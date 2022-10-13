ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

How much you need to retire, knowing your personal expenses and how much to save

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nORIx_0iXCaHDD00

(WWLP) – Many people look forward to retirement, but it can take years of preparation and saving to make sure you can have a comfortable and secure lifestyle.

ACT tests scores down, lowest score in more than 30 years

There is no exact number of anyone who should have to retire because it all depends on the individual. When you’re planning for retirement, you want to make sure your expenses now compare with what you want them to be in retirement.

A good estimate is about 80 percent of your pre-retirement income. Experts say it’s never too early to start putting money away, even if it’s just a small amount.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Bridgewater man charged with felony for attempting to stab coworker

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a Bridgewater man has been charged with felony assault after attempting to stab a coworker during a fight that occurred at Café DelBuono on October 15th.  Around 5:15 pm on Saturday, officers responded to Café DelBuono on Commercial Dr in New Hartford to […]
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WWLP

Most US waterways plagued by ‘forever chemicals’: analysis

More than 83 percent of U.S. waterways recently sampled in a nationwide survey were contaminated by cancer-linked “forever chemicals,” a new analysis has revealed. Out of 114 rivers and creeks assessed across the country, 95 showed detectable levels of these toxic compounds, according to the analysis, conducted by the Waterkeeper Alliance. Nearly all these waterways were […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WWLP

WWLP

33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy