Motley Fool

Monday's 2 Big Stock Winners Are Pointing to a Rebound

Splunk reportedly has an activist investor having taken a sizable position in its stock.
Motley Fool

If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

Following an incredible rebound, Deere & Company may face another headwind for the exact opposite reason. The ever-changing regulatory environment for prescription drugs could leave Royalty Pharma vulnerable. Erie Indemnity shares are in the habit of driving unsustainable rallies.
Motley Fool

2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Amgen has nine therapies that brought in $1 billion or more in revenue last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals sees big potential in a gene-editing blood therapy.
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Iamgold Are Skyrocketing Today

Iamgold has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
Motley Fool

The 38 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

12 states currently tax the Social Security benefits of some seniors. But just because you live in one doesn't mean you'll owe anything. The federal government also taxes some seniors' Social Security benefits.
Motley Fool

The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?

Are your savings on par with the typical American's?. There are different estimates out there as to what Americans have saved. It's a good idea to focus more on your personal needs and goals than on what the typical person has socked away.
Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets in the Event of a Market Crash

McDonald's is a fast-food behemoth with more than 40,000 stores worldwide. PepsiCo is a snack and beverage giant with a wide range of famous brands. Kimberly-Clark is a consumer goods giant with reliable and recognizable brands.
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

CVS Health is known for pharmacies, but it's actually a healthcare benefits management company that provides many of the benefits it manages. Abbott Laboratories is a healthcare conglomerate with several growth drivers, including the leading constant glucose monitor for people with diabetes. AbbVie is a pharma stock that offers an...
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Why PepsiCo Stock Is a Buy

The consumer goods giant isn't having much trouble passing along higher prices.
Motley Fool

Why Carvana Stock Lagged Behind the Market Today

An analyst downgrades his recommendation on the auto retailer. He also drastically reduced his price target on the stock.
Motley Fool

Why Babylon Holdings Stock Plummeted by 15% Today

The digital healthcare company is floating a new stock issue. It is selling shares as part of a PIPE fundraising round.
Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Tripped and Fell on Tuesday

An analyst at a prominent investment bank cuts his price target on the biotech. This follows the cancellation of a supply arrangement with an international organization.
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Was Surging at the Market Open Today

Analysts expect significant benefits for electric vehicle makers from the Inflation Reduction Act. Tesla is also looking to hire around 7,000 new employees.
Motley Fool

Why Legend Biotech's Shares Jumped 14.2% On Tuesday

Legend specializes in oncology and cell therapies. Its CAR-T therapy, Carvykti, that it developed with Janssen, is showing promising revenue numbers. Carvykti is going head-to-head against another new multiple myeloma therapy.
Motley Fool

Why Twilio Stock Popped Today

Investors are hoping recent bank earnings mean the U.S. economy is strong. Twilio investors should prepare for some more volatility.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Down 50% I'd Buy Right Now

The market downturn has been relentless for growth
Motley Fool

Why Shopify Stock Is Down 80% This Year

The e-commerce platform rode the wave of pandemic-driven online activity. Now, sales growth is slowing, and the stock price has fallen back down to Earth. It will take another few quarters to get the company's momentum going again.

