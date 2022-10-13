Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for 3 suspects in Hall County convenience store theft
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are searching for one man and two women accused of stealing alcohol from a Hall County convenience store. The Hall County Sheriff's Office shared photos taken by security cameras of the three suspects at a Circle K on the 2600 block of Dawsonville Highway. According...
accesswdun.com
Hall County authorities release name of murdered homeless man
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who was found dead behind a business on Atlanta Highway despite being unable to contact the man’s relatives. The body of Hung Van Le, 61, was found on Oct. 2. According to a press release from...
1 dead, 9 injured, including 4 children, in two-car collision in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Duluth man died and nine people were left injured after a two-car collision in Clermont on Saturday. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating the crash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators said at 11:30 p.m., deputies...
Man arrested after woman’s body found at Acworth construction site
A man has been arrested in connection with a body being found at a construction site in north Cobb County last week, according to authorities.
Henry County officer a month away from retirement dies after accident at home
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers from the Henry County Police Department has died. Senior Officer George Padgett died during an accident at his home on October 14, the police department announced on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Spokespeople for...
Update: Deputies arrest man they say shot his own brother in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Mendoza has been taken into custody. Investigators are searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man they say shot his own brother in Hall County, leaving him with serious injuries. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Hall County...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: One injured in early morning crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 18, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. this morning on Walton Road near John Deere Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one patient was transported to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. Details to...
Barrow County man shoots woman, kills 11-year-old before turning gun on himself, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies say a Barrow County man shot and killed an 11-year-old girl in a double shooting before turning the gun on himself. Investigators in Barrow County were called out to a home near the 1800 block of Celestial Run Monday night after receiving a call about two people arguing shortly before 8 p.m.
accesswdun.com
Hit-and-run wreck leaves Gainesville woman dead
A Gainesville woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck Saturday night as she attempted to cross Mountain View Road in Hall County. A Georgia State Patrol official said Ofelia Elizalde, 74, was attempting to cross Mountain View Road near the intersection of 5th Street when she was struck by the front of an unknown vehicle.
nowhabersham.com
Officials identify man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain
The White County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain on Sunday as 33-year-old Srinath Ganguri. The Alpharetta man fell from the rock face side of the mountain after hiking to the top of Yonah with his wife, officials said. While the...
2 hurt in Cherokee County fire after 'explosion' from stove, resident tells authorities
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were taken to Grady Hospital after a Sunday fire sent flames through the entire home. The Cherokee County Fire Department said it happened at a home on East Cherokee Drive near Water Tank Road in Canton. Lt. Michael Sims said the residents told...
WJCL
Update: Missing Georgia teen found safe
KENNESAW, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Update 1 p.m.: Shaheen has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Shaheen Key was last seen Monday around 4 p.m. at his home in Kennesaw, near Stilesboro Road.
accesswdun.com
Officer Carol Leigh Ledford Memorial Intersection dedication set Friday in Cleveland
When Cleveland Police Officer Carol Leigh Ledford of Clarkesville was killed in 1999 by a drunk driver, the visitation was one of the largest in Clarkesville’s history with people lined up down the street for hours to get inside the funeral home. The video of the first DUI arrest...
nowhabersham.com
Duluth man killed, nine others injured in Clermont wreck
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a Duluth man and injured nine other people in Clermont on Saturday night, October 15. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Uniform Patrol Division deputies responded to the crash between a Honda Odyssey minivan and Honda...
nowhabersham.com
Gainesville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured five people
A driver who fled from the scene of a serious traffic collision on U.S. 129/Athens Highway just before 9 p.m. Saturday faces a long list of criminal charges. Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested Jose Luis Muniz, 19, of Gainesville on Sunday, Oct. 16, several hours after the two-vehicle crash on Athens Highway at Smallwood Road. The HCSO Accident Investigation Unit made an initial determination that Muniz was traveling south on Athens Highway in a BMW passenger car when he struck a Honda Odyssey minivan that was turning left from Smallwood Road onto Athens Highway.
Vigil held for woman killed on Old National Highway, police still searching for vehicle
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman dead. According to findings from the GSP investigation, on October 15, at 3:50 a.m. a Trooper reported a hit and run on GA 279/Old National Highway involving a pedestrian. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Police: 1 person dead after shooting in Cobb County, suspect detained
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta Police are investigating a scene near Massachusetts Ave. after a shooting that occurred early Sunday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News, police arrived to the area of Carolina Rd. and Massachusetts Ave. around...
Georgia man sentenced for molesting 13-year-old girl at sleepover after giving her margarita
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A McDonough man was sentenced Friday after he pled guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl at a sleepover at a friend's house, the Henry County District Attorney's Office said. Andrew Bartles, 33, was sentenced to 25 years, with the condition that the first 10 years must...
10-year-old boy found after disappearing from Henry County neighborhood
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a 10-year-old boy who vanished on Friday afternoon has been found safe. Steven Ramsey was reported missing from Salem Ridge Court in McDonough around 1 p.m. on Friday. They announced he had been found at 6:45 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
accesswdun.com
Driver killed when car overturns south of Homer
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a driver was killed in a wreck late Saturday in Banks County. Troopers responded to the single-car wreck on U.S. 441 / Ga. 15 near McDonald Circle shortly after 11:15 Saturday night. GSP officials reported the southbound Nissan 350Z failed to negotiate a...
