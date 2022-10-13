Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Why companies like UPS and Disney are allowing workers to show their tattoos
Disney, UPS, Virgin Atlantic, and the U.S. Army are among organizations that have relaxed visible tattoo restrictions in the workplace amid a tight labor market and as an increasing percentage of the population chooses to get tattooed. The New York City Council is contemplating a bill that covers discrimination against...
CNBC
4-day work week firms are seeing a surge in job applications
Trying to attract and retain workers? Forget pizza parties and nap pods. Companies in the U.K. are looking at a more promising solution: the four-day work week. "Visits to our recruitment page have gone up by 60% and enquiries to the company have gone up by 534%," Helen Brittain, human resources director at environmental consultancy Tyler Grange, told CNBC's Make It.
CNBC
We're continuing to reduce our semiconductor exposure with a sale of AMD
This small sale of AMD is consistent with what we explained last Monday when downgrading our rating of the semiconductor stock to a 2. While this AMD move is a tough sale to make after its nasty decline this year — and we regret not selling more before the collapse of the PC industry — we believe it's necessary to reduce our exposure to semiconductors.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
CNBC
Adobe stock jumps on estimates for next year as strong dollar cuts into growth
For the 2023 fiscal year, Adobe called for $15.15 to $15.45 in adjusted earnings per share on $19.1 billion to $19.3 billion in revenue, while reaffirming guidance for the 2022 fiscal year, according to a statement. The forecast excludes impact from its planned $20 billion acquisition of design software startup Figma, which is expected to close in 2023. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected adjusted earnings of $15.53 per share on $19.82 billion in revenue.
CNBC
Earnings Alert: United Airlines on the move
United Airlines is on the move after earnings. With CNBC's Brian Sullivan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan and Julie Biel.
CNBC
Investors are realizing Netflix has growth ahead: LightShed's Greenfield on earnings
LightShed Partners' Rich Greenfield breaks down Netflix earnings after the company beat on the top and bottom lines, and with Q3 sub numbers. With CNBC's Brian Sullivan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan and Julie Biel.
CNBC
Nasdaq futures rise for a third day as better-than-expected Netflix results keep tech gains going
Nasdaq futures jumped Tuesday evening after the major averages posted a second straight day of gains, and Netflix reported strong earnings after the bell. Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 added 1.2%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 0.4%, and S&P 500 futures rose 0.7%. All three of the major...
CNBC
Bank of America CEO says latest spending and savings data show that the U.S. consumer is healthy
Consumers are financially resilient, despite high inflation and concerns the U.S. is nearing a recession, according to. "Analysts might wonder whether the talk of inflation, recession and other factors could [result] in a slower spending growth," Moynihan said Monday during a conference call to discuss third-quarter results that topped analysts' expectations. "We just don't see [that] here at Bank of America."
CNBC
Costco moved up, Amazon dropped off: These are the 10 best employers in the world for 2022
For the sixth year in a row, Forbes released its ranking of the world's best employers. The 2022 list was compiled in partnership with Statista. The market research company surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from multinational companies across 57 countries to determine which ones excel in:. impact and image.
CNBC
Rolls-Royce says it already has hundreds of U.S. orders for its $413,000 Spectre electric vehicle
Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos told CNBC the buyers visited the company's headquarters in England to get a sneak peak at the Spectre. The company's first electric vehicle was publicly revealed Tuesday and comes starting price tag of $413,000. General Motors this week unveiled its Celestiq electric vehicle, which starts at...
CNBC
Bitcoin outflows signal institutional shift, and hackers take $1 million from BitKeep: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Andy Bromberg of Eco discusses why a shift in retail investor interest could bring stability to crypto prices.
CNBC
Apple stock ticks down on report of cut to iPhone 14 Plus production
Shares of Apple dipped Tuesday after reports that the company is reducing production of its iPhone 14 Plus. One of Apple's manufacturers in China has been instructed to immediately halt production of the iPhone less than two weeks after its debut, according to the report. One of Apple's manufacturers in...
Comments / 0