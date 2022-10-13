Read full article on original website
Deadly scooter crash under investigation in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved […]
Driver dies in crash with semi in Monroe County after deer jump onto interstate
A driver died in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday on Interstate 69 to the south of Bloomington, police say.
Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound I-69 near mile marker 111 just […]
cbs4indy.com
Lebanon man arrested after Boone County chase; police say he drove through yards, ditched car in field
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man they say led them on a chase Friday night, driving through yards and a field before being caught. According to the Jamestown Police Department, 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders nearly crashed in front of a deputy near U.S. 136 and CR 1025 West around 5 p.m. Friday. The deputy tried to pull over Saunders, who then took off.
eaglecountryonline.com
Air Care Called to Quad Accident in Ripley Co.
One person was injured in the crash. (Ripley County, Ind.) - One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Ripley County. Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at a property near CR 350 west and CR 350 south on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The initial investigations shows...
1017thepoint.com
MULTIPLE CANINES SEARCH PROPERTIES IN DENISE PFLUM CASE
(Fayette County, IN)--A couple of weeks ago, a canine search team went through several properties in Fayette County as a part of the Denise Pflum case. Denise went missing way back in 1986. Meanwhile, both candidates for Fayette County Sheriff are now promising to keep the case active. Here’s Democrat Craig Pennington: "I can't guarantee that we can ever have a conclusion to that case, but, as sheriff, I promise I would try." "There have to be answers for what has happened to the Pflums' daughter," said Republican Zach Jones. At least 11 canines searched those undisclosed properties.
korncountry.com
CPD seeks information on 3 recent reports of ‘shots fired’
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating three separate reports of shots fired in the last week, one of which left a person injured. Law enforcement is seeking information from the public that could help with their investigation. The first incident occurred on October 12 at...
Fox 59
Trafalgar officer injured in crash discharged from hospital after 2-month stay
After a nearly two-month stay, Officer Dustin Moody of the Trafalgar Police Department has been discharged from the hospital.
Three criminal cases filed against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop employee
Johnson County prosecutors have filed two additional criminal cases against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop employee, John E. Bragg, bringing the total criminal cases against him to three.
Fox 59
IMPD make arrest in Friday's deadly shooting
Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Indy's east side on Friday evening.
2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Fortville
FORTVILLE, Ind. — Two people died and a third was injured in a multi-car crash in Fortville on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to a serious personal injury crash that happened in the 800 block of East Broadway Street. Fortville police told 13News it was...
WLKY.com
Indiana police still looking for answers six months after boy found dead in suitcase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — It's now been six months since the body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a suitcase in southern Indiana. Still, no arrests have been made. The suitcase was found in April in a wooded area in Washington County. Previous story: ISP: Boy found...
Greenfield Police Department mourns loss of K-9
The Greenfield Police Department is mourning after one of its K-9s died Monday.
IMPD undercover operation leads to several drug arrests; police claim it will help curb gun violence
INDIANAPOLIS — As homicide numbers continue to increase across Indianapolis, IMPD is working on ways to lower the rate. Last week, IMPD undercover detectives were able to make three major busts they said will help curb gun violence. On Monday, Oct. 10, IMPD Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force...
WISH-TV
Judge dismisses suit against FedEx by families of 5 who died in 2021 warehouse shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge on Monday dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by families of five of the eight people who died in the April 15, 2021, shooting at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Federal judge Judge R. Sweeney II of the Indianapolis U.S. District Court...
Man dies in crash after van goes off I-70, into backyard of Indianapolis home
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday when his van went off the highway and into the backyard of a home in Marion County. Indiana State Police said the man was driving west on Interstate 70 near Keystone Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the roadway.
WIBC.com
IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
Man riding moped dies in crash on U.S. 31 in Johnson County
At least one person died in a crash early Thursday in rural Johnson County, according to the sheriff's office.
3 taken to hospital after Greenfield apartment fire
Three people were taken to a local hospital after a fire started in an apartment building early Monday in Greenfield, an official says.
No one injured in house fire on Greenfield’s west side, pets saved from blaze
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Emergency were on the scene of a house fire in Greenfield and people are urged by police to avoid the area Sunday afternoon. According to the Greenfield Police Department, GPD officers and city fire crews were on scene of a house fire on Tinker Trail. This is in the Sawmill neighborhood on […]
