Johnson County, IN

FOX59

Deadly scooter crash under investigation in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound I-69 near mile marker 111 just […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Lebanon man arrested after Boone County chase; police say he drove through yards, ditched car in field

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man they say led them on a chase Friday night, driving through yards and a field before being caught. According to the Jamestown Police Department, 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders nearly crashed in front of a deputy near U.S. 136 and CR 1025 West around 5 p.m. Friday. The deputy tried to pull over Saunders, who then took off.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Called to Quad Accident in Ripley Co.

One person was injured in the crash. (Ripley County, Ind.) - One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Ripley County. Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at a property near CR 350 west and CR 350 south on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The initial investigations shows...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

MULTIPLE CANINES SEARCH PROPERTIES IN DENISE PFLUM CASE

(Fayette County, IN)--A couple of weeks ago, a canine search team went through several properties in Fayette County as a part of the Denise Pflum case. Denise went missing way back in 1986. Meanwhile, both candidates for Fayette County Sheriff are now promising to keep the case active. Here’s Democrat Craig Pennington: "I can't guarantee that we can ever have a conclusion to that case, but, as sheriff, I promise I would try." "There have to be answers for what has happened to the Pflums' daughter," said Republican Zach Jones. At least 11 canines searched those undisclosed properties.
korncountry.com

CPD seeks information on 3 recent reports of ‘shots fired’

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating three separate reports of shots fired in the last week, one of which left a person injured. Law enforcement is seeking information from the public that could help with their investigation. The first incident occurred on October 12 at...
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox 59

Trafalgar officer injured in crash discharged from hospital after 2-month stay

After a nearly two-month stay, Officer Dustin Moody of the Trafalgar Police Department has been discharged from the hospital. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/trafalgar-officer-injured-in-crash-discharged-from-hospital-after-2-month-stay/. Trafalgar officer injured in crash discharged from …. After a nearly two-month stay, Officer Dustin Moody of the Trafalgar Police Department has been discharged from the hospital. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/trafalgar-officer-injured-in-crash-discharged-from-hospital-after-2-month-stay/. Woman dies...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IMPD make arrest in Friday's deadly shooting

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Indy's east side on Friday evening. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/impd-make-arrest-in-fridays-deadly-shooting/. IMPD make arrest in Friday’s deadly shooting. Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced the arrest...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Fortville

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Two people died and a third was injured in a multi-car crash in Fortville on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to a serious personal injury crash that happened in the 800 block of East Broadway Street. Fortville police told 13News it was...
FORTVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

