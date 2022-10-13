Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New KCI Airport Terminal Set to Open Next Spring With Lots of Upgrades for PassengersEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union StationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
KU apologizes after Native ancestors found in museum collection
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has apologized to the Indigenous community and has restarted repatriation efforts after Native American ancestors were found in its museum collections. The University of Kansas says it has grown to be an institution with a notable record for research and innovation. Unfortunately,...
KCTV 5
KCPS residents outraged at proposal to close schools
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It got heated Monday night when Kansas City Public Schools staff gave people a chance to weigh in on possible school closures. The district is considering closing 10 schools to allocate more money to improving educational programs. The administration held the first of nine community feedback sessions Monday night at Southeast Community Center.
KCTV 5
Saint Luke’s closing 2 community hospitals in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Saint Luke’s Health System is closing two of their community hospitals in Johnson County in an effort to streamline their services. The two locations that will be closing are in Shawnee and Olathe. The one in Shawnee is located near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman Road, near Aldi. The one in Olathe is located near W. 135th Street and S. Black Bob Road, across the street from Walmart Supercenter.
KCTV 5
Kansas ranks last in national mental health study
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – A new study ranking how states are handling mental health needs finds Kansas in dead last out of all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. The study by Mental Health America primarily looks at two things: prevalence of mental illness and access to care. Researchers...
KCTV 5
KCPS holds discussion Monday night on proposal that could close 10 schools
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Public Schools has what it is calling a “bold” plan to deal with declining enrollment that could include closing 10 schools. That plan is up for more public discussion Monday night. The district hopes families and students meet with them to...
KCTV 5
Foundation repair companies busy due to Midwest drought
ATF investigating string of burglaries at 3 firearms businesses in KC metro. ATF investigators are searching for a group of thieves who rammed their way inside three businesses in the Kansas City metro during a rash of gun store burglaries. Community shaken up after 2 bodies are found in woods...
KCTV 5
KC Pet Project hosts first fall makers fair
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Small business owners and local artists lined up for KC Pet Project’s Fall Makers Fair. “We always wanted to do this event and we were like ‘we’re going to make it happen this fall,’ and we actually put it together really quickly,” said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer of KC Pet Project.
KCTV 5
27 displaced in Kansas City apartment fire
KCTV 5
ATF investigating string of burglaries at 3 firearms businesses in KC metro
Community shaken up after 2 bodies are found in woods near Worlds of Fun. A Kansas City community in the Northland is shaken up after police found two bodies in a wooded area just west of Worlds of Fun. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It got heated Monday night when...
KCTV 5
Kansas voter registration deadline is tonight, advance voting begins Wednesday
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Time is running out for voters in Kansas who want to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election!. If sent by mail, a voter registration application must be postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 18. But, if you didn’t make it to the post office today, you can register online as long as you submit your information before midnight.
KCTV 5
KCK NAACP branch president arrested, accused of striking police officer at hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NAACP branch president for Kansas City, Kansas, has bonded out of jail after an incident over the weekend. Overbrook police stated an officer had pulled over Tarence Maddox, 39, for speeding. Police also found Maddox to be driving on a suspended license, according to a release.
KCTV 5
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Cory's Northland Gun store burglarized
KCTV 5
Community shaken up after 2 bodies are found in woods near Worlds of Fun
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City community in the Northland is shaken up after police found two bodies in a wooded area just west of Worlds of Fun. Lonny Harris has lived in the quiet Northland neighborhood for nearly 24 years. He said he was shocked to hear about the recent death investigation down the street.
KCTV 5
KC Unsolved: Family searches for justice a year after 15-year-old fatally shot on mother’s porch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family members are still searching for justice more than a year after a 15-year-old was shot and killed on his mother’s front porch in Kansas City near 35th Street and Agnes Avenue. Da’Mario Gentry’s aunt, Janelle Morris, said his mother had just stepped inside...
KCTV 5
1 dead, dozens displaced after apartment fire in KC
KCTV 5
Test Drive Tuesday: Kia Telluride
It’s Test Drive Tuesday. Bill gets behind the wheel with Shawnee Mission Kia to take the new Kia Telluride for a spin. Sponsored by Shawnee Mission Kia.
KCTV 5
Multiple agencies join forces in investigation of Timothy Haslett, Jr.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Excelsior Springs man faces multiple felony charges after a woman said she escaped his basement while bound with duct tape and wearing a metal collar. Timothy Haslett, Jr. is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault. His arraignment is set in Clay County for...
KCTV 5
2 seriously injured in Monday afternoon shooting, KCPD says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two people seriously injured. The call about the shooting appears to have come out at 1:20 p.m. According to the police, two shooting victims were located at the QuikTrip near E. 87th...
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for pickup truck after pedestrian is struck, critically injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a pickup truck after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured on Monday morning. It happened at 6:44 a.m. in the area of 23rd Street and Topping Avenue, which is right by Blue Valley Park. The...
KCTV 5
Northmoor, Basehor gun stores burglarized after truck backs through front door
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Northmoor gun store is fixing up shop after two people broke in early Monday morning stealing little but leaving behind thousands of dollars in damages. Security video showed by Cory’s Northland Gun store staff Monday showed it happened around 3:30 a.m. Cory’s is off...
