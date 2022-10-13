Apple today announced the updates to their iPad Pro, iPad and Apple TV 4K line up. Here's a quick look at the updates on the new products and their pricing here in the UAE. The new iPad Pro will come powered by the M2 chip announced by Apple earlier this year. The very same chip we find in the Macbook Air and Macbook Pro available right now. The M2 chipset will be able to handle the demanding workflows, from photographers editing massive photo libraries and designers manipulating complex 3D objects, to healthcare professionals taking advanced imaging and analysis, to gamers enjoying graphics-intensive games.

8 HOURS AGO