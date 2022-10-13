(Fayette County, IN)--A couple of weeks ago, a canine search team went through several properties in Fayette County as a part of the Denise Pflum case. Denise went missing way back in 1986. Meanwhile, both candidates for Fayette County Sheriff are now promising to keep the case active. Here’s Democrat Craig Pennington: "I can't guarantee that we can ever have a conclusion to that case, but, as sheriff, I promise I would try." "There have to be answers for what has happened to the Pflums' daughter," said Republican Zach Jones. At least 11 canines searched those undisclosed properties.

