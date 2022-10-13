ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

KCTV 5

KU apologizes after Native ancestors found in museum collection

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has apologized to the Indigenous community and has restarted repatriation efforts after Native American ancestors were found in its museum collections. The University of Kansas says it has grown to be an institution with a notable record for research and innovation. Unfortunately,...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

KCPS residents outraged at proposal to close schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It got heated Monday night when Kansas City Public Schools staff gave people a chance to weigh in on possible school closures. The district is considering closing 10 schools to allocate more money to improving educational programs. The administration held the first of nine community feedback sessions Monday night at Southeast Community Center.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Saint Luke’s closing 2 community hospitals in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Saint Luke’s Health System is closing two of their community hospitals in Johnson County in an effort to streamline their services. The two locations that will be closing are in Shawnee and Olathe. The one in Shawnee is located near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman Road, near Aldi. The one in Olathe is located near W. 135th Street and S. Black Bob Road, across the street from Walmart Supercenter.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas ranks last in national mental health study

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – A new study ranking how states are handling mental health needs finds Kansas in dead last out of all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. The study by Mental Health America primarily looks at two things: prevalence of mental illness and access to care. Researchers...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Foundation repair companies busy due to Midwest drought

Foundation repair companies busy due to Midwest drought
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Pet Project hosts first fall makers fair

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Small business owners and local artists lined up for KC Pet Project’s Fall Makers Fair. “We always wanted to do this event and we were like ‘we’re going to make it happen this fall,’ and we actually put it together really quickly,” said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer of KC Pet Project.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

27 displaced in Kansas City apartment fire

27 displaced in Kansas City apartment fire
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas voter registration deadline is tonight, advance voting begins Wednesday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Time is running out for voters in Kansas who want to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election!. If sent by mail, a voter registration application must be postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 18. But, if you didn’t make it to the post office today, you can register online as long as you submit your information before midnight.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Cory's Northland Gun store burglarized

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Cory's Northland Gun store burglarized
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

1 dead, dozens displaced after apartment fire in KC

1 dead, dozens displaced after apartment fire in KC
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Test Drive Tuesday: Kia Telluride

It’s Test Drive Tuesday. Bill gets behind the wheel with Shawnee Mission Kia to take the new Kia Telluride for a spin. Sponsored by Shawnee Mission Kia.
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

2 seriously injured in Monday afternoon shooting, KCPD says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two people seriously injured. The call about the shooting appears to have come out at 1:20 p.m. According to the police, two shooting victims were located at the QuikTrip near E. 87th...
KANSAS CITY, MO

