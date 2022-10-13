Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Pushing For $20K While MATIC Soars 7% (Market Watch)
ATOM and MATIC are the best performers from the larger-cap alts on a daily scale. After a few days of trading sideways around $19,000, bitcoin finally went on the offensive, pushing toward $20,000. Most altcoins are also with slight daily gains. MATIC and ATOM stand out as today’s best performers,...
cryptopotato.com
People Buy the Wrong APT Token Before Aptos Listing, Apricot Finance Soars 70%
In anticipation of the listing of the Aptos token, users flock to buy APT … but it’s the wrong one. Aptos, the so-called “Solana Killer,” has been the most heavily discussed topic in the past couple of days. The protocol had previously vouched for being able to handle up to 160,000 transactions per second (TPS), and its native cryptocurrency, APT, is about to hit major exchanges in hours.
cryptopotato.com
BSV Network Suffers Empty-Block Mining Attack
The Bitcoin Association has now called on exchanges to freeze the attacker’s block rewards. Bitcoin SV is getting bogged down after a majority hash power began mining blocks that don’t include any transactions. In response to the event, the Bitcoin Association has contacted all relevant exchanges to freeze...
cryptopotato.com
Cardano (ADA) Drops 13% Weekly, Bitcoin Flat at $19K (Weekend Watch)
While HT is up by almost 80% for the past week, ADA is down by about 13%. After the enhanced volatility at the end of the working week, bitcoin has calmed and stands firm at $19,000. Most altcoins are also quite stagnant now. On a weekly scale, though, there’re some...
cryptopotato.com
Massive Bitcoin Volatility Incoming, Crypto Market Like a Coiled Spring According to Glassnode
Glassnode concludes that the Bitcoin market is primed for a burst of volatility as multiple metrics point to it. The cryptocurrency market is calm in the past few weeks, with no considerable movements happening in any direction. The major exceptions to the lack of volatility seem to be event-driven occasions...
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
AOL Corp
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?. Find:...
Fox40
Direct deposit or debit card? Here’s how you’ll get your inflation relief check
(NEXSTAR) – The very first batch of California inflation relief checks – also called the Middle Class Tax Refund – will be sent out on Friday. How quickly you receive your payment will depend on the method it’s being sent out. The state is sending out...
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you
The funding for the P-EBT program comes from federal COVID-19 relief packages, but the distribution and management has been handled by individual states with the approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
SNAP benefits have risen; find out how much monthly payments are now
People who receive food stamps have gotten a boost in their monthly allotment. Effective Oct. 1, monthly benefits went up 12.5% because of inflation, CNN reported. However, groceries are about 13.5% higher on average for the year ending in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The levels are...
8 exact dates 23m Americans must know to receive $1,050 via direct payment & money in the mail for the next 4 months
MILLIONS of Americans across California have been set to receive a direct payment worth up to $1,050 over the coming months. Officials confirmed that the relief started heading to residents on October 7 and will be issued until January 2023. Payments will range between $200 and $1,050 depending on income...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate October 2022 SNAP Payments?
If you're wondering when your October Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payment will arrive, you'll have to check with the agency in your state that issues benefits. Although SNAP is...
Exact date direct payment worth $1,050 goes out to millions and it’s same day as crucial deadline for $400 relief check
THE day that a direct payment worth $1,050 is set to go out to millions is the same as a crucial deadline to apply for another relief check. On October 7, millions of Californians can expect to see inflation relief checks hit their bank account while the opportunity for New Mexico residents to claim $400 will close.
IRS Giving Extension For People That Haven’t Claimed Stimulus Checks
Three rounds of stimulus checks were given to millions of people during the pandemic, but a lot of people still haven’t claimed theirs. The IRS said it will send letters to families who are eligible for benefits, which include stimulus checks. The official deadline to file tax returns for...
Tenants offering 12 months rent in advance, 50% bids above asking price, paying deposits on-site to secure a flat: Welcome to London’s rental crisis
It’s the perfect storm. Renters are returning to London in droves as offices and universities return in person. Interest rates are rising, which in turn, pushes mortgage rates up for landlords. And everyone is poorer because of a cost-of-living and energy crisis. All of this has made renting in...
AOL Corp
20 things to sell for extra money during inflation
With the high cost of living these days, who couldn't use some extra cash? When you look around your house or rummage through your closets, you undoubtedly will find things you haven't used in years that could be treasures to others. Why not consider selling them?. Learn: 22 Side Gigs...
techunwrapped.com
so i got my money back with paypal
Among the available options, one of the most popular and used internet payment platforms is PayPal. There are several advantages that we find when using this online service that allows us not to have to enter our bank details in each purchase, in addition to avoiding scams. Perhaps many of...
Crypto Exchange FTX partners With Payments Giant Visa To Offer Debit Cards in 40 Countries: CNBC
Payments giant Visa is teaming up with Global Crypto Exchange FTX to offer credit cards in 40 countries. These debit cars are already available in the US and link users directly with their FTX cryptocurrency account. With this move, users will be able to spend their crypto directly from their...
cryptopotato.com
Grayscale’s GBTC Climbs New Record of 36.7% Discount
The $12.3 billion investment fund recorded a high discount versus its Bitcoin holdings. It has been a dull weekend for Bitcoin struggling to clear the $20,000 resistance zone. Further indicating a potential case of dwindling institutional interest in the flagship cryptocurrency is the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) discount registering a new record high.
Comments / 0