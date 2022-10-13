MM 10.13: Maryland men’s soccer defender Nick Richardson earns another Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
testudotimes.com
No. 7 Maryland men’s soccer’s unbeaten streak ends as Terps fall to High Point, 2-1
No. 7 Maryland men’s soccer held a 1-0 lead at halftime, but once sophomore defender William Kulvik committed an own goal in the second half, things took a turn for the worse. With the game knotted at one, High Point cashed in on a golden opportunity in the 76th...
testudotimes.com
Maryland volleyball weekend recap: A major upset and a conference winning streak
Momentum can be a fleeting thing for any team to hold onto, and that’s especially been the case for Maryland volleyball in conference games this season. But all of a sudden, this team has won nine straight sets and has a three-game winning streak after the team’s best Big Ten performances of the season.
testudotimes.com
Donraadt’s heroics lift No. 2 Maryland field hockey to 4-3 win over No. 20 Rutgers, share of Big Ten title
With the game even at three, No. 2 Maryland field hockey looked for the game-winning goal in an eventful fourth quarter between the Terps and No. 20 Rutgers in College Park. Her back turned, Maryland graduate midfielder Bibi Donraadt used a hesitation move to force Indiana redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Sophia Howard out of position. Once Donraadt realized she had leverage, she fired the game-winning goal into the cage.
testudotimes.com
No. 7 Maryland men’s soccer vs. High Point preview
No. 7 Maryland men’s soccer is coming off two disappointing outcomes. The Terps tied both Northwestern and Wisconsin, both of which sit at the bottom of the Big Ten standings. Maryland created countless opportunities in both matches, especially against Wisconsin. The Terps squared off against the Badgers on Friday...
testudotimes.com
Maryland women’s soccer defeated by Minnesota, 2-1, for seventh consecutive loss
Facing a one goal deficit in the closing moments of the game, Maryland women’s soccer head coach Meg Ryan Nemzer made her most aggressive changes of the season, sending in five attackers in a desperate effort to get to Minnesota’s goal. Needing an equalizer to hold onto any...
testudotimes.com
Three takeaways from Maryland football’s close call against Indiana
Maryland football stumbled along the way but ultimately got back on track Saturday afternoon, edging out Indiana, 38-33, to improve to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten. It was a sloppy performance on both ends of the ball for the Terps, with a mediocre Hoosiers side pushing Maryland to the brink, even holding a 27-24 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Comments / 0