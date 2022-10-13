ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KGUN 9

Black Diamond Apples Cost At Least $7 Each—Here’s Why

If you have ever had a Black Diamond apple, you probably paid a pretty penny. But you can also consider yourself fortunate for being able to taste a food few people can access. Black Diamond apples look like something the Evil Queen would’ve given to Snow White. However, this dark...
BGR.com

Netflix wants to be the next Stadia, just without the crashing and burning

Netflix really wants to get into the world of cloud gaming. As reported by Protocol, Mike Verdu, Netflix’s vice president of game development, was on stage at TechCrunch’s Disrupt event on Tuesday. The executive, when discussing the company’s relatively recent venture into the world of gaming, said that not only does Netflix want to do more in mobile gaming, but with cloud gaming as well.

