Tulsa, OK

New grant announced for OU Bedlam Clinics

By FOX23.com News Staff
 5 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — OU Bedlam Clinics will soon have a permanent endowment that will help provide medical care for Oklahomans in need.

University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz Jr. announced on Wednesday that fundraising toward a $7 million challenge grant is almost complete, but they still need to raise $3.1 million.

Once the goal is reached, the Oxley Foundation is matching the grant for $3.5 million.

Medical care at OU Bedlam Clinics is provided by medical and social work students under the supervision of OU Health Physicians.

The OU-TU School of Community Medicine and OU Health Physicians serve the Tulsa community by providing free healthcare through the Bedlam Clinic. This clinic serves individuals who do not have any type of insurance coverage.

KRMG

KRMG

