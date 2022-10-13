Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole: Doi upsets third seed Bronzetti
Japanese Misaki Doi upset the No 3 seed Lucia Bronzetti, of Italy, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the last 16 of the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole on Monday. Doi, ranked No 120, will play the winner of the match between Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin and American qualifier Catherine McNally next.
tennismajors.com
Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole: Gracheva upsets 8th seed Galfi, Korpatsch next
Russia’s Varvara Gracheva beat Hungarian Dalma Galfi, the No 8 seed, 6-0, 6-2 to reach the last 16 of the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole on Monday. Gracheva, ranked No 102, will face German Tamara Korpatsch next.
tennismajors.com
Tennis Napoli Cup: Daniel beats Martinez to reach last 16
Japan’s Taro Daniel reached the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup by winning against Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday. Daniel, ranked No 95, will play the winner of the match between Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, the No 8 seed, and Argentinian Pedro Cachin next.
tennismajors.com
Tennis Napoli Cup: Cachin advances to last 16, defeating seeded Mannarino
Argentinian Pedro Cachin edged out Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, the No 8 seed, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to move into the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Tuesday. Cachin, ranked No 57, will face Japanese Taro Daniel next.
tennismajors.com
European Open: Fifth seed Evans through to second round
Fifth seed Daniel Evans defeated Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-4 to move into the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Monday evening. Evans, ranked No 26, will face the winner of the match between Frenchman Constant Lestienne and Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong next.
tennismajors.com
European Open: Seoul champ Nishioka through to second round, Munar next
Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka, the No 8 seed, advanced to the second round of the European Open by edging out 18-year-old French qualifier Luca Van Assche 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (1) at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Tuesday afternoon. The 27-year-old left-hander won his second career singles title in Seoul,...
tennismajors.com
Tennis Napoli Cup: Galan moves into last 16
Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan moved into the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup by winning against Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday afternoon. Galan, ranked No 72, will face the winner of the match between Portuguese Nuno Borges and Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No 7 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
European Open: Goffin moves into second round, struggling against teenager Bailly
David Goffin edged out wildcard Gilles Arnaud Bailly 7-6 (7), 5-7, 6-4, aged 17, to advance to the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Tuesday evening. Goffin, ranked No 58, will face No 3 seed Diego Schwartzman next. 🙌 SWEET RELIEF 🙌
tennismajors.com
European Open: Qualifier Stricker upsets seeded Van De Zandschulp, Gasquet next
Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker advanced to the second round of the European Open by defeating Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, the No 7 seed, 6-2, 6-4 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Tuesday afternoon. The 20-year-old Stricker, a former French Open junior champion in singles and doubles and now...
tennismajors.com
Cressy overcomes Ivashka to set up Stockholm showdown with top seed Tsitsipas
American Maxime Cressy needed three sets and over two-and-a-half hours to beat Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka and reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday afternoon. In a match with just one break of each player’s serve, Cressy, ranked No 33 in the world,...
tennismajors.com
Swiss qualifier Bellier wins to set up Shapovalov meeting in Stockholm
Switzerland’s Antoine Bellier reached the second round of the Stockholm Open by beating fellow qualifier Alexander Shevchenko, from Russia, 6-4, 6-2 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Tuesday afternoon. The win for Bellier, ranked No 192, set up a showdown against fourth seed Denis Shapovalov next. Bellier had come through...
tennismajors.com
Stockholm Open: Garin beats Kubler in straight sets to reach second round
Chile’s Cristian Garin defeated Australian qualifier Jason Kubler 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday afternoon. Garin, ranked No 89, will face the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, and Brazilian Thiago Monteiro next.
tennismajors.com
“I really like the state of mind that I am at currently” Tsitsipas looks to get back the looseness and spontaneity in his game
It’s been an interesting few weeks for Stefanos Tsitsipas. The world No 5 lost in the third round at Wimbledon to Nick Kyrgios in a match where the Australian managed to publicly get under the skin of the Greek player. That was followed by another early exit at the US Open – a four-set loss in the first round to Daniel Elahi Galan.
tennismajors.com
European Open: Gasquet advances to second round, saving three match points against Wawrinka
Frenchman Richard Gasquet edged out Swiss wildcard Stan Wawrinka 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 to advance to the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Monday evening. What. A. Match. 🙌. Former Antwerp champion @richardgasquet1 saves 3 match points in the 2nd set, rallying from...
tennismajors.com
WTA Rankings: Gauff rises to career-high No 7, Blinkova returns to top-100, Wang Xiyu and Zheng Qinwen career-highs
A look inside this week’s ranking movers and shakers on the WTA Tour…. Coco Gauff continued her push up the WTA rankings this week thanks to another quarter-final performance at the San Diego Open. The 18-year-old American ran into the steamroller known as Iga Swiatek in the last eight at San Diego, but still managed to pick up some points and push her new career-high ranking to No 7 in the world.
tennismajors.com
Peque, Argentina, Anxiety: Everything you always wanted to know about Diego Schwartzman (but never had time to find out)
Diego Sebastian Schwartzman was born on August 16, 1992 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Schwartzman’s highest ranking has been No 8, which he achieved in October 2020. You can find his current ranking on his ATP Tour profile page. What did Schwartzman say about his mental health struggles?. In a...
tennismajors.com
No stopping Swiatek – world No 1 claims career title 11 in San Diego
Iga Swiatek’s 2022 victory tour continues unabated. The only thing that might stop the Pole from racking up wins on the tour is the month of November, when the WTA season comes to a close. Meanwhile, it is business as usual for the world No1. On Sunday at the...
tennismajors.com
Seppi claims Italian federation denied him chance to play at home before retirement
Italian veteran Andreas Seppi has claimed that the Italian Tennis Federation did not give him a wild card for last week’s Florence Open or this week’s ATP event in Naples, denying him a chance to bod farewell to the sport in front of his home fans. The 38-year-old...
Comments / 0