If the past is any indication, the face of the boreal forest will not change dramatically in the coming decades. Boreal forest trees are sensitive to climate change, but their migration in response to temperature fluctuations is not at a gallop. That’s according to a study published today in the journal PNAS(Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States), where a research team calculated how fast jack pine and black spruce moved north after the last ice age.

