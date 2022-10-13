ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tennismajors.com

Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole: Doi upsets third seed Bronzetti

Japanese Misaki Doi upset the No 3 seed Lucia Bronzetti, of Italy, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the last 16 of the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole on Monday. Doi, ranked No 120, will play the winner of the match between Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin and American qualifier Catherine McNally next.
tennismajors.com

Tennis Napoli Cup: Daniel beats Martinez to reach last 16

Japan’s Taro Daniel reached the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup by winning against Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday. Daniel, ranked No 95, will play the winner of the match between Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, the No 8 seed, and Argentinian Pedro Cachin next.
tennismajors.com

European Open: Fifth seed Evans through to second round

Fifth seed Daniel Evans defeated Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-4 to move into the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Monday evening. Evans, ranked No 26, will face the winner of the match between Frenchman Constant Lestienne and Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong next.
tennismajors.com

European Open: Seoul champ Nishioka through to second round, Munar next

Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka, the No 8 seed, advanced to the second round of the European Open by edging out 18-year-old French qualifier Luca Van Assche 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (1) at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Tuesday afternoon. The 27-year-old left-hander won his second career singles title in Seoul,...
tennismajors.com

Tennis Napoli Cup: Galan moves into last 16

Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan moved into the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup by winning against Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday afternoon. Galan, ranked No 72, will face the winner of the match between Portuguese Nuno Borges and Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No 7 seed, next.
tennismajors.com

European Open: Qualifier Stricker upsets seeded Van De Zandschulp, Gasquet next

Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker advanced to the second round of the European Open by defeating Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, the No 7 seed, 6-2, 6-4 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Tuesday afternoon. The 20-year-old Stricker, a former French Open junior champion in singles and doubles and now...
tennismajors.com

Cressy overcomes Ivashka to set up Stockholm showdown with top seed Tsitsipas

American Maxime Cressy needed three sets and over two-and-a-half hours to beat Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka and reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday afternoon. In a match with just one break of each player’s serve, Cressy, ranked No 33 in the world,...
tennismajors.com

Swiss qualifier Bellier wins to set up Shapovalov meeting in Stockholm

Switzerland’s Antoine Bellier reached the second round of the Stockholm Open by beating fellow qualifier Alexander Shevchenko, from Russia, 6-4, 6-2 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Tuesday afternoon. The win for Bellier, ranked No 192, set up a showdown against fourth seed Denis Shapovalov next. Bellier had come through...
tennismajors.com

Stockholm Open: Garin beats Kubler in straight sets to reach second round

Chile’s Cristian Garin defeated Australian qualifier Jason Kubler 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday afternoon. Garin, ranked No 89, will face the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, and Brazilian Thiago Monteiro next.
tennismajors.com

“I really like the state of mind that I am at currently” Tsitsipas looks to get back the looseness and spontaneity in his game

It’s been an interesting few weeks for Stefanos Tsitsipas. The world No 5 lost in the third round at Wimbledon to Nick Kyrgios in a match where the Australian managed to publicly get under the skin of the Greek player. That was followed by another early exit at the US Open – a four-set loss in the first round to Daniel Elahi Galan.
tennismajors.com

WTA Rankings: Gauff rises to career-high No 7, Blinkova returns to top-100, Wang Xiyu and Zheng Qinwen career-highs

A look inside this week’s ranking movers and shakers on the WTA Tour…. Coco Gauff continued her push up the WTA rankings this week thanks to another quarter-final performance at the San Diego Open. The 18-year-old American ran into the steamroller known as Iga Swiatek in the last eight at San Diego, but still managed to pick up some points and push her new career-high ranking to No 7 in the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy