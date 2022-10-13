ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, FL

wogx.com

Orlando FreeFall ride to be torn down: Here's what needs to happen first. Operators of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park announced earlier this month that it would be tearing down the ride following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson in March. Officials have now said the timeline depends on when the investigation is complete.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

An angel: Neighbor helps get scooter for woman who suffered stroke

Paola Buendia, who lives in Winter Springs, recently suffered a stroke, significantly impacting her ability to get around. When a neighbor saw her walking over a mile to pick up her children from school, she stepped in to help however she could. In addition to offering a ride home, she inspired the community to help Buendia with her mobility -- and independence -- again.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
wogx.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Cold front to bring cooler temps to Central Florida this week

Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 87 degrees | Rain: 40%. Main weather concerns: Another dry evening across Central Florida. Skies stay mostly clear. Low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 60s across the area. Tomorrow rain chances increase ahead of a front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. The main concerns will be heavy rainfall, wind gusts up to 60 MPH, and lightning.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Lingering showers ahead of cold front

Tonight's low: 71 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 82 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: Showers and storms are possible in the early part of the day giving way to cooler temperatures. A cold front nearing the region will spread some energy across the state. BEACHES. The beaches look pretty...
ORLANDO, FL

