Russian commander admits situation is 'tense' for his forces in Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) -The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine made a rare acknowledgment of the pressures they were under from Ukrainian offensives to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow claims to have annexed just weeks ago.
Finland PM: Wide political support for Russia border fence
HELSINKI — Finland’s prime minister said Tuesday she was convinced that there is a “wide support” within the Parliament to build a fence on the Nordic country’s border with Russia as proposed by the Finnish border guard officials. “It is a question of securing proper...
Tusk requests investigation of Russia role in Polish scandal
WARSAW, POLAND — The leader of Poland’s largest opposition party on Tuesday called on the country’s ruling party to fully clarify the facts surrounding an eight-year-old scandal involving the illegal recordings of top politicians and coal imports from Russia. Donald Tusk said it has long been clear...
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Gen. Sergei Surovikin, commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, told reporters in Moscow on Tuesday that the situation in the southern Kherson region was “very difficult,” and that civilians from some areas should be evacuated ahead of an expected Ukrainian offensive. Surovikin alleged that Ukraine planned to attack...
Green leaders back German nuke extension, activists angry
BERLIN — Senior members of Germany's environmentalist Green party indicated Tuesday that they would accept Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to extend the lifetime of the country's three remaining nuclear plants for a few months to head off possible a winter energy crunch. The reactors were long scheduled to be...
EXPLAINER: Why Germany is delaying its nuclear shutdown
BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered preparations for all of the country's three remaining nuclear reactors to continue operating until mid-April. The move marks another hiccup in the country's long-running plan to end the use of atomic energy. Here is a look at Germany's politically charged debate on nuclear power.
‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
The cost of living in Cairo has soared so much that security guard Mustafa Gamal had to send his wife and year-old daughter to live with his parents in a village 70 miles south of the Egyptian capital to save money. Gamal, 28, stayed behind, working two jobs, sharing an...
Biden to release 15 mln barrels from US oil reserves: official
President Joe Biden will announce Wednesday he's putting the final 15 million barrels on the market from a record release of US strategic oil reserves, with more releases possible if energy prices spike, a senior US official said. The new tranche of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will be "completing the 180 million barrel release authorized in the spring," in response to price hikes linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a senior US official said Tuesday.
Analyst acquitted at trial over discredited Trump dossier
ALEXANDRIA, VA. — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump. The case against Igor Danchenko was the third and possibly final case brought by Special Counsel...
Turkey's opposition seeks stay of 'disinformation' law
ANKARA, TURKEY — Turkey’s main opposition party applied to the country’s supreme court on Tuesday seeking a suspension of the enforcement of a newly-approved media law that mandates prison terms for people deemed to be spreading “disinformation.”. Last week, parliament approved a 40-article legislation that amends...
Electric vehicles take center stage at pared-back Paris show
FRANKFURT, GERMANY — Europe is leading the push into battery-powered cars as electric vehicles enter the mainstream — even as the industry faces challenges including supply shortages, a spotty charging network and a looming recession. The electric-as-routine approach is on display this week at a slimmed-down Paris auto...
Lebanon approves some banking law changes demanded by IMF
BEIRUT — Lebanon’s parliament late Tuesday approved some amendments to a banking secrecy law that has been a key demand of the International Monetary Fund before it agrees to a bailout program amid the country’s economic meltdown. Despite the changes, legal advocacy groups say the alterations to...
