iebusinessdaily.com
Adelanto retail center gets started
Construction has begun on a neighborhood retail center in Adelanto. Adelanto Towne Center’s first phase will be two buildings, that combined cover 10,000 square feet, according to Lewis Retail Retail Centers in Upland, the project’s developer. Poppy Express Wash and Poppy Fuel will occupy both buildings which are...
solarpowerworldonline.com
1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project now online in Southern California
Axium Infrastructure and Canadian Solar subsidiaries Recurrent Energy and CSI Energy Storage today announced that Crimson Storage, a 350-MW/1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project, is now in operation and providing flexible capacity to the California grid. A fund managed by Axium owns 80% of the project and Recurrent Energy, the project developer, retains 20% ownership. CSI Energy Storage was the turnkey system integrator of the project, delivering the EPC services and will provide long-term operational services for the project.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Cardenas Markets hosts grand openings for its newly acquired stores
Cardenas Markets will host grand opening festivities this month for their recently acquired and freshly remodeled store locations that operated under the Rio Ranch Market banner. This summer, the leading Hispanic supermarket chain expanded its Southern California footprint with the acquisition of six Rio Ranch Market store locations. One of...
As California plans for a new desalination plant, take a look at how these facilities work
Derek Liang / UnsplashThe Doheny Ocean Desalination Project, estimated to be completed in 2027, will provide 5 million gallons of drinking water a day to residents in Orange County.
mynewsla.com
Half Of 91 Freeway In Corona Set For Third Weekend Shutdown
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend — for the third time in five weeks — to enable crews to continue re-surfacing work, and motorists were “strongly urged” to use alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays.
Jalopnik
How Hubris Killed the United States Grand Prix at Riverside
Let’s say you came from out of state and wanted to host a pretty massive event at a venue that already has an established and dedicated local fanbase. It would perhaps make sense to treat that venue with ample respect — to assume, perhaps, that your event would not outshine all the other events and to act accordingly. Well, when Formula 1 came to California’s Riverside International Raceway, it did so with a massive ego that almost immediately came back to haunt the series.
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
foxla.com
Suspected human remains found in pipe near 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A blocked pipe at the 55 Freeway at Baker Street in Costa Mesa may have human remains in it, officials said Tuesday as efforts were underway to clear the pipe. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage at Baker Street on Monday...
You won't need a ticket to wait at the gate at Ontario's airport anymore. Here's why
Remember the days you could welcome or drop off loved ones right at the gate? A new visitor pass program at Ontario's airport is letting people do just that.
Phys.org
Changing climate claims railways, houses and beaches in California
Steve Lang can see catastrophic erosion worsened by climate change happening in real time along one of the world's most scenic railroad lines, where the sea is swallowing homes, tracks and California's beautiful beaches. "Every day I come here and watch this, and it makes me want to cry," the...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Rattles Aguanga in Riverside County
(CNS) – A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Aguanga in Riverside County at 10:25 p.m. Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. It was centered 1.6 miles northwest of Aguanga and 15.1 miles east of Temecula. It was about 5 miles deep. It was 19.9 miles southeast of Murrieta...
SoCal can expect warm conditions on Wednesday but temps to plummet on weekend
Southern California will see sunny, warm conditions Wednesday but the weekend will bring rain and much cooler temperatures.
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Forest Falls, CA
Forest Falls is an unincorporated community in southwestern San Bernardino County, California. In the 1850s, Mormon pioneers settled the area and built a sawmill. Forest Falls is on the cradle of California’s San Bernardino Mountains which rise to 5,000 feet and 6,000 feet above sea level. The community is...
Pacific Surfliner train travel halted in southern California. When will service be restored?
Amtrak crews are making emergency repairs to stabilize the hillside next to railroad tracks in San Clemente.
iebusinessdaily.com
Amazon workers seek union election
Workers at an Amazon fulfillment center in Moreno Valley have taken the first step toward holding a union election. The employees have petitioned the National Labor Relations Board for permission to hold a union election, the first time workers at an Amazon facility in California have made that request, according to multiple reports.
5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County
Approximately 5,000 duplicate ballots were erroneously mailed to some voters in western Riverside County, the Registrar of Voters office announced on Monday. Officials with the Registrar said a computer system error mistakenly generated duplicate mailing files for 5,000 voters. The affected voters live in the areas of Canyon Lake, Menifee, Murrieta, Wildomar, and Winchester. The The post 5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
Inland Empire evacuations orders lifted after storm system hits Southern California
Evacuation orders for parts of the the Inland Empire have been lifted after a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday and into Sunday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows, though those orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday evening and the shelter at […]
signalscv.com
Solar panel on home ignites
A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were...
