3 News Now
Another Cold Day Tomorrow
All-aboard the temperature roller coaster for the week ahead! The average high/lows in Omaha are 65 and 43 respectively. By the end of the week, we will be both 10-20 degrees below and above that average. The cold is already in full swing. It is the overnight low that will...
Latest Update from 3 News Now | October 18 | 5 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Tuesday afternoon, October 18, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Douglas County Health Department reports 3 new COVID deaths, cases slightly up
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 183 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday. There have now been 170,470 positive cases since March of 2020. The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health...
Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha food trucks you don't want to miss
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fall has fully arrived in Omaha, and the dropping temperatures are a constant reminder that winter is coming. And winter’s arrival brings with it the end of many great things: baseball, wearing shorts, golfing, and walking the dog without a parka, to name a few.
Sheriff's report filed in response to alleged assault by Pottawattamie County supervisor candidate
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — A sheriff's report was filed earlier this month in response to an alleged assault by a Pottawattamie County supervisor candidate. A video is circulating on social media of an incident that happened earlier in the month after a board of supervisors candidate forum. The...
Creighton women picked to place second in Big East, UConn chosen for top spot
Geno Auriemma and his UConn Huskies were in a familiar spot — atop the Big East. The sixth-ranked Huskies were the preseason pick to win the conference again by the league's coaches Tuesday. They enter the season as the two-time reigning champions, winning the Big East both years since...
