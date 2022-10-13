Read full article on original website
WWF reports alarming downward trends in biodiversity but also outlines promising paths to recovery
The Living Planet Report published by WWF on 13 October shows well-documented evidence that humanity has far exceeded our planet’s safe limits. The second part of the report offers the prospect of solutions. "We need to change the root causes of environmental degradation," state Francisco Alpizar and Jeanne Nel of Wageningen University & Research in their contribution to the report.
Diet tracking system to inform public health in Malaysia
A new Monash University project will help to capture food consumption data with an aim to inform and enhance public health and nutrition policy in Malaysia. Intake24 is an open-source online tool used for recording dietary intake information. The system was originally developed in the UK for Food Standards Scotland by human-computer interaction expert Professor Patrick Olivier and nutrition researcher Dr Emma Foster from Monash University.
Startup lands federal contract to plant one million trees across Canada using drones
A Mississauga-based startup with ties to the University of Toronto Mississauga has received a federal contract under the 2 Billion Trees program to help boost reforestation efforts in areas devastated by wildfire while also combatting the effects of climate change. As part of a $1.35-million contract from Natural Resources Canada,...
Climate change: trees expected to migrate at slow speed in the boreal forest
If the past is any indication, the face of the boreal forest will not change dramatically in the coming decades. Boreal forest trees are sensitive to climate change, but their migration in response to temperature fluctuations is not at a gallop. That’s according to a study published today in the journal PNAS(Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States), where a research team calculated how fast jack pine and black spruce moved north after the last ice age.
Stranded orca examined by Utrecht University
The orca that died on Cadzand beach in Zeeland on Saturday has been transferred to the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine for examination. The animal arrived Sunday morning, after which the investigation could start. It is a female of 5.17 metres and about 2,000 kilograms. ’The big question, of course, is...
Long-serving European weather satellite safely moved to the
The world’s longest-serving meteorological satellite in geostationary orbit, EUMETSAT’s Meteosat-8, has been moved to the "graveyard orbit" after 20 years of life-saving service. Launched on 28 August 2002, Meteosat-8 was the first of the Meteosat Second Generation (MSG) meteorological satellites, which marked a major technological advance in satellite...
World-class research instrument takes up new home at Curtin
Curtin University is home to a new state-of-the-art instrument which will provide researchers and industry with access to world-class microanalytical infrastructure to help discover the next generation of critical mineral resources and unravel the mysteries of the universe. The French-built CAMECA 1300HR3 secondary ion mass spectrometry instrument forms the core...
