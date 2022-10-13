ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Vehicle overturned on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a crash on Interstate 40 and Canada Road. At 3:37 p.m. a vehicle was reported overturned on the highway. Eastbound lanes are blocked. The entry ramp is closed and the right shoulder is blocked.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi River in Memphis is at its lowest point ever. The National Weather service reports the river stage at -10.75 on Monday. The previous record is -10.70 in 1988. This means the level is below the agreed-upon zero level; it doesn’t mean the river is empty or below ground.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting in South Memphis. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of West Hillview Drive just after midnight. One victim was located and sent to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates scooter robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a scooter robbery. MPD considers the crime as carjacking. According to officers, the carjacking occurred on Oct. 15 at 4:40 p.m. on Jackson Avenue. The suspect approached the victim and it was implied that he was armed, said police. Officers said...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crash on Germantown Pkwy sends one to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are warning drivers of delays after a one-car crash on Interstate 40 near Germantown Parkway Sunday morning. A person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police are telling drivers to anticipate traffic to be delayed in the area and try to find an alternate route. They ask […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD finds body in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in East Memphis

CORRECTION: MPD said the victim has died of natural causes and they believe no foul play is suspected at this time. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after a person was brought to the hospital. Police said the victim was transported from the 5900 block of […]
MEMPHIS, TN

