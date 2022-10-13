Read full article on original website
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston man has given away over $1 billionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
Shooting at Splendora nightclub under investigation
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for information related to a shooting on Oct. 16 at a nightclub in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora. Around 2:20 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a shooting call. Upon arrival, deputies learned that…
Pearland Police Department News Release Update- October 15, 2022
Pearland Police Department News Release Update- October 15, 2022. At approximately 7:28 p.m. Pearland Police Department units were dispatched to the 14700 block of SH 288 Southbound Frontage Road on October 15 in reference to a major accident involving 2 vehicles. Preliminary investigation revealed Unit #1 was traveling at a high rate of speed possibly due to an acute medical emergency and struck Unit#2 causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and 4 of the 5 occupants of Unit #2 to be ejected from the vehicle. 3 of those occupants including 1 juvenile were declared deceased on scene and the fourth was transported to the hospital but died from the injuries sustained. The 5th occupant of Unit #2 is currently at the hospital being treated for injuries. The driver of Unit #1 was transported but was declared deceased at the hospital. The 2 juvenile occupants of Unit #1 are currently being treated at the hospital for injuries sustained. This investigation is active and ongoing.
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documents
A lawsuit has been filed against a Houston car dealer by a daughter whose mother was tragically killed when her car stalled out on I-45 and was subsequently rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. The lawsuit claims the dealership improperly installed the wrong car battery.
Child allegedly stabbed to death by mother at Spring Creek Park: Sheriff
TOMBALL, Texas - Officials say a child has died Sunday after reportedly being stabbed by her mother at Spring Creek Park in Tomball. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez made the announcement on Twitter about Harris County Pct. 4 Constable deputies responding to the incident in the 15000 block of Brown Rd.
COLD CASE REPOPENS ON HARRIS COUNTY DEPUTY HOMICIDE-MEMORIAL HELD
On Saturday, January 12, 1974, Deputy Edd Williams was working off-duty security at an apartment complex located in the 800 block of Victoria near I-45. On Saturdays, the manager collected rent and Deputy Williams would stand by in the office. Deputy Williams was in plain clothes wearing a suit. Shortly before noon two men entered the office and asked to see an apartment. One of the men pulled a gun and placed it against the manager’s head. The second man gathered the manager’s children, placed them into a bedroom, and closed the door. He then ordered the manager’s wife in another bedroom and forced her to kneel down and place her head on the bed. By this time, the second suspect had also pulled a gun and both suspects frantically pulled ski masks over their faces. The first gunman had taken the rent money from the manager’s desk and had also taken the manager’s wallet. He also ordered Deputy Williams to give up his wallet. He then ordered the manager and Deputy Williams into the bedroom. The manager was placed on the same side of the bed as his wife and Deputy Williams went to the other side of the bed. Both men were ordered to kneel by the bed and place their heads on the bed. Deputy Williams knelt beside the bed keeping his hands raised. While holding a gun on him, suspect number two approached Deputy Williams and began searching him. As he pulled back the right side of Deputy Williams’ coat, he noticed the deputy’s badge attached to his shirt pocket. When the suspect observed the badge, Deputy Williams lunged upward and attempted to grab the suspect’s weapon. The suspect stepped back and fired once striking Deputy Williams in the chin. Deputy Williams fell to the floor and remained there until the suspects left. After the suspects left, Deputy Williams stood and walked to the bathroom for a moment, then exited the apartment office and began to wander in the parking lot. The manager retrieved a gun, contacted HPD, and went outside after Deputy Williams. The manager loaded Deputy Williams into a taxi, which was in the parking lot, and ordered the driver to take the wounded Deputy to Parkway Hospital. Deputy Williams walked into the hospital on his own and advised the ER nurse that he had been shot in a robbery. Deputy Williams was immediately taken into surgery. Despite efforts to save his life, he died approximately forty minutes later. Apparently, the bullet, after striking Deputy William’s chin, had traveled upward and lodged in his brain. Deputy Edd Williams was 35 years old at the time of his death and had been with the Sheriff’s Department for seven months. This case remains unsolved. Deputy William was the 11th deputy to die in the line of duty.
‘It’s beyond words’: 6-year-old injured after allegedly being assaulted by substitute teacher at Lamar CISD elementary school
HOUSTON – Jon and Maureen Taylor said pictures of their 6-year-old daughter’s forehead detail the swelling caused by a substitute teacher at Adolphus Elementary School in Lamar Consolidated Independent School District. “The substitute pushed the chair, (which) hit her in the back of the head, and then her...
Driver charged with manslaughter for deadly July crash in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a Bryan woman has been charged with manslaughter for an alcohol-related crash that killed her friend on Texas Avenue in College Station. Erik Garcia, 20, died after being ejected from the front seat of an SUV after the vehicle collided with a business...
Remains found in Williamson County those of missing Houston-area man, investigators say
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Skeletal remains found on Oct. 11 in Williamson County have been identified and reportedly belong to a missing man from Houston. The remains were found north of State Highway 45 and Mopac Expressway and have been identified as belonging to Timothy Perez, 31, of Conroe, reported missing on March 5.
All mainlanes on I-45 North Freeway outbound shut down at Lake Woodlands due to 18-wheeler crash, Transtar says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – All mainlanes on I-45 North Freeway outbound at Lake Woodlands are shut down following an 18-wheeler crash in Montgomery County Tuesday, TranStar reported. Officials did not immediately provide details on how the crash occurred. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route in the area…
Houston-area child fatally stabbed; sheriff says mother detained
Drugs seen thrown out window during police chase in Pearland
PEARLAND, Texas - Authorities say a police chase in Pearland overnight Saturday ended with at least three people getting arrested. It first happened after Clear Lake Tactical Units were checking the area for suspicious activity and saw a car leaving a hotel and tried to pull it over for committing "a traffic violation."
Man and woman posing as a fake business scam newly-relocated retired couple out of thousands
The couple said it's because of genuine Texas hospitality that two people were able to con them out of $3,000 worth of kitchen upgrades that would never be installed.
