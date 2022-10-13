Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Millions of MyDeal users have data sold online after breach
Australian retail marketplace MyDeal has confirmed it suffered a data breach that has affected more than two million of its customers. The company contacted all affected customers explaining the incident, saying that an unknown attacker compromised its systems and accessed customer identity data. According to BleepingComputer (opens in new tab),...
TechRadar
What does EU GDPR mean for you and your business?
Now that the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) has been passed, EU residents will soon have a consistent level of protection and a better say in how their data is handled by private organisations. But what do those organisations need to change in order to be compliant?. GDPR defines minimum...
TechRadar
Three ways the C-suite can protect their organisation against cyberattacks
The chief information security officer (CISO), also known as the chief information officer (CIO), oversees reporting and tackling of the various technical vulnerabilities an organization faces. However, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to loom over our personal and professional lives, forcing us into more quarantines, lockdowns and self-imposed isolations, this role has increasingly become a shared responsibility with all members of an organization including the entire C-suite, explains Richard Massey, VP EMEA North at Arcserve.
