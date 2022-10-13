Read full article on original website
IGN
The Dualsense Edge Costs Half As Much As a PS5 - Beyond 772
The Dualsense Edge, Sony’s high-end PlayStation 5 controller, is officially priced at $199.99 - is that too much for a controller? Join Max Scoville, Brian Altano, Jada Griffin and Akeem Lawanson as we unpack our conflicted thoughts on the matter and look back at some of the more expensive controllers in the history of gaming, from Microsoft’s Xbox Elite controller, to Steel Battalion’s infamous Mega Jockey 9000, to Nintendo’s iconic Power Glove. Plus, new Silent Hill might be on the way, but it’s been a quiet (and crappy) decade for Silent Hill fans as the PS Vita-exclusive Book of Memories turns 10. Why hasn’t Konami treated survival horror fans as lovingly as Capcom has with Resident Evil’s new games and remakes? Speaking of spooky remakes, can we get a PS5 version of Bloodborne, already? If we’re getting overhauled versions of modern Sony classics like The Last of Us: Part One (which already got remastered once) and the much-rumored PS5 port of Horizon Zero Dawn, how about giving one of the best PS4 exclusives some 4K 60-frames-per-second love, too? Demon’s Souls shows Bluepoint can handle a FromSoft game. Bloodborne needs a next-gen transfusion next. Oh, and Horizon Forbidden West is getting its own clothing line thanks to a collaboration with ASOS - it’s taking a more fashion-forward approach than most gaming merch, but we have mixed feelings overall.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Showcase 2022 Delayed Likely Due to Ongoing Microsoft-Activision Investigation: Report
Sony’s PlayStation Showcase this year will reportedly be delayed because of the ongoing CMA investigation regarding Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision. The event is supposedly delayed because Sony believes it may strengthen Microsoft’s arguments to the regulators. According to known industry insider Millie A, the event was set...
IGN
PS5 DualSense Edge Price, Release Date Revealed - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:We now have an official release date for Sony’s new PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge, an elite wireless controller like Xbox’s Elite Series 2. It will release on January 26 with preorders for the PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge scheduled for this month. Microsoft has officially brought the Xbox Elite 2 controllers to the company's Xbox Design Lab after teasing the feature last month. Insomniac Games has reassured fans that its highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is still on track for a 2023 release date, despite the developer going quiet since its reveal last year.
IGN
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – PC vs. PS5 Performance Review
Nathan Drake is the latest PlayStation star to join the migration of Sony’s catalog to PC. The Legacy of Thieves collection, which launched on PS5 last year with enhanced versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and its expansion, The Lost Legacy, arrives this week on PC. With...
IGN
New Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact and Pro Controllers Up for Preorder
We all love the Nintendo Switch. It’s a fantastic, versatile gaming device with a massive library of incredible games. But for some Switch owners, playing in handheld mode can be uncomfortable after a while. That’s where accessory maker Hori’s Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (see at Amazon) and Split Pad Pro come into play. These controllers slide and click onto your Nintendo Switch just like Joy-Cons, but they’re more ergonomically designed. They feel more comfortable to use, particularly for longer play sessions.
IGN
How to Play The Sims 4 for Free on PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox
If you're a fan of life simulation games, you'll be happy to hear that The Sims 4 has officially gone free to play. Although the expansion packs and DLCs will still cost money, you can download the base game for free and start playing today. If you're wondering how to...
IGN
A Bloodborne Remake Is Sorely Needed and Here’s Why
Between The Last of Us Part One and rumors of a PS5 remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn, Sony clearly wants the PS4's best exclusives to look just as good on PS5, but one of the best PlayStation games ever is showing its age: Bloodborne. Sony’s already remastered one excellent FromSoft game with Demon’s Souls, maybe BluePoint should give Yarnham a fresh coat of paint next.
IGN
Mortal Kombat: Onslaught Is a New Mobile RPG
Warner Bros. Games has announced Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, a mobile RPG featuring a cinematic story set to arrive in 2023. Onslaught will feature a vast roster of Mortal Kombat characters that players can collect and unleash against enemies in real-time group battles. It's being made by NetherRealm Studios, the developer...
IGN
Bayonetta Voice Actor Reportedly Offered At Least $15,000 For Role, Contrary to Claims
New evidence has emerged that Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor was offered at least $15,000 to reprise her role in the forthcoming sequel, contrary to her claims that she was only offered $4,000 to play the lead. A new report by Bloomberg, which has since been corroborated by VGC, cites...
IGN
Apple Announces Updated iPad Pro with the M2 Chip
Apple has officially announced the next generation of the iPad Pro, which includes Wi-Fi 6E support and is powered by the new M2 chip. M2 was announced earlier this year and debuted first on the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 refreshes. Both the 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro...
IGN
172 Tiny Things That Make Super Mario Odyssey a Game for the Ages
Five years on from release and Super Mario Odyssey has truly stood the test of time. It boasts an innovative central hook, boundary-pushing art direction and worlds that reward player curiosity. It's also packed with tiny but brilliant details, including countless references to Mario’s back catalogue and Nintendo’s heritage. Here are 172 of our favourites.
IGN
Obsidian Isn't Working on a Fallout Game, But the CEO Would Love To
Fallout: New Vegas developer Obsidian isn't working on a new Fallout game currently - but its CEO Feargus Urquhart says "there's not a question" about doing one if he was asked. Speaking to DualShockers, Urquhart said his studio would unquestionably work on a new Fallout game if the opportunity arose,...
IGN
The Battle of Polytopia - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
The Battle of Polytopia is available now on Nintendo Switch. Check out the launch trailer to see gameplay and more from this turn-based 4x strategy game. A demo for the game is also available on Nintendo Switch, featuring four tribes: Xin-Xi, Imperius, Bardur, and Oumaji. In The Battle of Polytopia,...
IGN
Dead Space Remake Leak Reveals 40 Minutes of the Game; Gets an Extended Gameplay Walkthrough and a Blog Post With More Info
Dead Space Remake has just become a victim to a massive leak. When the game was announced, a showcase was held where all types of media personnel could come and check out the game. This gameplay has now been uploaded to various YouTube channels and total content posted amounts to about 40 minutes of gameplay. We were made aware about this information through a post by Dusk Golem on ResetEra.
IGN
Scorn - Launch Trailer
Scorn is available now on PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GoG) and Xbox Series X/S (day one with Xbox Game Pass). Watch the launch trailer to take another look at the creepy world, creatures, puzzles, and more from this first-person horror adventure game. Explore a living and interconnected...
