NBC New York

United Airlines Shares Surge on Higher Profit and Strong Demand Forecast

United said unit revenues were up more than 25% from 2019 levels. Airlines have been upbeat about consumer demand despite high inflation. United executives will hold an analyst call on Wednesday morning. United Airlines forecast another profit for the end of the year and said consumer appetite for travel is...
NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Johnson & Johnson, Goldman Sachs, FuboTV and More

Here are the companies making headlines before the bell:. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – Johnson & Johnson shares rose 1.4% in the premarket after beating top and bottom line estimates for the third quarter, helped by growth in pharmaceutical sales. J&J did narrow its earnings outlook, as it maintains caution due to the impact of a strong U.S. dollar.
NBC New York

Peloton Extends Refund Period for Recalled Tread+ for Another Year

Peloton agreed to extend a refund period for its recalled Tread+ for another year, the company and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced. The refund period was extended to Nov. 6, 2023, as Pelton continues to work on a fix. In April 2021, the CPSC had warned consumers to...
NBC New York

Mastercard Will Help Banks Offer Cryptocurrency Trading

Mastercard is launching a program to let financial institutions offer cryptocurrency trading to their clients. The payments giant will act as a "bridge" between Paxos, a crypto trading platform already used by PayPal, and banks. Mastercard's program will handle regulatory compliance and security -- two core reasons banks cite for avoiding the asset class.
NBC New York

Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions

On Tuesday some 48,000 bitcoins moved off Coinbase Pro, a favored exchange among institutional investors, according to data provider CryptoQuant. The outflow was the biggest among crypto exchanges since crypto's big crash in June of this year and the second-largest of all time. Exchange outflows suggest investors are withdrawing their crypto from exchanges and shifting from selling mode to accumulating mode.
NBC New York

Relativity Space Adds 150 Acres at NASA's Mississippi Center to Test Its Reusable Rockets

3D-printing specialist Relativity Space signed an expansion deal with NASA's Stennis space center in Mississippi. Relativity will build new infrastructure and facilities on more than 150 acres at the NASA complex. The additional facilities are key to Relativity's development of a reusable rocket called Terran R. Relativity Space, which 3D-prints...
JOHN C. STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS

