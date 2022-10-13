ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ’s first widespread frost of the season expected Tuesday night

Jacket weather has returned to New Jersey. While the next three days will not be the coldest of the season so far (thanks to the "remnants of Ian" mess in early October), it is going to be unseasonably cool. Feeling November-ish, in fact. And, as overnight low temperatures dip into the 30, we will face our first widespread frost/freeze of the season Tuesday night.
Top 5 Jersey Shore region restaurants voted by NJ 101.5 listeners

As I've been discussing for a while, there are not two or three regions in New Jersey. It's too easy to divide at 195 and say there's a north and south part of the state. Culturally, people who live in Princeton and Flemington will say definitively that they live in Central Jersey. But if you stop there, and draw horizontal east/west lines, that puts Brick and Asbury Park in Central Jersey.
The Jersey Shore places that aren’t there anymore

When John Lennon sang "there are places I remember" with The Beatles, he could easily have been talking about the Jersey Shore. No matter where you live in New Jersey, if you've lived here all your life, you had to have spent time at the Jersey Shore and many of the places you remember aren't there anymore.
There are actually 4 regions to New Jersey

Let me settle the debate once and for all. Yes, there is a North Jersey and a South Jersey. Yes, they are very different. When North Jersey folks go to "the city," they are headed into Manhattan. When South Jersey goes to "the city," it's Philadelphia, and most just say...
Hate Winter? You’ll Love This New Official Forecast For New York

There’s been a lot of gloom and doom talk about this year’s winter – horrific cold, loads of snow, human misery. Does anyone really want to shovel their driveway constantly? With the expansion of virtual learning, some school districts, like New York City, won’t even let kids have a snow day anymore. Why would anyone want a worse winter at this point?
NJ drivers enjoying DOT’s new sarcastic road signs

If there's one thing New Jerseyans love in addition to pizza, the Jersey Slide and the middle finger, it's sarcasm. The Department of Transportation finally caught on. "The Department wanted to be more creative in how we present our safety messages," explains NJDOT spokeswoman Leanna Nelson. "We are trying a few new messages that are both fun and catchy in hopes that people will remember the message to drive safely."
NJ Transit’s secret weapon to keep trains running on time

Now that the autumn leaves are falling NJ Transit has launched its two AquaTrack machines. According to NJ Transit spokesperson Jim Smith when leaves fall onto the rail lines, as the trains roll over them the leaves get pulverized and an oily substance is left on the tracks. “That can...
Wagyu beef burger restaurant opens its first NJ location

Kings of Kobe, a burger restaurant that uses American Wagyu beef in its burgers and hot dogs, has opened its first New Jersey location in Jersey City. Wagyu beef refers to specific breeds of cattle that were first raised in Japan. They were later imported and, in some cases, crossbred in the U.S. Kobe refers to beef made from a particular strain of those cattle. The Wagyu served at Kings of Kobe is raised domestically.
987thecoast.com

Risk of Severe Thunderstorms Across Southern New Jersey

There is a risk of severe weather across southern New Jersey Thursday afternoon into the evening. The National Weather Service is calling for drenching downpours and strong winds in some, but not all, of southern New Jersey after 3pm today. The lesser risk exists right along the beaches. Graphic courtesy...
