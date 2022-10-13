V+ Guard Technologies AG, a Swiss company, providing products that are affordable and capable of disinfecting surfaces making the environment safe.

Read full article on original website
JUN Engineering participated in ‘SMM’ fair in Germany introduced shipbuilding industry SW, 3D printing technology, etc.
JUN ENGINEERING participated in the ‘2022 Hamburg Shipbuilding & Maritime Fair (SMM)’ held in Messe Hamburg from September 6 to 9. Being held every two years in Hamburg, a German maritime city, the SMM marked its 30th anniversary this year and is the world’s best international trade fair in the marine industry, with more than 50,000 visitors such as major shipbuilders, industry experts, and government officials from 125 countries.
Elyxr Introduces Hemp Products with Quality, Lab-Tested Extracts
This company is changing the stigma around Hemp products with quality ingredients made in the US. With thousands of Hemp products in the market, people are bombarded by brands that contain second-rate ingredients that give ill effects on users. Elyxr, a new player in the Hemp market, knows this all too well. To bring Hemp products with quality and lab-tested extracts, the company introduces its gummies and tinctures made from ingredients made in the US, with certificates of analysis available on its website.
Indian Visa from Netherlands, Brazil, Philippines and USA Citizens
Visiting India as a Netherlands citizen has become a very easy and straightforward process since the launch of the Indian e-Visa in 2014. Netherlands passport holders are required to apply for an Indian e-Visa before traveling to India. 166 countries around the world can apply for Indian Visa online from the comfort of their own homes. Simply fill out the online application form and attach some required documents. The long process of making appointments with embassies or consulates and the long wait Visa times have been eliminated with the implementation of the online visa application.
Red Wolf Technology Joins Forces with Distribution Partner Injured Gadgets in the American Market
Red Wolf Technology is a premier American technology company and the developer of the Primo Polishing System™. The company has partnered with Injured Gadgets to distribute its mobile device repair products. As the new handset market cools and the secondary market heats up, services that add value to used...
Virtual Event Platform Market – Future Plans and Industry Growth with Quantitative And Qualitative Analysis
“6Connex(US), Cvent(US), Hopin(UK), Remo(US), Hubilo(US), Vfairs(US), BigMarker(US), Zoom(US), Microsoft(US), Cisco(US), Kestone(India), Accelevents(US), Whova(US), EventMobi(Canada), On24(US), Vconfex(India), Samaaro(India), Aventri(US), Intrado(US), Bizzabo(US), Airmeet(India), Attendify(India), Splas(US), HeySummit(UK), Pheedloop(Canada).”. Virtual Event Platform Market by Component (Platform and Services), Organization Size, End User (Corporations, Government, Education, Healthcare, Third Party Planner, Associations, Non-Profit) and Region –...
Capital on Tap Raises £100 Million to Power The Spend of Every Small Business
London, UK – 18 October, 2022 – Global FinTech Capital on Tap has secured a £100 million corporate revolving credit facility with Atalaya Capital Management to provide small businesses in the UK and US with a central hub to manage all aspects of their business finances. Since...
High-Standard Fermented Raw Materials that Satisfy the Quality Attributes of Healthcare Products
BOC Sciences is able to provide clients with high-standard fermented raw materials that satisfy the quality attributes of finished healthcare products. New York, USA – October 18, 2022 – Managing raw materials as part of the quality system will ensure that all finished healthcare products can meet quality attributes. As a comprehensive supplier of CRO/CMO/CDMO fermentation services, BOC Sciences is able to provide clients with high-standard raw materials to ensure quality attributes of final healthcare products.
Application Hosting Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments and Forecast to 2027
“AWS (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Rackspace (US), Microsoft (US), Liquid Web (US), Sungard AS (US), DXC Technology (Ireland), Apprenda (US), Navisite (US), Spectrum Enterprise (US), Capgemini (France), DigitalOcean (US), Oracle (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Bluehost (US), HostGator (US), Netmagic Solutions (India), GreenGeeks (US), Cloudways (Malta).”. Application Hosting Market by...
Translingua Translation Services Provides the Greatest Option for Individuals and Companies Looking for The Most Effective, Trustworthy, Accurate, And Professional Translation Services.
October 18, 2022 – Translingua Translation Services and Language Translators USA, great provider of professional translation services to enterprises, organizations, governments, and a broad range of people throughout the world, proudly announces a fantastic offer for existing and potential clients who are looking to expand their businesses’ reach to a global audience.
Allergy Diagnostics Market worth $8.2 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The major players operating in this allergy diagnostics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher (US), Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (UK), bioMérieux SA (France)”. In 2021, Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, Inc. has been renamed Minaris Medical America, Inc. By uniting the medical business group companies under...
Mainz Biomed’s Colorectal And Pancreatic Cancer Screening Diagnostics Are More Than Life Savers, They Are Significant Value Drivers ($MYNZ)
Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ: MYNZ) stock is earning bullish sentiment. Rightly so. This thinly traded molecular genetics diagnostics company is doing the right things at the right time. So right, in fact, that’s its been able to decouple from weakness in the smallcap biotech sector as investors pay closer attention to its cancer diagnostics products portfolio that could appreciably strengthen its revenue-generating ability.
The Increasing use of Laser Cleaners in Industrial Applications
The increasing use of laser cleaners in industrial applications is because of the demand for non-toxic, non-abrasive cleaning methods, which can be substituted for traditional chemical, manual and abrasive jet cleaning methods. The main problems with traditional cleaning methods include the negative impact on the environment and the wear and...
How To Apply For A Business Visa In The United States
Are you planning to travel to the United States for business? If so, you’ll need to apply for a business visa.At us visa online, we make the visa application process easy and hassle-free. We can help you obtain the necessary documentation and support you through every step of the application process.Visit our website today to learn more about our services or to begin your visa application. With our help, you’ll be able to obtain your business visa in no time.
Microscopy Market worth $9.5 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The major companies in the microscopy market include Carl Zeiss (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Nikon (Japan)”. In July 2021, Carl Zeiss introduced the ZEISS DeepRecon Pro and ZEISS PhaseEvolve reconstruction technologies in the ZEISS Xradia 3D X-ray platforms. These technologies will use AI to improve data collection and analysis, which, in turn, will speed up decision-making.
Reward Token ‘Nanolife Africa’ launched to address healthcare concerns in Africa
Reward token, Nanolife Africa, helps address health care concerns in Africa. The development and sale of nano- and quantum-technology goods for the healthcare industry are supported by the reward token Nanolife Africa (XNLA). The major goals of XNLA are to provide a stable source of income for people in Africa and beyond using the most recent advancements in the field of digital currency and to contribute to the developing disruptive role of the fourth industrial revolution in addressing health care concerns in Africa.
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations
Hillcrest ($HLRTF) and Hercules set to collaborate to build and test an electric powertrain for a range of e-mobility products
Dow tumbles 400 points as wild week of trading winds down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 422 points, or 1.41%, but was still on track to end the week higher after Thursday’s gains. The S&P 500 shed 2.23%, on track to end the week down. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 2.74%, weighed down by losses in Tesla and Lucid Motors, which each declined more than 5%.
Ifcon Technology launched a SaaS platform for traders who use TradingView platform sending alerts to Telegram.
Ifcon Technology unveils TradingHook.com, a new SaaS that enables traders to receive instantaneous notifications over Telegram from TradingView alerts via webhook. TradingHook.com, a new SaaS from developed by Ifcon Technology, will enable traders to get immediate updates over Telegram. With only a few easy steps, it’s possible to have all TradingView alerts delivered directly to the user’s Telegram account. Without the complexity of navigating between applications, it is the quickest and, thus, most straightforward method to get Trading View notifications and Never missed any good trading opportunity again.
Eco Solar Lights Introduces Eco-Friendly Solar Bollard Pathway Lights
Eco Solar Lights introduces its eco-friendly solar bollard light products for gardens and pathways. Solar bollard lights outdoors are designed to be used with different types of bollards or posts like concrete, stone, wood, or metal. They can also be used independently with a base for stability if required. These decorative lights are suitable for commercial and domestic use and come in a wide range of colors, including bold ones such as green, blue, and yellow.
Four Leaf Introduces Innovative Slim Can Cooler Which is the Perfect Blend of Durability, Functionality, and Aesthetics to Keep Beverages Cold
The Four Leaf Can Cooler is an innovative addition to the world of home essentials products as it combines durability, functionality, and comfort in a single product. In recent years, the demand for drinkware products has risen, especially among women. Due to the rising popularity of hard seltzers and sparkling water, more and more female customers are choosing those drinks over other carbonated beverages. As a result, there has been an increase in the consumption of those beverages. In addition to that, new brands are constantly appearing on the market which makes it difficult for shoppers to choose what brand is reliable and trustworthy. Women want to drink in style but they also want products that are durable and reliable.
