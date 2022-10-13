ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Mike Leach was very impressed with Chris Rodriguez and UK ground game

The Kentucky Wildcats offense found some rhythm in the second half of Saturday’s win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. A big reason for that success, was the play of Chris Rodriguez. After missing the first four games of the season, Kentucky’s star running-back found his footing in this new...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Monday Headlines: Rahsaan Lewis Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats football team has dealt with a multitude of injuries over the last few games. They’ve seen star quarterback Will Levis miss time, starting offensive linemen, starting wide receivers and key defensive pieces. One of the most recent injuries suffered was two Saturdays ago vs. South Carolina...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Deone Walker ranks among top interior defensive lineman

Kentucky Wildcats Deone Walker has made a massive impact this season for Mark Stoops and Brad White’s defense. At times, the Wildcats’ pass rush has truly struggled to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks, but a bright spot on the defensive line for the Wildcats has been Walker. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Coordinators and players discuss Cats’ win over Mississippi State

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a huge victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Lexington on Saturday after dropping back-to-back games. The game had many highlights and exciting moments. With that being said, myself and other media members caught up the coordinators and the players who made some of those...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Football bowl projection roundup Week 8

Following two straight losses, the Kentucky Wildcats fought to stop the bleeding and picked up a much-needed victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday. Now they enter a well-timed bye week and will try to get several key players back to 100%. Following the bye, Kentucky will face off...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Mark Stoops makes more history, plus postgame notes and milestones

The Kentucky Wildcats entered Lexington on Saturday night as a home underdog (-3.5) against the 16th-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Cats started out moving the ball well but also had nine penalties, a fumble, and a big return called back in the first quarter. Outside of a few penalties, the...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Basketball ranked No. 4 in first AP Top 25 Poll

College basketball is back, and with it comes the first official top 25 poll of the new season. Today, the Associated Press Top 25 was unveiled, featuring your Kentucky Wildcats at No. 4. Only ahead of them are the Houston Cougars, Gonzaga Bulldogs and North Carolina Tar Heels. This also marks the 11th time Kentucky will begin a season in the top five during John Calipari’s 14 seasons in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy