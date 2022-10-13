HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher gave more details on the way the meeting with the consultant to talk about his replacement will go. "November 1st is when the council will meet with the recruiter, Art Davis," Meagher said Tuesday. "At that time, he'll have a list of candidates he'll have gone through. Art has not only received applications, but those that are qualified, he's asked for additional information. He'll have information on these candidates, probably make some recommendations, allow you to look at the list of candidates and their qualifications, make a selection on those that you would like to interview and set a date for those interviews."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO