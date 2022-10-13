Read full article on original website
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Stocks Could Tumble 30% in a Recession. Should You Be Worried?
It's a possibility investors will need to brace for. Jamie Dimon has issued many dire warnings about an impending recession. He also cautions investors that their portfolios could take a severe hit if economic conditions worsen. For months on end, financial experts have been sounding warnings about an impending recession....
Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks
Alexandria Realty Estate Equities pays a healthy dividend. Enbridge should have the fuel to keep growing its big-time payout. Intel's recent share price slide has pushed its yield up to an enticing level.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
Equinix has grown its revenue for 78 straight quarters. Walgreens has increased its dividend for the last 47 consecutive years. Zscaler's revenue has expanded at a 55% annual rate since 2018.
If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position
Following an incredible rebound, Deere & Company may face another headwind for the exact opposite reason. The ever-changing regulatory environment for prescription drugs could leave Royalty Pharma vulnerable. Erie Indemnity shares are in the habit of driving unsustainable rallies.
2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Amgen has nine therapies that brought in $1 billion or more in revenue last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals sees big potential in a gene-editing blood therapy.
How Much the Average Retiree Will Receive From Social Security and Pay for Medicare Part B in 2023
Medicare Part B monthly premiums are declining by $5.20.
Monday's 2 Big Stock Winners Are Pointing to a Rebound
Splunk reportedly has an activist investor having taken a sizable position in its stock.
The 38 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits
12 states currently tax the Social Security benefits of some seniors. But just because you live in one doesn't mean you'll owe anything. The federal government also taxes some seniors' Social Security benefits.
Working While On Social Security? There's Good News for 2023
Social Security beneficiaries will receive a historic raise in 2023. Next year's COLA will affect several areas of Social Security. Those who are working while receiving Social Security will see a unique perk.
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
Are your savings on par with the typical American's?. There are different estimates out there as to what Americans have saved. It's a good idea to focus more on your personal needs and goals than on what the typical person has socked away. If you're curious as to how well...
Why ChargePoint Stock Bolted Higher Today
Investors are reacting to positive news in the market today. ChargePoint investors are hoping the economy is stronger than previously thought.
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
CVS Health is known for pharmacies, but it's actually a healthcare benefits management company that provides many of the benefits it manages. Abbott Laboratories is a healthcare conglomerate with several growth drivers, including the leading constant glucose monitor for people with diabetes. AbbVie is a pharma stock that offers an...
Why Salesforce Stock Was Leading the Dow Jones Higher Today
Starboard Value has acquired a sizable stake in the customer relationship-management leader. Salesforce is trading at a historically low price-to-sales valuation. Management is aiming to grow revenue, while also expanding free cash flow.
Got $300? 3 Genius Stocks to Buy on the Dip
It's been a tough year for investors, with all three major indexes plummeting into a bear market. Historically, every bear market decline has been a tantalizing buying opportunity for patient investors. Scooping up shares of these bargain-priced stocks would be a smart move.
Why Marqeta, Affirm, and Lemonade Soared Today
Big banks have reported solid consumer spending and low charge offs, allaying fears of a recession today. This actually seems to be helping the stocks of younger and "riskier" players in the fintech space by an even greater amount.
Why Shares of Iamgold Are Skyrocketing Today
Iamgold has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
3 Stocks Down 50% I'd Buy Right Now
The market downturn has been relentless for growth
Will This News Send Moderna's Stock Soaring?
Merck is exercising an option to develop a personalized cancer vaccine with Moderna. Moderna's personalized cancer vaccine candidate, mRNA-4157, is currently in phase 2 trials. Merck will pay Moderna $250 million for execution of the option.
Why Babylon Holdings Stock Plummeted by 15% Today
The digital healthcare company is floating a new stock issue. It is selling shares as part of a PIPE fundraising round.
Why Carvana Stock Lagged Behind the Market Today
An analyst downgrades his recommendation on the auto retailer. He also drastically reduced his price target on the stock.
