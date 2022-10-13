ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Billionaire film producer robbed of $11 million by a Georgia inmate from inside a maximum security prison

By Alice Hearing
 5 days ago

An inmate in Georgia allegedly stole millions of dollars from billionaire Sidney Kimmel in one of the biggest heists to ever happen from inside a jail cell.

While imprisoned in the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Special Management Unit, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. used a contraband phone to impersonate Kimmel, the 94-year-old CEO of Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, which was behind movies such as Crazy Rich Asians and Hell or High Water .

Kimmel is worth $1.5 billion according to Forbes.

In 2020, the 31-year-old Cofield managed to convince customer service representatives at Charles Schwab that he was Kimmel and withdrew $11 million. The money was then used to buy over 6,000 American Eagle one-ounce gold coins, which were flown to Atlanta via private jet.

According to the report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution , Cofield also used the money to buy a mansion for $4.4 million in the upscale Buckhead area of Atlanta, helped by two others: Eldridge Bennett, 65, and his daughter, Eliayah Bennett, 27.

Not the first from behind bars

“As soon as Schwab was aware of suspected fraudulent activity, we launched an investigation, initiated measures to protect the client’s account and notified the authorities,” said Charles Schwab, which reimbursed Kimmel in full.

Authorities suspect Cofield ran a similar operation before this one, taking $2.25 million from Nicole Wertheim, wife of billionaire businessman Herbert Wertheim. He is also facing pending charges of attempted murder after he allegedly asked gang members to kill a romantic rival while he was behind bars. He had already been serving a 14-year sentence for armed robbery.

The inmate has been charged with money laundering and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. All three involved have pleaded not guilty.

Comments / 114

Jane Kendrick
5d ago

this dude got more aptitude than all those criminals guards Warden security everybody rolled up in one because he was able to out criminal the criminals in Hollywood way to go

Reply
41
Phil Layshio
5d ago

There are alot of phones and drugs in correctional facilities. Do you see who they hire for these jobs? Every year the Maryland Attorney General announces arrests for prison guards, mostly in Baltimorgue

Reply(7)
22
Sal Palatiere
5d ago

Very disappointed in Schwab notProtecting the customer better.Hopefully someone was fired and retraining of that department commenced.

Reply(1)
10
