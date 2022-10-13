SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Monday's high winds and continued dry conditions sparked another round of grass fires across Siouxland. Including one alongside I-29 in North Sioux City Monday afternoon. Units from North Sioux City and Jefferson were called to the southbound lanes of I-29 south of Exit 4 around 1 p.m. for a fire in the ditch. They got that one put out quickly but others have been popping up all day.

