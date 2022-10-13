ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Quartz

🌏 Where’s China’s GDP data?

China delayed the release of its third-quarter GDP data. The publishing of other economic indicators has also been postponed amid the week-long 20th Party Congress, suggesting numbers are less than ideal (see more below). Meanwhile, the CCP announced almost 5 million of its members have been investigated for corruption over the past 10 years.
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine news – live: Kyiv moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over ‘kamikaze’ drones

Ukraine announced that it’s moving to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over its supply of “kamikaze” drones to Russia.Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said he was submitting a proposal to president Volodymyr Zelensky to cut diplomatic ties.Mr Kuleba told a news conference that Tehran bore full responsibility for the destruction of Ukraine and that Kyiv is seeking immediate air defence supplies and cooperation from Israel.Russia’s airstrikes have plunged Ukraine into darkness as 30 per cent of the country’s power plants have been destroyed over the past week.Mr Zelensky tweeted that the energy infrastructure damage has caused “massive blackouts...
The Blade

Editorial: Support freedom in Iran

With its apparent sale of suicide drones to Russia, Iran climbs further out on a dangerous limb. Repressive at home where it is confronted by growing popular protests over mandatory head coverings for women, Iran’s leadership is doubling down on its relationship with Russia. The turbaned leadership appears to have decided that crushing dissent and taking sides with another world-class practitioner of dissent-crushing, which also has the ability to back up Iran militarily in the always tense Middle East, is the safest route to self-preservation. Read more Blade editorials
Quartz

Egypt’s tech entrepreneurs take up the fight against climate change

The textile industry’s potential in Africa has long remained untapped. For Dennis Matanda, the President and CEO of Morgenthau Stirling, an advisory firm linking potential investors in the US to entrepreneurs in Africa, the culprit is the lack of long-term investment. Caribbean countries, for instance, have been able to...
Quartz

Quotable

“SpaceX is not asking to recoup past expenses, but also cannot fund the existing system indefinitely *and* send several thousand more terminals that have data usage up to 100X greater than typical households. This is unreasonable.” —SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk. Brief history: Musk’s helping hand around...

Comments / 0

Community Policy