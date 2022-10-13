ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
27 First News

How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.

A strong winter storm system has moved into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through today and it will bring the first snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system. First of all,...
OHIO STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews respond to Beaver County fire

MIDLAND, Pa. — Crews responded to a commercial fire on Sixth Street in Midland, Beaver County. The call came in before 5 a.m. Monday. According to a 911 operator, no one was found in an apartment above the business, a pizza shop. There were no reported injuries. This is...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Beginning Work On Kids Castle Park

Construction work is set to begin Tuesday on a playground in Cranberry Township. Crews will start the work on the playground that is located in the township’s Community Park, which is behind the volunteer fire station on Route 19. Officials say the opening of the park will vary on...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Police to participate in Operation Safe Stop

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will be participating in Operation Safe Stop on Wednesday, October 19 during National School Bus Safety Week. The purpose of Operation Safe Stop is to alert motorists of the dangers when passing a stopped school bus loading or unloading students. PSP enforcement efforts may consist of troopers […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Local Children Named Winners Of Fire Poster Contest

Several local children were named winners of Butler Township’s annual Fire Prevention Poster Contest. Commissioner Jim Lokhaiser Jr presented trophies to six winners in kindergarten through fifth grade during a Butler Township meeting on Monday night. 18 total students submitted an entry this year. The school with the highest...
BUTLER, PA
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph

The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
BEAVER, PA
butlerradio.com

BC3 Volleyball wins WPCC title

The Butler County Community College women’s volleyball team won the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Athletic Conference championship Saturday with 3-0 sweeps of Westmoreland County Community College and the Community College of Beaver County. Morgan Jack, Breanna Reisinger, Madison Raypush and Aslyn Pry of the Pioneers were named to the All-Tournament team.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler police locate missing woman

BUTLER, Pa. — UPDATE: Police have located Mary Ann Thompson, the Butler woman who was missing since Monday evening. A 911 dispatcher confirmed around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday that Thompson had just been located in the city of Butler. Her condition was not released. ____________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police are looking...
BUTLER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy