NBC New York
United Airlines Shares Surge on Higher Profit and Strong Demand Forecast
United said unit revenues were up more than 25% from 2019 levels. Airlines have been upbeat about consumer demand despite high inflation. United executives will hold an analyst call on Wednesday morning. United Airlines forecast another profit for the end of the year and said consumer appetite for travel is...
NBC New York
Mississippi River Water Woes, Retail Overstock Trailers: Latest Supply Chain Stresses for Economy
Mississippi River water levels are so low it is impacting commodities transport. Retailers are using portable containers to store unsorted returns, furniture, and tires as warehouse inventory overstock piles up. East Coast port congestion led by Savannah results in up to 70% of vessels arriving late on the Transpacific trade...
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Johnson & Johnson, Goldman Sachs, FuboTV and More
Here are the companies making headlines before the bell:. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – Johnson & Johnson shares rose 1.4% in the premarket after beating top and bottom line estimates for the third quarter, helped by growth in pharmaceutical sales. J&J did narrow its earnings outlook, as it maintains caution due to the impact of a strong U.S. dollar.
NBC New York
Peloton Extends Refund Period for Recalled Tread+ for Another Year
Peloton agreed to extend a refund period for its recalled Tread+ for another year, the company and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced. The refund period was extended to Nov. 6, 2023, as Pelton continues to work on a fix. In April 2021, the CPSC had warned consumers to...
NBC New York
Mastercard Will Help Banks Offer Cryptocurrency Trading
Mastercard is launching a program to let financial institutions offer cryptocurrency trading to their clients. The payments giant will act as a "bridge" between Paxos, a crypto trading platform already used by PayPal, and banks. Mastercard's program will handle regulatory compliance and security -- two core reasons banks cite for avoiding the asset class.
NBC New York
Bank of America CEO Says Latest Spending and Savings Data Show That the U.S. Consumer Is Healthy
Bank of America's customers continue to spend freely, using their credit cards and other payment methods for 10% more transaction volume in September and the first half of October than a year earlier, CEO Brian Moynihan said. Customers' account balances remain higher than before the coronavirus pandemic struck in early...
NBC New York
Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions
On Tuesday some 48,000 bitcoins moved off Coinbase Pro, a favored exchange among institutional investors, according to data provider CryptoQuant. The outflow was the biggest among crypto exchanges since crypto's big crash in June of this year and the second-largest of all time. Exchange outflows suggest investors are withdrawing their crypto from exchanges and shifting from selling mode to accumulating mode.
Report: Theme park attendance was a roller coaster in 2021
Last year was a roller coaster ride for theme parks worldwide, with U.S. water parks approaching pre-pandemic levels and parks in China struggling with lockdowns, according to a new report.
NBC New York
Relativity Space Adds 150 Acres at NASA's Mississippi Center to Test Its Reusable Rockets
3D-printing specialist Relativity Space signed an expansion deal with NASA's Stennis space center in Mississippi. Relativity will build new infrastructure and facilities on more than 150 acres at the NASA complex. The additional facilities are key to Relativity's development of a reusable rocket called Terran R. Relativity Space, which 3D-prints...
NBC New York
American Airlines Pilot Union Moves Toward Seeking Federal Mediation as Contract Talks Drag on
The Allied Pilots Association said it is taking steps to seek federal intervention in its contract talks with American Airlines. Many U.S. airline unions are in the middle of negotiating new contracts after Covid. Alaska Airlines pilots just ratified their new contract agreement. American Airlines' pilot union is taking steps...
NBC New York
Turkey Prices Are 73% Higher Than Last Year and Might Stay That Way Through Thanksgiving, Commodities Strategist Says
The ongoing spread of bird flu will likely affect the price and availability of turkeys this Thanksgiving. Right now the price per pound of an 8 to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year, according to USDA data. This is a 73% increase. Typically bird flu spreads...
