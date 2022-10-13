Read full article on original website
Russian commander admits situation is 'tense' for his forces in Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) -The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine made a rare acknowledgment of the pressures they were under from Ukrainian offensives to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow claims to have annexed just weeks ago.
Demings goes on attack against Rubio in Fla. Senate debate
MIAMI — (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Florida went on the attack Tuesday in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, accusing him of being a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden's economic agenda. Rubio, a two-term senator, and...
Marco Rubio Reneges on Parkland Promise to Raise Age Limit to Buy AR-15s
On the election debate stage Tuesday night, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) turned his back on a promise he made to Floridians after the tragic Parkland school mass shooting four years ago: to raise the age limit on AR-15 rifle purchases from 18 to 21.The proposed enhanced restriction would be an attempt to make it more difficult for young adults to buy a semiautomatic rifle that can fire bullets as fast as a person can pull the trigger—one with minimal recoil that makes it easier to continue shooting accurately.The senator revealed his change of heart Tuesday when answering a question from...
Florida Democrat targeted by DeSantis struggles to stay in Congress
Al Lawson is trying to save his job after Gov. Ron DeSantis drew him out of his district this spring.
Vaccine mandate battles ramp up with federal contractors, Coast Guard
(The Center Square) – The battle over federal vaccine mandates is ramping up for federal contractors and members of the U.S. Coast Guard. In September 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring federal contractors to comply with federal COVID-19 guidance. In November 2021, the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force, which determines the scope of that guidance, announced the COVID-19 vaccination requirement, which included contractors.
Oil prices rise on supply woes
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as concern over tight supplies following reports of lower inventories in the United States offset fears of lower demand from top oil importer China.
