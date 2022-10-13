Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Some screen time better than none during children’s concussion recovery
Too much screen time can slow children’s recovery from concussions, but new research suggests that banning screen time is not the answer. In a study published in the journal Pediatrics, researchers from the University of British Columbia, led by Dr. Molly Cairncross, who is now a professor at Simon Fraser University, and the University of Calgary looked for links between the self-reported screen time of more than 700 children aged 8-16 in the first 7-10 days following an injury, and symptoms reported by them and their caregivers over the following six months.
myscience.org
Why there are different mask rules for staff and students
The number of people infected with COVID-19 is rising sharply again. Now that autumn has arrived, the pandemic situation is expected to intensify once more. According to the current Hygiene and Infectious Disease Concept, staff and students are subject to different rules for wearing surgical masks. The Vice-Rector for Talent Development: Study and Teaching, Professor Roger Gläser, talks about why this is - and whether the semester could turn digital.
myscience.org
Five U-M faculty members elected to National Academy of Medicine
Five University of Michigan professors have been chosen as new members of the National Academy of Medicine, the highest honorary society in the country for researchers in the fields of health and medicine. Katherine Gallagher, Michele Heisler, Sachin Kheterpal, Anna Suk-Fong Lok and Bhramar Mukherjee have been recognized for their...
The $1.1B Math Solution? Gates Foundation Makes Math Its Top K-12 Priority
As the nation witnesses unprecedented declines in academic achievement, one of the largest education philanthropies has announced it will fund $1.1 billion in K-12 math initiatives over the next four years. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s investment marks the beginning of a decade-long strategy to prioritize math gains, particularly for Black, Latino and low-income […]
myscience.org
Launched a research on adolescent stress taking into account the peculiarities in women
The CIPROM/2021/080 project will investigate the response in adolescents to social factors that cause stress, which can later cause depression and addictions. Led by Marta Rodríguez and José Miñarro, researchers at the Department of Psychobiology at the University of Valencia (UV), the study highlights the role given to knowledge of the consequences of depression in females, a more important pathology in women and that very few Neuroscience studies deal with.
myscience.org
Birdsong is good for mental health
Study investigates the influence of birdsong on mood, paranoia, and cognition. When you next hear cheerful twittering of birds, you should stop and listen. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Human Development and the Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf have shown that birdsong reduces anxiety and irrational thoughts. Their findings are published in the journal Scientific Reports.
myscience.org
COVID-19 effects on cognition
A new long-term study led by neuroscientists at Western University shows short-term symptoms from COVID-19, like laboured breathing, fever, and dry cough, may just be the proverbial tip of the iceberg. The findings, published by Cell Reports Medicine , reveal short and possible long-term cognitive impairments among people who had...
Comments / 0