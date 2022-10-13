Read full article on original website
Related
echo-pilot.com
Video replay: What you need to know about Pennsylvania's upcoming hunting seasons
Pennsylvania Game Commission State Game Warden Brian Witherite of Somerset County and Luke Mentzer, a cadet on field training from Lebanon County, explain what you need to know to be safe and successful in the field. They spoke with Brian Whipkey, Pennsylvania Outdoors columnist for the USA TODAY Network, on...
What parts of Pennsylvania are seeing peak color? Here’s an update on this fall’s foliage
Dry summer weather may have affected some of the popping autumn colors in Pennsylvania. What to know and a couple places that offer stunning views.
27 First News
How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.
A strong winter storm system has moved into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through today and it will bring the first snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system. First of all,...
uncoveringpa.com
Visiting Buffalo Bill’s House from “Silence of the Lambs” in Perryopolis, PA
There are many fun and unique places to stay the night in Pennsylvania, but there is only one place where you can stay in the home of a fictional serial killer: Buffalo Bill’s House in Perryopolis. Buffalo Bill was the main antagonist of the film “The Silence of the...
Party time for Kiski Junction bridge; trail project to link 140 miles of trails
Armstrong Trails is throwing an outdoor party next Friday to celebrate the acquisition of a 14-mile railroad corridor and a bridge to link 140 miles of trails. The free public party will be held at the Kiski Junction Railroad train station in Gilpin’s Schenley section. The event will feature...
Freeze warning in effect for parts of our area Monday night
PITTSBURGH — Wind chills in the 20s will have you grabbing extra layers early Tuesday and areas north and east of Pittsburgh could see the growing season come to an abrupt end. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Butler, Armstrong, Indiana and the ridges of Westmoreland Fayette counties...
Crews respond to Beaver County fire
MIDLAND, Pa. — Crews responded to a commercial fire on Sixth Street in Midland, Beaver County. The call came in before 5 a.m. Monday. According to a 911 operator, no one was found in an apartment above the business, a pizza shop. There were no reported injuries. This is...
Pittsburgh region could be in for record-tying early snowflakes
The first snowfall of, well, fall could happen early Tuesday morning across the Pittsburgh region. According to the National Weather Service, snowflakes Tuesday would tie the record for the earliest snowfall of the season in southwestern Pennsylvania. On Oct. 18, 1972, 1.8 inches of snow was recorded in the Pittsburgh...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Beginning Work On Kids Castle Park
Construction work is set to begin Tuesday on a playground in Cranberry Township. Crews will start the work on the playground that is located in the township’s Community Park, which is behind the volunteer fire station on Route 19. Officials say the opening of the park will vary on...
butlerradio.com
Peters Rd. Undergoing Construction In Cranberry Twp.
A traffic alert for drivers in Cranberry Township. Peters Road will be undergoing waterline construction at various times this week. The work will be happening in between Lee Drive and Burke Road. Township officials say to expect delays.
Pennsylvania State Police to participate in Operation Safe Stop
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will be participating in Operation Safe Stop on Wednesday, October 19 during National School Bus Safety Week. The purpose of Operation Safe Stop is to alert motorists of the dangers when passing a stopped school bus loading or unloading students. PSP enforcement efforts may consist of troopers […]
butlerradio.com
Local Children Named Winners Of Fire Poster Contest
Several local children were named winners of Butler Township’s annual Fire Prevention Poster Contest. Commissioner Jim Lokhaiser Jr presented trophies to six winners in kindergarten through fifth grade during a Butler Township meeting on Monday night. 18 total students submitted an entry this year. The school with the highest...
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
Protect PT will host radon information workshop, offer sensor rentals
Despite its prevalence in Western Pennsylvania, radon — the odorless, colorless gas that results from the breakdown of naturally occurring radioactive elements in soil and rocks — has been largely ignored even as it causes an estimated 21,000 deaths annually in the U.S, according to the American Lung Association.
Sommeliers give top prize to Westmoreland County winery with roots that extend to central Pa.
The decision years ago by the Pa. Winery Association (PWA) to participate in the Farm Show helped elevate recognition of the industry among residents across the state. That included the public announcement of the winners of the Farm Show competition. The addition of the Sommelier Judgment in 2017 had a...
Charges filed after stolen Pa. farm tractor found parked in nearby driveway
A Salem Township, Westmoreland County, man was arrested Sunday on theft charges after state police said they found a missing farm tractor worth $15,000 parked at his home, according to a story from TribLive. The news site says that Gary A. Lauffer, 54, told troopers that he took the tractor...
PennDOT updating cost estimates to finish central Pa. thruway project
SHAMOKIN DAM – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is updating its cost estimates to complete the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway. Before the jump in inflation, PennDOT estimated the total cost of the 12.4-mile limited access highway in central Pennsylvania would be $900 million. The cost estimate in 2015, the...
Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph
The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
butlerradio.com
BC3 Volleyball wins WPCC title
The Butler County Community College women’s volleyball team won the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Athletic Conference championship Saturday with 3-0 sweeps of Westmoreland County Community College and the Community College of Beaver County. Morgan Jack, Breanna Reisinger, Madison Raypush and Aslyn Pry of the Pioneers were named to the All-Tournament team.
Butler police locate missing woman
BUTLER, Pa. — UPDATE: Police have located Mary Ann Thompson, the Butler woman who was missing since Monday evening. A 911 dispatcher confirmed around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday that Thompson had just been located in the city of Butler. Her condition was not released. ____________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police are looking...
Comments / 0