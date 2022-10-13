Silo Pharma Stock Higher After Investors Appraise Innovative Treatment For Nerve Pain And Neurological Disorders ($SILO)

Read full article on original website
Related
Axoft Launches Brain Implant Technology to Treat Long-Term Neurological Disorders and is Granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Axoft, a neurotechnology company, today launched and announced FDA Breakthrough Device designation for its brain-machine interface (BMI) to better treat neurological disorders. The company secured $8 million in capital to fund pre-clinical studies with the FDA and to scale up prototypes of its neural implants “as soft as the brain.” The seed round investment, led by The Engine, the venture firm spun out of MIT that invests in early-stage Tough Tech companies, included investors: Ab Initio Capital, Decent Capital, Alumni Ventures, Safar Partners, AIBasis, LiquidMetal VC, Taihill Venture, AMINO Capital, Blindspot Ventures and Mintz. The capital will also be used to expand the Axoft team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005192/en/ The Axoft founding team (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Bariatric Surgery Devices Market worth $2.4 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The bariatric surgery devices market is dominated by players such as Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland),”. In January 2022, Johnson & Johnson (US) signed a strategic partnership with Microsoft (US) to further enable its digital surgery solutions. Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is projected to grow from USD 1.9...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
Long Covid causes erectile dysfunction and hair loss as symptoms list widens - OLD
Hair loss and erectile dysfunction have joined the list of long Covid symptoms, according to research.The study found that while the most common symptoms include loss of smell, shortness of breath and chest pain, others include amnesia, erectile dysfunction, hallucinations, an inability to perform familiar movements or commands, bowel incontinence and limb swelling.Patterns of symptoms tended to be grouped into respiratory symptoms, mental health and cognitive problems, and then a broader range of symptoms.As well as spotting a wider set of symptoms, researchers also identified key groups and behaviour that put people at increased risk of developing long Covid.Cases...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Futurity
Bionic pancreas delivers the right dose of insulin on its own
A new clinical trial has found that an automated insulin delivery device, iLet, helps adults and kids maintain healthier blood glucose levels. In the study in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found the wearable device was better at managing blood glucose levels than existing standard-of-care methods. Your pancreas...
getnews.info
The Global Bioinformatics Market Size is expected to Surpass USD 46 Billion by 2027 | DelveInsight
The bioinformatics market is experiencing positive growth as a result of rising demand for both nucleic acid and protein sequencing, increased demand for integrated data, and technological innovation in product development, all of which are contributing to the bioinformatics market growth during the forecast period of 2022–2027. DelveInsight’s Bioinformatics...
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Medical Researchers Discover Surprising Protective Properties of Pain
Pain is one of evolution’s most effective mechanisms for detecting injury and letting us know that something is wrong. It acts as a warning system, telling us to stop and pay attention to our body. But what if pain is more than just a mere alarm signal? What if...
neurologylive.com
The Application of Neurostimulation Devices in Detecting Seizures in Generalized Epilepsy
Mark Richardson, MD, PhD, spoke about the successes of thalamic neuromodulation for patients with generalized epilepsy in his presentation at the 2022 Congress of Neurological Surgeons. Deep brain stimulation has advanced clinical neuroscience, offering the ability to differentiate specific brain functions.1 DBS has been able to target the brain with...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Potential Parkinson’s Treatment Focuses on Protecting Mitochondria
Two small molecules in the pipeline of Lucy Therapeutics helped nerve cells (neurons) keep their mitochondria healthier and reduced the levels of alpha-synuclein, a protein that builds as toxic clumps in the brain of people with Parkinson’s disease. These molecules, called LucyTx-1209 and LucyTx-1212, also were seen to be...
FDA Approves New ALS Drug Relyvrio, Which Aims to Slow Disease Progression
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new experimental treatment for ALS, a very rare neurological disease for which there is no cure and limited treatment options. Relyvrio—known previously as AMX0035—was given the OK by the FDA on Thursday, following a recommendation from the FDA's advisory committee.
getnews.info
High-Standard Fermented Raw Materials that Satisfy the Quality Attributes of Healthcare Products
BOC Sciences is able to provide clients with high-standard fermented raw materials that satisfy the quality attributes of finished healthcare products. New York, USA – October 18, 2022 – Managing raw materials as part of the quality system will ensure that all finished healthcare products can meet quality attributes. As a comprehensive supplier of CRO/CMO/CDMO fermentation services, BOC Sciences is able to provide clients with high-standard raw materials to ensure quality attributes of final healthcare products.
getnews.info
Global Conformal Coating Market Estimated to Touch a Valuation of US$ 1,081 Million by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 103 market data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Conformal Coating Market””. Conformal Coating Market by Type (Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy, Urethane, and Parylene), End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial and Telecommunication), and Region. The global Conformal coatings market is...
getnews.info
Agriculture Nets Market is growing with 4.5% CAGR: Statistics Report by Credence Research
Top keyplayers in the market are Fiberweb (India) Ltd, Low & Bonar PLC, Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd, JX Nippon ANC Inc, Freudenberg & Co. KG Ltd, Koninklijke Ten Cate, Don & Low Ltd, UNIMIN India, Diatex, B&V Agro Irrigation Co., Neo Corp International Ltd, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Capatex Ltd, Shree Tarpaulin Industries, and Belton Industries Inc.
ajmc.com
Quality of Life Impacted by Treatment of ESCC and Upper GI Cancer
Syma Iqbal, MD: As we’ve incorporated immunotherapy into frontline treatment, there have been evaluations of quality of life. It appears that the toxicities associated with immunotherapy are manageable and that there’s even benefit to quality of life with the incorporation of immunotherapy for these patients. There isn’t a negative impact in the context of the quality of life. Even though we’re adding another therapeutic agent, the agent itself is well tolerated and the toxicities are manageable.
getnews.info
Lithium Mining Stocks take center stage as demand for Electric vehicles surge ($SPEYF)
Lithium is key to overwhelming EV demand, but supply is limited. According to a new report (1,2), the lithium market is worth around $7.5 billion, up almost 10% compared to last year. And, experts believe demand will only accelerate from here as automakers ramp EV production. With new incentives for sustainable energy (EVs), automakers are investing billions in electrifying their fleets.
News-Medical.net
Review on Panax ginseng therapeutic efficacy for COVID-19-associated neurological diseases
In a recent review published in the Journal of Ginseng Research, researchers discussed the therapeutic potential of Panax ginseng for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019)-induced neurological diseases. Background. SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2) infections may cause a myriad of clinical manifestations involving multiple organ systems, including the nervous system (NS). NLRP3...
News-Medical.net
Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19
Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
MedicalXpress
Back pain: 84% increase in treatment success rate
If a therapy for chronic back pain is tailored specifically to a patient's individual requirements, the chances of success are far greater than with standard forms of treatment. Accompanied by a psychotherapeutic procedure in the shape of cognitive behavioral therapy, the pain can be alleviated even more effectively. This is...
getnews.info
Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence
The Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market is estimated to reach a high CAGR of 6.42 during the forecast period (2022-2029). Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market size was valued at US$ YY million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ YY million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period (2022-2029).
