This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
Husband stabbed wife to death, then himself, after argument about disciplining child, Volusia sheriff says
DELTONA, Fla. - Deputies say a couple fighting over disciplining a child led to the husband stabbing his wife to death and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide at a Deltona home. Three children who were home at the time were not hurt, officials said. During a news conference on...
Video shows shocking moment Polk County deputy is shot by suspect
The Polk County Sheriff's Office released a video showing the scary moment when a suspect opened fire on Florida deputies, hitting one in the chest. The bullet was stopped by the deputy's bulletproof vest.
Bodycam appears to show Orange County deputy slumped over in seat during DUI arrest
A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office is accused of driving under the influence. The St. Cloud Police Department released bodycamera video showing what happened when they reportedly pulled over Deputy John Guzman on Saturday.
Shooting victim drives off in Amazon truck, deputies say
A shooting victim is accused of taking an Amazon delivery driver on a wild ride. Brevard County deputies say it happened on Tuesday afternoon at a 7-Eleven in Cocoa.
14 found living in 'deplorable' Central Florida home, 6 arrested on drug-related charges
DEBARY, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics warrant at a DeBary home after receiving multiple complaints and tips about the residence and found 14 people living in deplorable conditions with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. Of the 14, deputies arrested six of them on drug-related charges.
Dead snails, potentially in the millions, line Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian
SANFORD - The edge of Lake Monroe in Sanford has a new look these days. It’s covered in hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of dead snails. If you live near there and haven’t seen them, you’ve probably smelled them. FOX 35 News...
Her angel: Neighbor helps buy scooter for Florida mom left partially paralyzed after stroke
An angel: Neighbor helps get scooter for woman who suffered stroke. Paola Buendia's life was turned upside down several months ago after she suffered a stroke. "Everything was normal. I was the most active person you can imagine," she said. Five months ago, she suffered a stroke that paralyzed the left side of her body.
Osceola County officials weigh lifting evacuation order at Good Samaritan Village
Residents of the Good Samaritan Village are waiting to hear if an evacuation order that has been in place since Hurricane Ian passed over Florida will be lifted. The Osceola County was flooded and contaminated by wastewater.
Orlando FreeFall ride to be torn down: Here's what needs to happen first
Orlando FreeFall ride to be torn down: Here's what needs to happen first. Operators of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park announced earlier this month that it would be tearing down the ride following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson in March. Officials have now said the timeline depends on when the investigation is complete.
Good Samaritan helps get 12-year-old boy help after he collapsed following stampede
Saturday evening, commotion broke out at the Pig on the Pond festival in Clermont. Were it not for a good Samaritan, that scare could have been much worse for a 12-year-old boy attending the festival.
Orlando weather forecast: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 40s, 50s in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 53 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 70 degrees | Rain: Less than 10%. Main weather concerns: Rain chances dry up. BEACHES: Beaches will see mainly dry conditions. Winds could trend a bit gusty at times from the North as the cool front kicks through. Rip current risk is moderate, surf looks beat at around knee-high.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Cold front to bring cooler temps to Central Florida this week
Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 87 degrees | Rain: 40%. Main weather concerns: Another dry evening across Central Florida. Skies stay mostly clear. Low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 60s across the area. Tomorrow rain chances increase ahead of a front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. The main concerns will be heavy rainfall, wind gusts up to 60 MPH, and lightning.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Lingering showers ahead of cold front
Tonight's low: 71 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 82 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: Showers and storms are possible in the early part of the day giving way to cooler temperatures. A cold front nearing the region will spread some energy across the state. BEACHES. The beaches look pretty...
