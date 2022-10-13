Read full article on original website
High winds, dry conditions continue to spark grass fires across Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Monday's high winds and continued dry conditions sparked another round of grass fires across Siouxland. Including one alongside I-29 in North Sioux City Monday afternoon. Units from North Sioux City and Jefferson were called to the southbound lanes of I-29 south of Exit 4 around 1 p.m. for a fire in the ditch. They got that one put out quickly but others have been popping up all day.
Iowa DOT is ready for winter weather, are you?
AMES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A very chilly Monday morning in the middle of October previews what is to come in Iowa. Winter might not be here yet but it soon will be and the Iowa Department of Transportation is preparing for the changing seasons. The Iowa DOT...
Near record cold temperatures are possible tonight
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — It is going to be a bitterly cold start to the week in Siouxland, especially in the overnight hours. Today highs will only manage to make it to the low to mid-40s, even with ample sunshine. As soon as the sun sets our temperatures will...
CROP Walk aims to end hunger in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An annual event to raise awareness of and end hunger in Siouxland and around the world took place on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16th. The Siouxland CROP Walk was held at Grace United Methodist Church in Sioux City. The goal of the CROP Walk is to...
Iowa National Guard holds community celebration
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Iowa National Guard held its second annual Fall Family Festival on Sunday, Oct. 16th. The celebration was put together as a celebration and a way to thank the soldiers' families and the surrounding Siouxland community for their support in the military's efforts. "The idea...
Reynolds v. Dejear: Iowa Governor debate highlights rift in ideologies
It was a big day for Iowa politics, with the only debate in Iowa's race for governor taking place Monday evening. The heated debate for the governorship, and a new poll showing a dead heat in the race for Senate, come as Iowa's most powerful positions go up for grabs in just over three weeks from now.
Winning $1M lottery ticket bought in Woodbury County
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — For the third time in the past two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least $1 million!. The Iowa Lottery says that someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a convenience store in Danbury, a community of 320 in Woodbury County, won a $1 million prize in the game’s drawing last night.
First playoff matchups are set for Siouxland high school football
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The first round of the high school football playoffs is set for Iowa 8-man, Class A, 1A and 2A; Nebraska class D1 and D2; and South Dakota class 11B. Iowa Falls-Alden vs Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. Sheldon vs Spirit Lake. Unity Christian vs OABCIG. Estherville-Lincoln Central...
