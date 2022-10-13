ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

3 News Now

Another Cold Day Tomorrow

All-aboard the temperature roller coaster for the week ahead! The average high/lows in Omaha are 65 and 43 respectively. By the end of the week, we will be both 10-20 degrees below and above that average. The cold is already in full swing. It is the overnight low that will...
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Latest Update from 3 News Now | October 18 | 5 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Tuesday afternoon, October 18, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha food trucks you don't want to miss

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fall has fully arrived in Omaha, and the dropping temperatures are a constant reminder that winter is coming. And winter’s arrival brings with it the end of many great things: baseball, wearing shorts, golfing, and walking the dog without a parka, to name a few.
OMAHA, NE

