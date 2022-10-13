Read full article on original website
Virginians: Register to vote before Monday’s deadline
Those wishing to vote in elections on Nov. 8 must register by 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.
New law in Virginia will allow people to register and vote at the polls this year
Monday, October 17 is the deadline to register to vote in the November 8 General Election, but because of a new law in Virginia, you can register and vote on the same day - even on Election Day.
2022 Virginia general election: What Chesterfield voters will see on their ballots
Chesterfield has two congressional races -- the 1st District race and the 4th District race -- a board of supervisors race and a $540 million bond referendum.
Last day to register to vote and other important dates for upcoming election in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s an important deadline voters need to be aware of as we get closer to Election Day 2022. Monday, October 17th is the last day to register to vote for this upcoming election. This includes registering or updating your address to vote with a regular...
Democrat Abigail Spanberger outspending Republican Yesli Vega 4.5 to 1 in Virginia election
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — As Election Day nears, one Congressional race in Virginia is attracting major donations, according to the latest filings with the Federal Election Commission. The race for Virginia's 7th Congressional District is pitting Democrat incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger against Republican challenger Yesli Vega. The latest filings showed...
Josh Throneburg says opponent Good is ‘not being biblical, he’s a bigot’
This is the second of two stories about the candidates. Read more about Rep. Bob Good in part one. It was shortly after midnight on a November day in 2020 when Josh Throneburg sat at the dining table on his screened-in back porch of his Charlottesville home, watching the live feed of Democrat Cameron Webb, a Black physician who served on former President Barack Obama’s health care team, conceding his race against Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and far-right ideologue, and the next Republican representative of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.
Millionaire’s tax? New brackets? Virginia set to weigh proposals for fairer taxes
Tax Brackets in Virginia haven't been substantially updated since the 1990's, but a new report to the General Assembly suggests legislators tackle the issue head on in their next session.
Ben Cline and Jennifer Lewis face off again for Virginia’s Sixth District Congressional seat
ROANOKE, Va. – This year’s District Six match-up in Virginia is a rematch of the 2018 election, Republican Ben Cline against Democrat, Jennifer Lewis. Incumbent Ben Cline is seeking his third term as a US Congressman. “I’m very focused on veteran issues, we have a lot of veterans...
Statement of Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi Regarding “Operation Bold Blue Line”
Statement of Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi Regarding “Operation Bold Blue Line”. Earlier today Governor Youngkin, Lieutenant Governor Sears, and Attorney General Miyares came to Norfolk to make a series of announcements that they claim will address or reduce violence in twelve Virginia cities, including Norfolk. Several of my...
Curbing crime in Virginia: Att. Gen. Miyares announces Operation Ceasefire
RICHMOND, Va. – Violent crime is on the rise in Virginia, and officials are working to find a solution. On Monday, in partnership with partner cities, local elected officials, and law enforcement, Miyares announced Operation Ceasefire. According to the Office of the Attorney General, Operation Ceasefire is a proven...
Richmond nonprofit says marijuana pardons could help over half of their clients
Sara Dimick, executive director of OAR of Richmond, says they serve about 4,500 Virginians, and these state pardons could help more than half of them.
You call that an energy plan?
Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a press release on October 3 presenting what he says is his energy plan. Accompanying the press release was 26 pages labeled “2022 Virginia Energy Plan,” but that can’t be what he’s referring to. I mean, the Virginia Code is pretty specific about what makes up an energy plan, and this […] The post You call that an energy plan? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VDACS urges Virginians not to move firewood
Virginia officials are urging state residents not to move firewood from one area to another this fall and winter, in order to prevent some invasive insects from spreading to other parts of the state. When firewood is moved, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian longhorned beetle, and spotted...
New initiative Operation Bold Blue Line plans to put more badges on the street
Last year, state leaders and law enforcement said the murder rate in Virginia had been the highest it had been in years
Gov. Youngkin Announces $10 Million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for All of the Above Energy and Nuclear Advancement
NORTON, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday he will propose $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund for research and development of innovative energy technologies, including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, and battery storage. The Governor also announced $5 million of this funding will advance the goal laid out in the recently released “all-of-the-above” Virginia Energy Plan, to grow Virginia’s nuclear energy industry by establishing a Virginia Nuclear Innovation Hub (Hub). These funds will also include grants for higher education institutions to study Small Modular Nuclear Reactor (SMR) technology, funding for nuclear workforce development, and additional money for SMR site exploration, including in Southwest Virginia.
Tax rebate 2022: Virginia residents have until next month to claim rebate worth up to $500
Virginia residents who received a tax liability last year have until next month to file their 2021 taxes for a rebate of up to $500. Those who had a tax liability last year will receive up to $250 if filing individually and up to $500 if filing jointly, according to the Virginia Tax Commission. Approximately 3.2 million taxpayers will be eligible for the rebates.
Virginia's Best Free Attractions
Virginia is rich in history and natural beauty. There are plenty of free attractions to explore. A shoemaker working in his shop in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia.Image by nikisworrell from Pixabay.
Gov. Youngkin announces ‘Bold Blue Line’ initiative to combat violent crime
NORFOLK, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin was joined by Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, Att. Gen. Jason Miyares, and dozens of local elected officials and law enforcement in Norfolk as he announced a new initiative to combat the rise in crime in Virginia. “I am announcing operation Bold Blue Line....
Virginia 2022 Midterm Election Guide
Virginians here's when to vote, where to vote, how to register to vote plus more information to prepare you for the 2022 elections.
Cheers! Virginia First Lady partners to toast agriculture with wine
RICHMOND, Va. – The First Lady of Virginia and Barboursville Vineyards are making a toast together to celebrate Virginia agriculture with a limited-edition wine, according to Virginia Wine. The wine, Cornus Virginicus, is being released in coordination with the 34th annual Virginia Wine Month. As part of the objective,...
