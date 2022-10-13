ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors

Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
TAMPA, FL
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
NESN

What Robbie Anderson Said That Led To Panthers-Rams Ejection

Robbie Anderson was a relative afterthought in the Panthers’ decision-making Sunday afternoon, and that didn’t sit well with the veteran wide receiver. Anderson was told to hit the showers early in Carolina’s eventual 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The seventh-year pro could be seen trading verbal barbs with Panthers wide receivers coach Joe Dailey in the first half of the Week 6 game, and the two barked at each other some more in the third quarter. Interim head coach Steve Wilks eventually had enough, ordering Anderson to leave Carolina’s sideline before the start of the fourth frame.
CHARLOTTE, NC
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
FLORIDA STATE
NESN

Miami Dolphins to Trade TE Mike Gesicki?

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Miami Dolphins could look to deal tight end Mike Gesicki if the right offer presents itself. Franchise tagged by Miami in the offseason, Gesicki has been underutilized in head coach Mike McDaniels’s offense, notching just 15 catches for 170 yards through the opening six weeks. This after a 2021 campaign that saw the 27-year-old set career highs in both receptions (73) and yards (780).
MIAMI, FL
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Why Relationship With Mac Jones Has Gone ‘Sideways’

There might be real strain between Mac Jones and the Patriots. Jones clearly was growing increasingly frustrated before suffering a high ankle sprain a few weeks ago. The sophomore quarterback showed similar things as New England’s offense struggled during the summer, and his frustrations continued while the Patriots lumbered to a 1-2 start with him under center.
NESN

NFL Rumors: Jack Easterby Claims He Left Patriots For Bizarre Reason

Jack Easterby’s puzzling tenure in Houston finally came to a close Monday when the Texans relieved the 39-year-old of his duties as executive vice president of football operations. Easterby’s rapid rise to power in Houston came after a six-year tenure in New England, where he served as a character...
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Patriots Captain ‘Gutted’ By Ace Special Teamer’s Knee Injury

CLEVELAND — One of the New England Patriots’ kicking-game stalwarts suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. Veteran special teamer Cody Davis went down clutching his knee while covering a kickoff late in the first half of New England’s 38-15 victory at FirstEnergy Stadium. He walked to the locker room with members of the Patriots’ training staff and swiftly was ruled out for the rest of the game.
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Patriots Rumors: New Details On DeVante Parker-Troy Brown Dustup

The Patriots’ feel-good win in Cleveland didn’t come without some drama. After New England settled for a field goal on its opening drive against the Browns, reporters at FirstEnergy Stadium spotted wideout DeVante Parker getting into a heated exchange with Patriots receivers coach Troy Brown. The two eventually were separated, and Parker remained visibly upset afterward with multiple teammates attempting to calm him down. He was back on the field for the next series, though, hauling in a 14-yard pass from quarterback Bailey Zappe on the first play.
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Twitter Praises Bill Belichick After Chargers Bench J.C. Jackson

Bill Belichick caught a lot of flak from Patriots fans when New England didn’t make much of an effort to retain J.C. Jackson. The ire toward the longtime head coach grew when a rookie cornerback was set to play a major role for the Pats in 2022. But as...
NESN

Texans Reportedly Fire Jack Easterby, Nick Caserio Gains Control

The Houston Texans have fired executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday morning. Easterby, who served as the New England Patriots team chaplain and character coach prior to questionably ascending through the NFL ranks, was hired by Houston in 2019. Easterby had a key voice in the organization thanks to his budding relationship with Texans owner and CEO Cal McNair, but his tenure with the organization was filled with questions and controversy. Most notably, Easterby was included in a Sports Illustrated report citing the strain and division he created inside the Houston organization.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Patriots Rally To Congratulate Bill Belichick Following Milestone Win

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made history Sunday, opening up an opportunity for the players on New England’s roster to sing his praises. Belichick moved into a tie for second place on the NFL all-time wins list among head coaches Sunday after New England earned a Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The win was Belichick’s 324th to tie Chicago Bears legend George Halas, bringing him within 23 of the all-time record set by famed Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.
NESN

Panthers Trade Robbie Anderson To Cardinals After Sideline Spat

UPDATE (2:20 p.m. ET): The deal is official. The Panthers traded Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals for two late-round draft picks. ORIGINAL STORY: One day after sending Robbie Anderson off the sideline, the Panthers reportedly sent the veteran wide receiver packing for good. Carolina on Monday afternoon traded Anderson to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NESN

Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move

The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
NESN

