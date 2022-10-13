Read full article on original website
Fire at FedEx World Hub in the Memphis airport prompts large firefighter response
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A small fire at the FedEx World Hub inside the Memphis International Airport caused a large firefighting presence Tuesday morning. The Memphis Fire Department said they responded to a two-alarm fire at the World Hub, which is located at 2903 Sprankel Avenue in Memphis, the north end of Memphis International Airport.
Vehicle overturned on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a crash on Interstate 40 and Canada Road. At 3:37 p.m. a vehicle was reported overturned on the highway. Eastbound lanes are blocked. The entry ramp is closed and the right shoulder is blocked.
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi River in Memphis is at its lowest point ever. The National Weather service reports the river stage at -10.75 on Monday. The previous record is -10.70 in 1988. This means the level is below the agreed-upon zero level; it doesn’t mean the river is empty or below ground.
‘He was Jayden’: Family mourns Memphis teen fatally struck by train
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is in mourning after a teenager was hit and killed by a train. A family has come together in search of strength following the death of Jayden Benton, who died early Friday morning near Haynes and Southern Avenue after being hit by a train. “It’s like a bad dream […]
One critical after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting in South Memphis. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of West Hillview Drive just after midnight. One victim was located and sent to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this […]
2 People Killed, 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Memphis Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday. The officials stated that the crash happened in the evening on Horn Lake Road and Charter Avenue. The officials reported that one person was declared dead at the scene.
1 Woman Died, 1 Man Injured In A Fatal Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a fatal accident was reported on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road.
MPD investigates scooter robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a scooter robbery. MPD considers the crime as carjacking. According to officers, the carjacking occurred on Oct. 15 at 4:40 p.m. on Jackson Avenue. The suspect approached the victim and it was implied that he was armed, said police. Officers said...
Arrest Made Near Collierville, Tennessee for Injury and Death on the Oxford, Mississippi Square
Since the tragedy that occurred early this morning, Oxford Police Department investigators have worked non-stop on identifying two suspects involved in the death of Walker Fielder and the injury of a female Ole Miss student. We have identified the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville,. ....
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Ole Miss community shaken after student dies in hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. — Two Collierville men have been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run outside of Oxford City Hall. Oxford Police said that 24-year-old Seth Rokitka and 18-year-old Tristan Holland have been charged in connection to the crime that left one Ole Miss student dead and another injured. Rokitka has...
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Shelby County (Shelby County, TN)
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle accident was reported. The officials stated that the crash happened on Stateline Road at Berryman Drive in southeast Shelby County.
Crash on Germantown Pkwy sends one to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are warning drivers of delays after a one-car crash on Interstate 40 near Germantown Parkway Sunday morning. A person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police are telling drivers to anticipate traffic to be delayed in the area and try to find an alternate route. They ask […]
Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
Memphis customers prepare for ‘challenging’ electricity bill increase
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As temperatures plummet, your heating bill will likely increase 5% to 10% this winter in Memphis. “The energy market has been very, very volatile for months now,” explained Gale Jones Carson, a spokeswoman for Memphis, Light Gas and Water. “That’s not just in Memphis. That’s across the country.”
Motorcylist killed in crash near Memphis airport, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was killed near the Memphis airport late Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 11:30 PM, Memphis Police responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Cargo Road. When officers arrived, they found the biker. The biker was pronounced dead...
MPD finds body in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
Person dead in East Memphis, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was injured in East Memphis, then died at the hospital. On Oct. 15 at approximately 4:30 PM, Memphis Police went to St Francis Hospital, after a person was taken by ambulance on Park Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
