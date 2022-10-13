Read full article on original website
City council tentatively approves catalytic converter ordinance
The Wichita City Council has given tentative approval to a new city ordinance designed to tackle the growing catalytic converter theft problem.
Quarter-cent sales tax on ballot Nov. 8
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The quarter cent sales tax that supports street construction, property tax relief, Cosmosphere and Strataca is up for a public vote November 8. It's not a new tax. "I think this is the sixth time that it's come up for a vote," said Hutchinson Interim City...
kmuw.org
Wichita seeking more landlords to participate in housing voucher program
The city of Wichita will hold an informational session about its housing choice voucher program Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Evergreen Recreation Center. The voucher program, also known as Section 8, provides rent assistance to eligible families who can select their own house or apartment to rent. The city of Wichita distributes about 3,000 vouchers to low-income individuals and families.
Three Hutch orgs get KLC grants
Wichita, Kan. – The Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) has selected 87 organizations across Kansas – three from Hutchinson – as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. The Hutchinson partners are Hutchinson Correctional Facility, Hutchinson Community Foundation and United Way of Reno County. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities.
Chamber membership breakfast is Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The October Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber Membership Breakfast, sponsored by Prairie Bank of Kansas is this Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the Sand Hills Event Center at 4601 North Plum. The speaker for this month is Doug Wareham, President of Kansas Bankers Association. Please...
Lots of applicants to look through Nov. 1 for permanent City Manager
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher gave more details on the way the meeting with the consultant to talk about his replacement will go. "November 1st is when the council will meet with the recruiter, Art Davis," Meagher said Tuesday. "At that time, he'll have a list of candidates he'll have gone through. Art has not only received applications, but those that are qualified, he's asked for additional information. He'll have information on these candidates, probably make some recommendations, allow you to look at the list of candidates and their qualifications, make a selection on those that you would like to interview and set a date for those interviews."
Voting in the Kansas general election? Here’s what to expect when casting your ballot
The Kansas general election is on Nov. 8, but voters don’t have to wait that long to vote. Whether you vote on election day, by mail or early in person, The Beacon has created a guide to help you prepare. How do I check my voter registration information?. When...
Combs: Parks looking at new grant funds in 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Justin Combs with City of Hutchinson Parks and Facilities talked to the City Council Tuesday about some grant funds that his department didn't have access to before through the Community Development Block Grant program. "For the first time, those funds are being made available to parks,...
Pediatric Occupational Therapist to begin work in Hutch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson native pediatric occupational therapist plans to open an office in the Salt City later this month. The new office of Dr. Megan Bartley, which will do business as a non-profit organization called Clothed in Compassion, will begin taking appointments October 24 to start services October 31.
Haven council offers public works job Monday
HAVEN, Kan. — Haven Electrical Distribution Superintendent Chad Swartz is being offered the job as the city's Public Works Director. The Haven City Council voted 3-2 to offer him the job at their Monday meeting. He has until noon Wednesday to decide. Swartz will be offered the job at...
Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County
RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
New aerospace manufacturing facility coming to Kansas, creating 155 jobs
A new aerospace manufacturing facility is coming to south-central Kansas.
Textron to expand in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Textron Aviation plans to expand its parts distribution at its headquarters in Wichita. The company will expand its parts distribution operations into a 180,000-square-foot facility that serves customers who own and operate Cessna, Beechcraft, and Hawker products. “We take pride in supporting the thousands of aircraft manufactured by Textron Aviation,” said […]
Rivera announces resignation, heading back to Texas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson City Building Official Izzy Rivera announced his resignation publicly at Tuesday's City Council Meeting. "My last day will be October 28th," Rivera said. "Know that I did that with a heavy heart. I really love it here. It's because of the kind of family feel we have here in this town. For us to leave is kind of emotional for my wife and myself. Unfortunately, like I told staff, the order of life is, God, family and work. Unfortunately, I have a family issue that I have to address and it's back in Texas."
Great Bend council to vote on prohibiting RVs used as residence
Existing Great Bend ordinances and regulations could be interpreted to prohibit the use of an RV parked on a lot as a residence. However, they do not clearly do so. A complaint was made to code enforcement about a trailer in the side yard of a property being used as a residence for a family member. When the city code enforcement officer contacted the owner, he came before the Great Bend City Council a few weeks ago and argued that the existing ordinances and regulation do no prohibit the use of an RV as a residence.
Wichita City Council to vote on water, sewer user fee increases
The Wichita City Council will vote on Tuesday to approve rate and fee increases for water and sewer services.
Soar Hire Job Fair is Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you’re looking for a job or even a career change, then an event happening Tuesday at the Uptown Hutch Mall is for you. It's the twice a year Soar Hire Job Fair and it runs from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the mall.
Downtown Hutch promotes new Native American jeweler
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Downtown Hutch noted yesterday the September opening of Diamondback Creations at 321 North Main. Downtown Hutch said said the brick and mortar location is to help owners Michelle Hawkins and Peter Rate grow their online Native American jewelry business. Rate grew up on the reservation and...
Kansas Honor Flight constantly fundraising for trips of a lifetime
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Honor Flight continues to raise money to send war Veterans to see the memorials for the conflicts they fought in. "We send World War II, Korea and Vietnam Veterans and era Veterans to Washington, D.C., on a two night, three day trip, all expenses paid for the veteran," said John Hooker with Kansas Honor Flight. "It's the trip of a lifetime."
WIBW
Salina man arrested after gun, motorcycle, etc. stolen from Dickinson Co. home
SOLOMON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man is behind bars after a gun, motorcycle and more were stolen from a Dickinson County home. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that it began an investigation on Sept. 20, into a residential burglary on 2200 Ave. near Solomon. A suspect, later identified as Michael W. Kohman, 42, of Salina, forced his way into the home which caused damage to the window.
