NJ’s first widespread frost of the season expected Tuesday night
Jacket weather has returned to New Jersey. While the next three days will not be the coldest of the season so far (thanks to the "remnants of Ian" mess in early October), it is going to be unseasonably cool. Feeling November-ish, in fact. And, as overnight low temperatures dip into the 30, we will face our first widespread frost/freeze of the season Tuesday night.
NJ weather: Showers and a cooldown, first widespread frost coming
It is remarkable how "gentle" this autumn has been so far in New Jersey. Usually, fall is full of big wind gusts, noisy thunderstorms, and huge temperature swings. However, aside from the early October mess caused by Ian's remnants, it has been a mild and peaceful season thus far. Our...
Off-season at the Jersey Shore is a treat
Even if it's not a seafood festival or a fall beach concert, the Jersey Shore in October is worth the trip. If you live there you know how glorious it can be to have the shore virtually to yourself, especially during the middle of the week. Most of us go...
Top 5 Jersey Shore region restaurants voted by NJ 101.5 listeners
As I've been discussing for a while, there are not two or three regions in New Jersey. It's too easy to divide at 195 and say there's a north and south part of the state. Culturally, people who live in Princeton and Flemington will say definitively that they live in Central Jersey. But if you stop there, and draw horizontal east/west lines, that puts Brick and Asbury Park in Central Jersey.
The Jersey Shore places that aren’t there anymore
When John Lennon sang "there are places I remember" with The Beatles, he could easily have been talking about the Jersey Shore. No matter where you live in New Jersey, if you've lived here all your life, you had to have spent time at the Jersey Shore and many of the places you remember aren't there anymore.
There are actually 4 regions to New Jersey
Let me settle the debate once and for all. Yes, there is a North Jersey and a South Jersey. Yes, they are very different. When North Jersey folks go to "the city," they are headed into Manhattan. When South Jersey goes to "the city," it's Philadelphia, and most just say...
Hate Winter? You’ll Love This New Official Forecast For New York
There’s been a lot of gloom and doom talk about this year’s winter – horrific cold, loads of snow, human misery. Does anyone really want to shovel their driveway constantly? With the expansion of virtual learning, some school districts, like New York City, won’t even let kids have a snow day anymore. Why would anyone want a worse winter at this point?
NJ drivers enjoying DOT’s new sarcastic road signs
If there's one thing New Jerseyans love in addition to pizza, the Jersey Slide and the middle finger, it's sarcasm. The Department of Transportation finally caught on. "The Department wanted to be more creative in how we present our safety messages," explains NJDOT spokeswoman Leanna Nelson. "We are trying a few new messages that are both fun and catchy in hopes that people will remember the message to drive safely."
NJ Transit’s secret weapon to keep trains running on time
Now that the autumn leaves are falling NJ Transit has launched its two AquaTrack machines. According to NJ Transit spokesperson Jim Smith when leaves fall onto the rail lines, as the trains roll over them the leaves get pulverized and an oily substance is left on the tracks. “That can...
Wagyu beef burger restaurant opens its first NJ location
Kings of Kobe, a burger restaurant that uses American Wagyu beef in its burgers and hot dogs, has opened its first New Jersey location in Jersey City. Wagyu beef refers to specific breeds of cattle that were first raised in Japan. They were later imported and, in some cases, crossbred in the U.S. Kobe refers to beef made from a particular strain of those cattle. The Wagyu served at Kings of Kobe is raised domestically.
NJ city buys fancy trash cans that each cost thousands of dollars
PATERSON — City officials have cleared the purchase of solar-powered trash cans as the latest Garden State community to embrace the pricey, green-minded self-compacting technology. On Oct. 11, the City Council approved spending $700,000 in state money (via the city’s Urban Enterprise Zone) to buy the solar-powered trash receptacles....
Stunning NJ beach makes it onto prestigious list
As we work our way toward a New Jersey Halloween, the summer lovers among us are always looking for something, anything, to help us think about summer. Would having one of our beaches named among the best do the trick?. Let’s all put our summer hats back on for a...
Gorgeous sky shots show off beauty of Mays Landing, NJ
But, that's no secret, right? No, the real secrets are actually all these drone videos popping up that showcase just how gorgeous South Jersey is! Not that we didn't already know that. Scrolling through YouTube recently, I discovered a wonderful video that features all the bodies of water in Mays...
The top 5 restaurants in NJ to get the best pasta
With the craze that has gripped dieters for the past decade to avoid carbs, many people are eating way less pasta. If you look at the rise in certain health conditions in the U.S., it does make sense. If you are interested in learning more about the problem with wheat...
As EV batteries catch fire in Florida, a call for training in NJ
TRENTON – Fires involving electric vehicles that are occurring in Florida due to saltwater damage from Hurricane Ian have New Jersey lawmakers renewing attention to a proposal to provide firefighters and emergency medical technicians training for such events. It can take up to eight hours of pouring water on...
Powerball jackpot in NJ hits half-billion dollars: What to do if you win
With the Powerball jackpot growing to an annuity value of over a half billion dollars, what do you do when you win?. The jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 and has gone 32 drawings without a jackpot winner. Monday night's numbers were: 19, 30, 36, 46, and 60. The...
These movies, perfect for Halloween, were filmed right here in NJ
Not everyone likes a scary movie, but if there's a best time to settle in for the evening, turn the lights off, and watch a horror flick, it's the month of October, with Halloween closing the month on the 31st. New Jersey has been proclaimed by the horror website Dread...
Thanksgiving is weeks away — and it’s time to start planning, NJ!
Thanksgiving for me has always been a great time to share a table with my family and close friends. As someone who likes to cook and eat, Thanksgiving is the ultimate dinner. It’s a time to put your diet on hold and enjoy the goodness that the dinner will provide.
Dog on flight from Puerto Rico to NJ went missing for a month
NEWARK — A 6-year-old foster dog named Sukie, who ran away from her crate at Newark Liberty International Airport after arriving in New Jersey from a shelter in Puerto Rico, has been found after going missing for a month. According to Amigos de los Animales Puerto Rico, Sukie was...
Risk of Severe Thunderstorms Across Southern New Jersey
There is a risk of severe weather across southern New Jersey Thursday afternoon into the evening. The National Weather Service is calling for drenching downpours and strong winds in some, but not all, of southern New Jersey after 3pm today. The lesser risk exists right along the beaches. Graphic courtesy...
