🌏 Where’s China’s GDP data?
China delayed the release of its third-quarter GDP data. The publishing of other economic indicators has also been postponed amid the week-long 20th Party Congress, suggesting numbers are less than ideal (see more below). Meanwhile, the CCP announced almost 5 million of its members have been investigated for corruption over the past 10 years.
Russia-Ukraine news – live: Kyiv moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over ‘kamikaze’ drones
Ukraine announced that it’s moving to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over its supply of “kamikaze” drones to Russia.Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said he was submitting a proposal to president Volodymyr Zelensky to cut diplomatic ties.Mr Kuleba told a news conference that Tehran bore full responsibility for the destruction of Ukraine and that Kyiv is seeking immediate air defence supplies and cooperation from Israel.Russia’s airstrikes have plunged Ukraine into darkness as 30 per cent of the country’s power plants have been destroyed over the past week.Mr Zelensky tweeted that the energy infrastructure damage has caused “massive blackouts...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations
Editorial: Support freedom in Iran
With its apparent sale of suicide drones to Russia, Iran climbs further out on a dangerous limb. Repressive at home where it is confronted by growing popular protests over mandatory head coverings for women, Iran’s leadership is doubling down on its relationship with Russia. The turbaned leadership appears to have decided that crushing dissent and taking sides with another world-class practitioner of dissent-crushing, which also has the ability to back up Iran militarily in the always tense Middle East, is the safest route to self-preservation. Read more Blade editorials
Egypt’s tech entrepreneurs take up the fight against climate change
The textile industry’s potential in Africa has long remained untapped. For Dennis Matanda, the President and CEO of Morgenthau Stirling, an advisory firm linking potential investors in the US to entrepreneurs in Africa, the culprit is the lack of long-term investment. Caribbean countries, for instance, have been able to...
Analysis-Goldman Sachs' consumer pivot solves one question, but makeover raises more
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) strategy pivot has solved one problem for investors who didn't love its foray into consumer banking. Still, Wall Street is yet to be convinced if the broader reorganization will create long term benefits.
GREG GUTFELD: Why isn't the government investigating COVID's origin?
Greg Gutfeld questions what researchers at Boston University were trying to accomplish by testing a lab-made COVID strain on mice on 'Gutfeld!'
Asian Americans Are Revealing The Worst Thing A Non-Asian Person Has Told Them While Dating, And Now I Need Brain Bleach
"While hitting on me, a guy said, 'I love it when you get mad because you look even more Asian.'"
Concern about climate change shrinks globally as threat grows - study
BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Concerns about climate change shrank across the world last year, a survey shows, with fewer than half those questioned believing it posed a "very serious threat" to their countries in the next 20 years.
Quotable
“SpaceX is not asking to recoup past expenses, but also cannot fund the existing system indefinitely *and* send several thousand more terminals that have data usage up to 100X greater than typical households. This is unreasonable.” —SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk. Brief history: Musk’s helping hand around...
People Are Sharing The One Book That Has Stood Out To Them In All Their Years Of Reading
"It's the only book I've read in my adult years that I keep thinking about every so often, even long after finishing it."
