ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc11news.com

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Riverdale’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers Pet of the, Riverdale!. Riverdale is a nine-year-old Boxer mix looking for someone to cuddle up with after a long day. Riverdale is on the older side and would work great in a house with older kids or adults who aren’t as active. He gets along well with other dogs.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Fruita school keeping students inside after bear cub sighting

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - As bears enter a period of ravenous hunger called “hyperphagia” to prepare for hibernation, the chance of encountering a bear in the Grand Valley have risen. Students and teachers at Fruita’s 8/9 School learned that first-hand this morning after a bear cub was spotted near its campus.
FRUITA, CO
nbc11news.com

Our first snow of the season could be on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County 2023 budget book proposal now online

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County’s proposed 2023 budget book is now available in an interactive online document to make it more accessible to the public. The County’s new budgeting and planning software streamlines the development and management of the County’s annual budget, improving transparency and accessibility.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Changes on the way for the San Juans and Four Corners region

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started our weekend with temperatures in the mid to lower 70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Clear skies and plenty have continued to stick around for most of the Western Slope, a trend we have seen over the past few days. By tonight, clear skies will remain as temperatures fall into the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Areas in the San Juans and North of I-70 will start to see some light cloud cover arriving tonight.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Wildlife Galore: Amazing Barn Home On 139 Acres For Sale Near Whitewater

This is an amazing piece of property for sale near Whitewater that includes two houses and wildlife galore on over 139 acres of land. When describing this property, it's hard to know exactly where to start, but a good place would be the beautiful rustic barn home with 4100 feet of living space. That includes four bedrooms, and three bathrooms with lots of gorgeous wood features, a massive kitchen, and a large covered porch.
WHITEWATER, CO
KJCT8

Teenage boy hospitalized after being hit by car

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A 13-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding a bicycle on D 1/2 Road yesterday evening. The Grand Junction Police Department reports that the boy was traveling westbound before turning in front of another westbound vehicle. He was hit on the 2900 block of D 1/2 Road.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Overnight accident on 5th Street hospitalizes one

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A three-car accident on 5th Street resulted in a rolled-over car and the hospitalization of at least one person, according to authorities. The Grand Junction Police Department reports that the accident occurred on the stretch of 5th Street near the Colorado River. The GJPD opened...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Language Assistance Hotline available for Colorado ballot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Beginning today, Oct. 17, 2022, Colorado voters can call the Secretary of State’s Language Assistance Hotline for assistance interpreting their ballot. The new hotline will allow voters to receive real time translations from live interpreters in Spanish, Korean, Chinese, Taiwanese and Vietnamese. Additional languages...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Police response to homelessness

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An exclusive follow-up an up-close look at what Grand Junction police are doing to reduce homelessness. We’ve told you how city officials struggle with vandalism in park bathrooms and how businesses say the problem’s not improving. “We have a pretty good relationship with...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Go Fund Me Campaign Started For Grand Junction Mom In Car Accident

I never cease to be amazed at the kindness of the Grand Junction community and we were a witness to that again this week. A few days ago, Amber, a singe-mom in Grand Junction was involved in a serious car accident. She was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered severed nerves in her arm. Unfortunately, Amber is not a candidate for surgery and the damage might be permanent. She could possibly lose the use of her right arm.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Colorado ballots are on their way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week, the Colorado County Clerks will begin dispersing ballots through the mail to active eligible voters for the November 8 General Election. “Colorado voters should start checking their mailboxes for their 2022 General Election Ballot,” said Secretary Griswold. “I encourage every eligible Coloradan who...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Aspen Daily News

Frisch racks up unlikely endorsements

Adam Frisch has been home just four days out of the last two months, he told a group of about a dozen people in his third town hall of the day on Sunday afternoon. This one was held at Brunelleschi’s, around a long table lined with plates of different pizzas and pitchers of water and beer.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy