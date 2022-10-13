ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Pushing For $20K While MATIC Soars 7% (Market Watch)

ATOM and MATIC are the best performers from the larger-cap alts on a daily scale. After a few days of trading sideways around $19,000, bitcoin finally went on the offensive, pushing toward $20,000. Most altcoins are also with slight daily gains. MATIC and ATOM stand out as today’s best performers,...
cryptopotato.com

People Buy the Wrong APT Token Before Aptos Listing, Apricot Finance Soars 70%

In anticipation of the listing of the Aptos token, users flock to buy APT … but it’s the wrong one. Aptos, the so-called “Solana Killer,” has been the most heavily discussed topic in the past couple of days. The protocol had previously vouched for being able to handle up to 160,000 transactions per second (TPS), and its native cryptocurrency, APT, is about to hit major exchanges in hours.
cryptopotato.com

BSV Network Suffers Empty-Block Mining Attack

The Bitcoin Association has now called on exchanges to freeze the attacker’s block rewards. Bitcoin SV is getting bogged down after a majority hash power began mining blocks that don’t include any transactions. In response to the event, the Bitcoin Association has contacted all relevant exchanges to freeze...
cryptopotato.com

Cardano (ADA) Drops 13% Weekly, Bitcoin Flat at $19K (Weekend Watch)

While HT is up by almost 80% for the past week, ADA is down by about 13%. After the enhanced volatility at the end of the working week, bitcoin has calmed and stands firm at $19,000. Most altcoins are also quite stagnant now. On a weekly scale, though, there’re some...
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
AOL Corp

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?. Find:...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
AOL Corp

20 things to sell for extra money during inflation

With the high cost of living these days, who couldn't use some extra cash? When you look around your house or rummage through your closets, you undoubtedly will find things you haven't used in years that could be treasures to others. Why not consider selling them?. Learn: 22 Side Gigs...
techunwrapped.com

so i got my money back with paypal

Among the available options, one of the most popular and used internet payment platforms is PayPal. There are several advantages that we find when using this online service that allows us not to have to enter our bank details in each purchase, in addition to avoiding scams. Perhaps many of...
cryptopotato.com

Grayscale’s GBTC Climbs New Record of 36.7% Discount

The $12.3 billion investment fund recorded a high discount versus its Bitcoin holdings. It has been a dull weekend for Bitcoin struggling to clear the $20,000 resistance zone. Further indicating a potential case of dwindling institutional interest in the flagship cryptocurrency is the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) discount registering a new record high.

