Read full article on original website
Related
KGUN 9
Black Diamond Apples Cost At Least $7 Each—Here’s Why
If you have ever had a Black Diamond apple, you probably paid a pretty penny. But you can also consider yourself fortunate for being able to taste a food few people can access. Black Diamond apples look like something the Evil Queen would’ve given to Snow White. However, this dark...
"It Has Become The Standard By Which I Now Judge All Other Books": People Are Sharing The Best Books They've Ever Read (And I Can Confirm, Many Are Incredible)
"It's the only book I've read in my adult years that I keep thinking about every so often, even long after finishing it."
Netflix wants to be the next Stadia, just without the crashing and burning
Netflix really wants to get into the world of cloud gaming. As reported by Protocol, Mike Verdu, Netflix’s vice president of game development, was on stage at TechCrunch’s Disrupt event on Tuesday. The executive, when discussing the company’s relatively recent venture into the world of gaming, said that not only does Netflix want to do more in mobile gaming, but with cloud gaming as well.
Comments / 0