farmers from putting solar panels on their land.

Ms Pinchbeck said: “On which note it is also very important that the Government proceeds carefully with the revenue cap on low carbon generators and other measures announced in the energy price Bill.”

On Tuesday the Government announced that it would put a “cost-plus-revenue” limit on what some wind and solar farms in England and Wales could make.

The Government insists that the policy is not a windfall tax, however industry figures say that it amounts to one.

Long before (Russian President Vladimir) Putin launched his attack... it was clear that we needed to reform our energy system

Speaking after Ms Pinchbeck, climate minister Graham Stuart said the country is facing a crisis and acknowledged not everything was down to the war in Ukraine.

“Long before (Russian President Vladimir) Putin launched his attack… it was clear that we needed to reform our energy system,” he told the audience.

Energy bills have soared in the last year, forcing the Government to step in to cap the price that households have to pay for their electricity at 34p per unit and 10.4p per unit for gas.

For the average household this means they will pay around £2,500. However those that use more will pay more than that, and those who slash their use might end up with lower bills.

The average household is counted as one with 2.4 people in it.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate

A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child. Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.
newschain

Arrests after body found and police probe if pair ‘taken against their will’

Three arrests have been made after the discovery of a man’s body in woodland in Essex as police investigate whether two people were taken against their will. The body is believed to be that of a man in his 40s who had gone missing from an address in north London, alongside a woman in her 30s who has since been found physically unharmed.
newschain

Prison officer denies having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with inmate

A female prison officer has pleaded not guilty to having an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate. Ruth Shmylo, 25, from Pontypridd, South Wales, denies becoming involved with the male prisoner at the category B jail HMP Parc in Bridgend. Shmylo appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday wearing...
newschain

Russian cosmonaut runs over colleague less than three weeks after space return

A Russian cosmonaut drove over a colleague on a dark road outside Moscow less than three weeks after returning from his latest orbiting mission. Oleg Artemyev did not see the Star City cosmonaut training centre worker, who was crossing the road in the dark late on Monday, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos said.
newschain

Pound surges higher as new Chancellor to unveil emergency budget plan

The pound has jumped higher on news that new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is to make an emergency statement on Monday to calm the chaos in the financial markets. Sterling leapt to 1.129 US dollars at one stage, having kicked off more nervously, dipping to 1.122 against the greenback in overnight trading ahead of what many have feared would be a testing day on markets.
newschain

Sleeping less than five hours linked to multiple diseases in later life – study

Adults over 50 who get less than five hours of sleep at night may have an increased risk of developing at least two chronic diseases, research suggests. Evidence from self-reported data indicates that compared to those who slept for up to seven hours a night, people who reported getting five hours or less shut eye were 30% more likely to be diagnosed with diseases – such as cancer, diabetes or heart disease – over the span of 25 years.
newschain

These Japanese maples will bring a world of autumnal colour to your garden

Japanese maples can boost the autumnal palette of your garden, with burnt orange, zingy yellow, scarlet red and deep burgundy colours. These spectacular deciduous trees, also known as acers – some of which can be grown in a pot, while others need a wider space to branch out – add warmth, colour and architecture to your garden, whatever the size.
newschain

Environmental performance ‘unacceptable’, water company bosses admit

Water company bosses have admitted their firms’ environmental performance has been “unacceptable” amid concern over sewage pollution. The water industry has seen its reputation battered by rising public anger over sewage spills from overflow drains into rivers and seas during heavy rain. There has also been criticism...
newschain

Food Standards Agency staff strike ballot could lead to Christmas meat shortages

A strike by staff at the Food Standards Agency could lead to Christmas meat shortages, their union has said. The staff, represented by Unison, are being balloted for strike action over a pay dispute. Hundreds of inspectors, vets and office-based staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are involved, and...
newschain

Nottingham Forest frustrate goal-shy Brighton in stalemate on south coast

Nottingham Forest climbed off the bottom of the Premier League table following a battling goalless draw which extended Roberto De Zerbi’s winless start as Brighton manager. Seagulls forward Leandro Trossard rattled the crossbar in the first half on a frustrating evening for the dominant hosts at the Amex Stadium, while Pascal Gross was denied a late winner by a superb save from visiting goalkeeper Dean Henderson.
newschain

Northern Ireland Secretary targeting ‘host of improvements’ to legacy Bill

Improvements are being planned for the controversial Bill to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past. Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill is set for its second reading in the House of Lords in the next two weeks. He said he believes...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
161K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy