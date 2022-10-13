Read full article on original website
Wells Fargo profit falls on sales scandal costs, higher reserves
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) on Friday reported a 31% decline in third-quarter profit as the bank racked up costs related to a fake accounts scandal and boosted its loan loss reserves in preparation for a potential slowdown.
kitco.com
Bank of America profit drops on loan-loss reserve build
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) joined other big U.S. banks in reporting a 9% drop in third-quarter profit on Monday as it set aside funds to cover soured loans from a potential deterioration in the U.S. economy. The second-largest U.S. bank added $378 million to its...
Mexico's America Movil Q3 profit rises 13.7%, fueled by new subscribers
MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil (AMXL.MX) reported a 13.7% jump in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by more wireless subscribers across all the regions where it operates, compared to a year earlier.
US News and World Report
BYD Flags Huge Quarterly Profit Jump as China Sales Surge Past Tesla
(Reuters) -BYD Co, China's biggest electric car maker, said third-quarter net profit likely more than quadrupled as it extends its sales lead over Tesla Inc in the world's largest auto market. Shares in BYD jumped. Having ditched gasoline vehicles from its product mix this year, BYD has, more than any...
CNBC
Bank of America tops estimates on better-than-expected bond trading, higher interest rates
Bank of America's third-quarter results topped expectations. The company reported better-than-expected fixed-income trading and gains in interest income thanks to choppy markets and rising rates. Like its Wall Street rivals, investment banking revenue posted steep declines. Here's what the company reported compared with what analysts were expecting, based on Refinitiv...
Dow jumps 600 points as US stocks extend big rally amid upbeat earnings
US stocks climbed Tuesday, extending gains from a day earlier, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson added to the upswing. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures climbed more than 2%, with Wall Street growing increasingly bullish despite a disappointing inflation report last week.
U.S. stocks extend rally, Treasury yields dip after solid earnings, economic data
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks closed higher and Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday as upbeat earnings and better-than-expected factory data stoked a risk-on rally.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
Equinix has grown its revenue for 78 straight quarters. Walgreens has increased its dividend for the last 47 consecutive years. Zscaler's revenue has expanded at a 55% annual rate since 2018. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
US Stocks' Momentum Set To Continue Tuesday As Nasdaq Futures Lead Rally — Tesla, Goldman, J&J, United Airlines In Focus
Earnings optimism has inspired traders to come piling back into equity market. The upside could be a bear market rally, given the fluid economic condition, analysts say. The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a markedly higher opening for Wall Street stocks on Tuesday, potentially extending the strong gains from the previous session. The third-quarter reporting season has provided a shot in the arm for the market, which was languishing amid multiple downward catalysts.
Recap: United Airlines Holdings Q3 Earnings
United Airlines Holdings UAL reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United Airlines Holdings beat estimated earnings by 23.79%, reporting an EPS of $2.81 versus an estimate of $2.27. Revenue was up $5.13 billion from...
Tesla investors to focus on demand issues in earnings report
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's ( ) quarterly report on Wednesday will likely show whether the Elon Musk-led electric-vehicle maker is facing any weakness in demand that is starting to weigh on the wider auto industry.
Stocks climb on Wall Street as investors focus on earnings
Stocks rose on Wall Street, adding to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns
Tesla, Netflix earnings, Spirit Airlines shareholder vote, existing home sales top week ahead
FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.
Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded by Cowen analysts
Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) stock fell 0.097% (As on October 17, 11:44:00 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after Cowen analysts upgraded the company to Outperform from Market Perform with a $54 per share price target (up from $52). The raised price target reflects hiked 2022 EPS estimate to $2.84 and 2023 estimates going to $7.00, which analysts say is likely ahead of the management’s guidance. Delta said it expects to record $7.00 EPS for 2024. “Looking at the 2023 consensus, we believe it is likely to come up as revenue is generally trending above estimates,” analysts said in a client note. The analysts also expect Delta to post strong Q4 results amid the return of demand for business and international flights. Delta said that its business travel has now recovered between 80%-85% as far as revenue is concerned and 70%-75% recovered in volume. “The mix of air traffic passengers is shifting with higher yielding business and international passengers making up a greater share. The former is directly correlated with the return to office, while the latter receives a boost from loosening of pandemic restrictions,” the analysts added. A strong fourth quarter would come after the company posted record quarterly revenue for the third quarter.
Netflix Tops Wall Street Q3 Estimates In Comeback Quarter
Netflix topped Wall Street estimates across the board in the third quarter, marking the start of what the streaming giant hopes is its great comeback. Global subscriber levels reached 223.09 million, up from 220.67 million in the prior quarter, ending a streak of two quarters when subscriber levels fell. Revenue and earnings per share also both came in ahead of expectations. The sequential gain of more than 2.4 million subscribers more than doubled analysts’ consensus estimate of 1.09 million. Revenue of $7.93 billion and earnings per share of $3.10 exceeded forecasts for $7.84 billion and $2.19, respectively. Subscriber growth was unevenly distributed, with...
Hasbro Shares Fall To Multi-Year Low After Disappointing Q3 Earnings Report, Dim Holiday Sales Outlook
Hasbro shares tumbled to their lowest level since 2015 after the toymaker and entertainment company reported a sharp drop in quarterly revenue and earnings results below Wall Street expectations. Midway through the trading day, Hasbro shares were down 3% at $65.76 on above-average volume. Inflation and consumer sensitivity to price played a key role in the company’s 15% earnings slide in the quarter ending September 30, compared with the year-earlier period, and the company is also battling foreign currency fluctuations and supply-chain issues. Revenue totaled $1.68 billion, matching analysts’ consensus estimate, but adjusted earnings per share fell 10 cents short of Wall...
Dow soars 550 points in big relief rally as investors weigh key earnings reports
US stocks soared on Monday in a relief rally as investors await a slew of high-profile earnings reports. The Dow jumped 550 points, and the Nasdaq Composite rose more than 3%. Goldman Sachs warned stocks are still to expensive, even after a 25% drop in the S&P 500 this year.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower ahead of inflation report, earnings
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday to cap a back-and-forth session as investors gear up for a big inflation report Wednesday and the start of third-quarter earnings season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.6% after failing to retain a gains from an intraday rebound, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.1% to a fresh two-year low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was an outlier — ending 0.1% in the green. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note came close again to the key 4% level.
Stocks surge again as Corporate America's earnings impress
So much for Shocktober. Wall Street's often scary month for stocks has suddenly turned into Rocktober.
J&J sales grow, but strong dollar tugs at expectations
Johnson & Johnson topped third-quarter expectations thanks to pharmaceutical sales growth, but a strong dollar made the health care giant tread cautiously again with its outlook. J&J on Tuesday narrowed its 2022 forecast and stuck to the midpoint of its previous range after lowering expectations earlier this year due to the impact of currency exchanges. J&J brings in nearly half of its sales from outside the United States. A strong U.S. dollar — now worth more than a euro for the first time in 20 years — can affect sales for companies that do a lot of international business. They have to convert those sales into dollars when they report earnings. The stronger dollar decreases the value of those sales. It also gives foreign products a price edge in the United States.
