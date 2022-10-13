ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

iebusinessdaily.com

Adelanto retail center gets started

Construction has begun on a neighborhood retail center in Adelanto. Adelanto Towne Center’s first phase will be two buildings, that combined cover 10,000 square feet, according to Lewis Retail Retail Centers in Upland, the project’s developer. Poppy Express Wash and Poppy Fuel will occupy both buildings which are...
ADELANTO, CA
solarpowerworldonline.com

1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project now online in Southern California

Axium Infrastructure and Canadian Solar subsidiaries Recurrent Energy and CSI Energy Storage today announced that Crimson Storage, a 350-MW/1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project, is now in operation and providing flexible capacity to the California grid. A fund managed by Axium owns 80% of the project and Recurrent Energy, the project developer, retains 20% ownership. CSI Energy Storage was the turnkey system integrator of the project, delivering the EPC services and will provide long-term operational services for the project.
CALIFORNIA STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Cardenas Markets hosts grand openings for its newly acquired stores

Cardenas Markets will host grand opening festivities this month for their recently acquired and freshly remodeled store locations that operated under the Rio Ranch Market banner. This summer, the leading Hispanic supermarket chain expanded its Southern California footprint with the acquisition of six Rio Ranch Market store locations. One of...
BANNING, CA
mynewsla.com

Half Of 91 Freeway In Corona Set For Third Weekend Shutdown

The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend — for the third time in five weeks — to enable crews to continue re-surfacing work, and motorists were “strongly urged” to use alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays.
CORONA, CA
Jalopnik

How Hubris Killed the United States Grand Prix at Riverside

Let’s say you came from out of state and wanted to host a pretty massive event at a venue that already has an established and dedicated local fanbase. It would perhaps make sense to treat that venue with ample respect — to assume, perhaps, that your event would not outshine all the other events and to act accordingly. Well, when Formula 1 came to California’s Riverside International Raceway, it did so with a massive ego that almost immediately came back to haunt the series.
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month

LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Rattles Aguanga in Riverside County

(CNS) – A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Aguanga in Riverside County at 10:25 p.m. Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. It was centered 1.6 miles northwest of Aguanga and 15.1 miles east of Temecula. It was about 5 miles deep. It was 19.9 miles southeast of Murrieta...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year

When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Forest Falls, CA

Forest Falls is an unincorporated community in southwestern San Bernardino County, California. In the 1850s, Mormon pioneers settled the area and built a sawmill. Forest Falls is on the cradle of California’s San Bernardino Mountains which rise to 5,000 feet and 6,000 feet above sea level. The community is...
FOREST FALLS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Amazon workers seek union election

Workers at an Amazon fulfillment center in Moreno Valley have taken the first step toward holding a union election. The employees have petitioned the National Labor Relations Board for permission to hold a union election, the first time workers at an Amazon facility in California have made that request, according to multiple reports.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County

Approximately 5,000 duplicate ballots were erroneously mailed to some voters in western Riverside County, the Registrar of Voters office announced on Monday. Officials with the Registrar said a computer system error mistakenly generated duplicate mailing files for 5,000 voters. The affected voters live in the areas of Canyon Lake, Menifee, Murrieta, Wildomar, and Winchester. The The post 5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Solar panel on home ignites

A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

