Virginia State

Josh Throneburg says opponent Good is ‘not being biblical, he’s a bigot’

This is the second of two stories about the candidates. Read more about Rep. Bob Good in part one. It was shortly after midnight on a November day in 2020 when Josh Throneburg sat at the dining table on his screened-in back porch of his Charlottesville home, watching the live feed of Democrat Cameron Webb, a Black physician who served on former President Barack Obama’s health care team, conceding his race against Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and far-right ideologue, and the next Republican representative of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

You call that an energy plan?

Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a press release on October 3 presenting what he says is his energy plan. Accompanying the press release was 26 pages labeled “2022 Virginia Energy Plan,” but that can’t be what he’s referring to. I mean, the Virginia Code is pretty specific about what makes up an energy plan, and this […] The post You call that an energy plan? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

VDACS urges Virginians not to move firewood

Virginia officials are urging state residents not to move firewood from one area to another this fall and winter, in order to prevent some invasive insects from spreading to other parts of the state. When firewood is moved, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian longhorned beetle, and spotted...
VIRGINIA STATE
630 WMAL

Gov. Youngkin Announces $10 Million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for All of the Above Energy and Nuclear Advancement

NORTON, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday he will propose $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund for research and development of innovative energy technologies, including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, and battery storage. The Governor also announced $5 million of this funding will advance the goal laid out in the recently released “all-of-the-above” Virginia Energy Plan, to grow Virginia’s nuclear energy industry by establishing a Virginia Nuclear Innovation Hub (Hub). These funds will also include grants for higher education institutions to study Small Modular Nuclear Reactor (SMR) technology, funding for nuclear workforce development, and additional money for SMR site exploration, including in Southwest Virginia.
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate 2022: Virginia residents have until next month to claim rebate worth up to $500

Virginia residents who received a tax liability last year have until next month to file their 2021 taxes for a rebate of up to $500. Those who had a tax liability last year will receive up to $250 if filing individually and up to $500 if filing jointly, according to the Virginia Tax Commission. Approximately 3.2 million taxpayers will be eligible for the rebates.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Cheers! Virginia First Lady partners to toast agriculture with wine

RICHMOND, Va. – The First Lady of Virginia and Barboursville Vineyards are making a toast together to celebrate Virginia agriculture with a limited-edition wine, according to Virginia Wine. The wine, Cornus Virginicus, is being released in coordination with the 34th annual Virginia Wine Month. As part of the objective,...
VIRGINIA STATE

