The chief information security officer (CISO), also known as the chief information officer (CIO), oversees reporting and tackling of the various technical vulnerabilities an organization faces. However, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to loom over our personal and professional lives, forcing us into more quarantines, lockdowns and self-imposed isolations, this role has increasingly become a shared responsibility with all members of an organization including the entire C-suite, explains Richard Massey, VP EMEA North at Arcserve.

1 DAY AGO