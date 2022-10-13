Read full article on original website
10 tips to help you prepare for riding the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What is the Palisade Plunge and why is it a big deal?Morgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Where to eat when you ride the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What to expect on the Palisade Plunge mountain bike routeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
nbc11news.com
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Riverdale’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers Pet of the, Riverdale!. Riverdale is a nine-year-old Boxer mix looking for someone to cuddle up with after a long day. Riverdale is on the older side and would work great in a house with older kids or adults who aren’t as active. He gets along well with other dogs.
KJCT8
Fruita school keeping students inside after bear cub sighting
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - As bears enter a period of ravenous hunger called “hyperphagia” to prepare for hibernation, the chance of encountering a bear in the Grand Valley have risen. Students and teachers at Fruita’s 8/9 School learned that first-hand this morning after a bear cub was spotted near its campus.
nbc11news.com
Our first snow of the season could be on the way
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
Grand Junction Restaurants So Good They are Worth the Wait
Have you ever passed by a restaurant in Grand Junction that you've never been to and seen a line of people out the door who are waiting to be seated?. Chances are you are passing a pretty great place to enjoy a meal. Places with great food and excellent service are usually pretty busy. If they are really doing things right, many of us do not mind the wait.
If You Drive in Montrose Colorado You Need to Know These Tips
When we asked the question, "What's one thing you hate about Montrose?" the response was almost overwhelmingly skewed to one particular topic: TRAFFIC. And if you've spent any time at all driving in Montrose, you certainly understand why. Maybe it's where Montrose falls in relation to other towns on the...
Please Stop Doing This at Red Lights in Grand Junction
You’ll encounter all kinds of drivers on Colorado roads – here are 25 of them. 27 'I'm So Grand Junction That I...' We All Know Are True. Scroll through 27 "I'm so Grand Junction that I..." examples that we all know to be true.
KJCT8
Mesa County 2023 budget book proposal now online
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County’s proposed 2023 budget book is now available in an interactive online document to make it more accessible to the public. The County’s new budgeting and planning software streamlines the development and management of the County’s annual budget, improving transparency and accessibility.
KJCT8
Community member thankful for quick response of firefighters after home struck by lightning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s fire prevention week, a time used by the fire department to educate the community on how to stay safe in case of a fire. Now, a homeowner is sharing her experience to warn the public about why it’s essential to have a fire emergency plan.
nbc11news.com
Changes on the way for the San Juans and Four Corners region
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started our weekend with temperatures in the mid to lower 70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Clear skies and plenty have continued to stick around for most of the Western Slope, a trend we have seen over the past few days. By tonight, clear skies will remain as temperatures fall into the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Areas in the San Juans and North of I-70 will start to see some light cloud cover arriving tonight.
Wildlife Galore: Amazing Barn Home On 139 Acres For Sale Near Whitewater
This is an amazing piece of property for sale near Whitewater that includes two houses and wildlife galore on over 139 acres of land. When describing this property, it's hard to know exactly where to start, but a good place would be the beautiful rustic barn home with 4100 feet of living space. That includes four bedrooms, and three bathrooms with lots of gorgeous wood features, a massive kitchen, and a large covered porch.
When Can Grand Junction, Colorado Expect Snow in 2022-2023?
Contrary to popular belief, the Western Slope does receive snow, and we can even tell you when and how much to expect. Using data from the National Weather Service and the Farmer's Alamanac, we can tell you just what to expect this winter in Grand Junction, Colorado. No-Show Snow In...
KJCT8
Teenage boy hospitalized after being hit by car
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A 13-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding a bicycle on D 1/2 Road yesterday evening. The Grand Junction Police Department reports that the boy was traveling westbound before turning in front of another westbound vehicle. He was hit on the 2900 block of D 1/2 Road.
KJCT8
Overnight accident on 5th Street hospitalizes one
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A three-car accident on 5th Street resulted in a rolled-over car and the hospitalization of at least one person, according to authorities. The Grand Junction Police Department reports that the accident occurred on the stretch of 5th Street near the Colorado River. The GJPD opened...
The Red Truck at the Car Show
There will be nearly 80 cars at the Motors and Mimosas car show but one red Chevy Truck stands out from the rest.
KJCT8
Language Assistance Hotline available for Colorado ballot
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Beginning today, Oct. 17, 2022, Colorado voters can call the Secretary of State’s Language Assistance Hotline for assistance interpreting their ballot. The new hotline will allow voters to receive real time translations from live interpreters in Spanish, Korean, Chinese, Taiwanese and Vietnamese. Additional languages...
nbc11news.com
Police response to homelessness
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An exclusive follow-up an up-close look at what Grand Junction police are doing to reduce homelessness. We’ve told you how city officials struggle with vandalism in park bathrooms and how businesses say the problem’s not improving. “We have a pretty good relationship with...
Go Fund Me Campaign Started For Grand Junction Mom In Car Accident
I never cease to be amazed at the kindness of the Grand Junction community and we were a witness to that again this week. A few days ago, Amber, a singe-mom in Grand Junction was involved in a serious car accident. She was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered severed nerves in her arm. Unfortunately, Amber is not a candidate for surgery and the damage might be permanent. She could possibly lose the use of her right arm.
KJCT8
Colorado ballots are on their way
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week, the Colorado County Clerks will begin dispersing ballots through the mail to active eligible voters for the November 8 General Election. “Colorado voters should start checking their mailboxes for their 2022 General Election Ballot,” said Secretary Griswold. “I encourage every eligible Coloradan who...
Aspen Daily News
Frisch racks up unlikely endorsements
Adam Frisch has been home just four days out of the last two months, he told a group of about a dozen people in his third town hall of the day on Sunday afternoon. This one was held at Brunelleschi’s, around a long table lined with plates of different pizzas and pitchers of water and beer.
ksut.org
Adam Frisch, Democratic challenger in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, stops in Delta County
Delta County Democrats hosted a number of candidates in Hotchkiss on Tuesday afternoon. Among those “stumping” in the North Fork was Aspen businessman Adam Frisch who is looking to unseat incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert in the 3rd Congressional District. LY: Your campaign's internal polling has you at a...
