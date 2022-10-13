Read full article on original website
DCNR: Butler Now In Peak Fall Foliage
Officials with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources say the Butler area is seeing peak foliage. According to the latest update from the DCNR, Butler County will see the best color of their fall leaves this week. Park leaders in Mercer County are also reporting a “color explosion” over...
Peters Rd. Undergoing Construction In Cranberry Twp.
A traffic alert for drivers in Cranberry Township. Peters Road will be undergoing waterline construction at various times this week. The work will be happening in between Lee Drive and Burke Road. Township officials say to expect delays.
BC3 Volleyball wins WPCC title
The Butler County Community College women’s volleyball team won the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Athletic Conference championship Saturday with 3-0 sweeps of Westmoreland County Community College and the Community College of Beaver County. Morgan Jack, Breanna Reisinger, Madison Raypush and Aslyn Pry of the Pioneers were named to the All-Tournament team.
Butler Twp. Commissioners Approve BASA Deal
The last local step in the sale of the Butler Area Sewer Authority was approved last night by the Butler Township Commissioners. At their Monday meeting, the Commissioners voted in favor of a resolution supporting the $231.5 million deal for PA American Water to purchase the system and assets of the Authority.
Butler Twp. Police Release Details On Five Vehicle Crash
Police are releasing more information on a five vehicle crash that happened late last week in Butler Township. The accident happened on New Castle Road in front of the Alameda Plaza last Friday around 5:30 p.m. Police say 19-year-old Alyssa Dreucci of Connoquenessing was driving east when she hit into...
Freeport High School To Undergo Renovations
The Freeport Area School District is planning renovations to their high school. According to our news partners at WPXI, Freeport is borrowing $3 million for a number of projects at the high school. That includes electrical work, replacing a boiler, and asbestos removal among other jobs. The work could begin...
No Injuries After Car Hits Utility Pole In Center Twp.
No injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred over the weekend in Center Township. According to State Police, 26-year-old Treh Gillott of Butler was traveling on Sunset Drive just after 3 a.m. on Saturday (October 15th) when he lost control of his pickup. Authorities say that the...
High school Sports from Monday/Knoch tennis in WPIAL final
The Knoch girls tennis team have reached the WPIAL Class 2A championship after a 5-0 win over Beaver in the semifinals Monday. The Knights will meet Sewickley Academy in the championship. Girls Soccer:. –Butler-6 North Hills-0. Samantha Miller and Leah Deal scored twice for the Golden Tornado in their final...
Mars Area Elementary Students to Participate in Literacy Theme Days
Mars Area Elementary School students in kindergarten through 6th grade will get to participate in literacy theme days this week. In recognition of the Scholastic Book Fair, Monday has been named “Reading Jogs the Mind Day” and kids can wear exercise clothes. Tuesday is “Surf’s Up for Reading”...
