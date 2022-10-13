At the Amyloidosis Centre Lower Saxony, MHH offers diagnostics and therapy to those affected by the disease. Amyloidosis is a rare disease that can affect individual organs and body regions or the entire organism. It is caused by misfolded protein molecules that are deposited in the body. Since the disease has many subtypes and those affected can suffer from very different symptoms, it usually takes a long time until amyloidosis is reliably diagnosed and a targeted treatment can be started. Often, the disease is already far advanced by then. The Hannover Medical School (MHH) wants to change this situation. The Amyloidosis Centre Lower Saxony founded there offers patients diagnostics, care and therapy at one location. Many experts work together on an interdisciplinary basis.

11 HOURS AGO