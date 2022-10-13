ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
rdzphotographyblog.com

Southern Utah – September 2022 – Burr Trail

John Atlantic Burr was born on a ship as his family was making their way to the United States in the late 1800s. Later in life he was a cattleman in Southern Utah. His land included space along an amazing geological feature known as the Waterpocket Fold, a rise of nearly 1000′ feet above the valley below.
BOULDER, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy