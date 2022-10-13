Courtney Hope Reveals Whether She’s Open to a ‘the Bold and the Beautiful’ Return

Before Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) came to Genoa City, she was a prominent player on The Bold and the Beautiful . After three years on the half-hour show, Hope left in 2020 and brought her character Sally to its sister soap opera, The Young and the Restless . The two shows have done many crossovers throughout the years, and there’s a possibility Sally could return to Los Angeles.

Sally Spectra’s history on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

In January 2017, Hope made her debut as Sally on The Bold and the Beautiful . Sally is the niece and namesake of the original Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley) . Sally and her crew come to California to restart her aunt’s business, Spectra Fashions.

Like her aunt, Sally is a thorn in the Forrester family’s side as she steals their designs. Aside from the Forresters, Sally’s business faces setbacks when Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) plots to destroy her building. While her fashion empire crumbles, Sally finds love with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). However, Thomas breaks her heart when he moves to New York to reunite with Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey).

Sally bounces back with a Forrester Creations job and a new man in Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). However, Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) causes problems. Sally’s bad girl side shines when she fakes an illness to get Wyatt back. But when Flo discovers her deception, Sally kidnaps her.

Wyatt rescues Flo, and during a tearful exchange, Sally apologizes and explains the reason for her actions. Wyatt agrees not to press charges and soon after leaves for Genoa City. In November 2020, she made her grand entrance on The Young and the Restless , where she’s been excelling professionally and personally.

Courtney Hope is open to a ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ return

Many of The Bold and the Beautiful fans agree that the show dropped the ball with Sally. Yet, the character and her portrayer do wonders for The Young and the Restless . Hope has become Genoa City’s newest leading lady, as Sally is front and center in major storylines.

While Sally’s time in Los Angeles ended on a sad front, that hasn’t diminished Hope from wanting to crossover to her old stomping grounds. According to Soaps In Depth , the actor told Soap Opera Digest she’d love to bring Sally back to the show .

“Sally basically left L.A. with her tail between her legs. She had to reinvent herself in Genoa City, and now she’s the CEO of a media company. I think it would be fun for Sally to drop in at Forrester Creations so everyone can see that she’s a respected businesswoman now and doing very well. It could also be a way for her to restore her reputation with the people she’s hurt.”

Could Sally Spectra’s return be permanent?

While many of The Bold and the Beautiful fans would love to see Sally back to reunite with Thomas or Wyatt, a permanent stay isn’t in the picture. Sally has a great life in Genoa City with her career at Newman Media. Also, she has Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) fighting for her affection.

Although a full-fledged return isn’t happening, it would be great to see Sally back in Los Angeles for a brief visit. Sally could return to do business with Forrester Creations. Also, as Hope said, Sally could make amends for her wrongdoings, although folks like Bill won’t be receptive.

As for Wyatt, since he and Flo’s relationship is up in the air , it’d be great to see him and Sally have closure. While Wyatt might think of rekindling his romance with Sally, this time, it’ll be her that breaks his heart. Wyatt had a chance with Sally but blew it. Now she’s moved on with her life and is better off without him.

