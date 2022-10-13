Read full article on original website
COVID-19: life expectancy mostly continued to decline in 2021
Shift in deaths from the very old to people in middle age. Globally, life expectancy did not recover last year after the mortality shock due to the 2020 pandemic. At the same time, differences between countries are widening. A historical comparison of data, however, offers hope for rapid improvement. Those are the findings of a new study by Max Planck Researcher Jonas Schöley and his colleagues at Oxford University’s Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science.
Flesh-eating bacteria cases in Florida have surged in the wake of Hurricane Ian, with 65 cases recorded state-wide, authorities say
Vibrio Vulnificus is dubbed "flesh-eating" because it can lead to a severe affliction in which the flesh around an open wound dies.
UK joins mission to search for the origins of the Universe
The UK has joined an international astronomy mission to search the skies for cosmic origins of the universe. With new investment, six UK universities will deliver a major upgrade to the cosmic microwave background (CMB) experiment known as Simons Observatory (SO). The CMB is the trail of heat left by...
Some screen time better than none during children’s concussion recovery
Too much screen time can slow children’s recovery from concussions, but new research suggests that banning screen time is not the answer. In a study published in the journal Pediatrics, researchers from the University of British Columbia, led by Dr. Molly Cairncross, who is now a professor at Simon Fraser University, and the University of Calgary looked for links between the self-reported screen time of more than 700 children aged 8-16 in the first 7-10 days following an injury, and symptoms reported by them and their caregivers over the following six months.
MIT student club Engineers Without Borders works with local village in Tanzania
Skills learned in the classroom are applied toward health and sanitation projects. Four students from the MIT club Engineers Without Borders (EWB) spent part of their summer in Tanzania to begin assessment work for a health and sanitation project that will benefit the entire village, and an irrigated garden for the Mkutani Primary School.
Manchester professor makes disability power list
A Professor of Social Work from The University of Manchester has been recognised as one of the UK’s most influential disabled people. Professor Alys Young says she’s delighted to have made the Shaw Trust Disability Power 100 2022 . She follows in the footsteps of Jess Boland, Senior...
Five U-M faculty members elected to National Academy of Medicine
Five University of Michigan professors have been chosen as new members of the National Academy of Medicine, the highest honorary society in the country for researchers in the fields of health and medicine. Katherine Gallagher, Michele Heisler, Sachin Kheterpal, Anna Suk-Fong Lok and Bhramar Mukherjee have been recognized for their...
Queen’s micro-credentials address knowledge gaps in burgeoning neurotech industry
New program receives $1 million award from Ontario Micro-credentials Challenge Fund Kingston, Ontario - A new program at Queen’s University will offer a unique training opportunity designed to address gaps in knowledge in the expanding neurotech sector, a field gaining increasing prominence with initiatives such as Elon Musk’s Neuralink and Meta (formerly Facebook) Reality Lab’s use of neural signals to enhance virtual reality applications.
How evolution overshot the optimum bone structure in hopping rodents
Bones that are separate in small jerboas are fully fused in large ones, but the bone structures that are best at dissipating the stresses of jumping are only partially fused. Foot bones that are separate in small hopping rodents are fused in their larger cousins, and a team of researchers at the University of Michigan and University of California, San Diego, wanted to know why.
University of Warwick delighted to be part of pioneering Health Determinants Research Collaboration (HDRC) with Coventry City Council
The University of Warwick has been announced as one of the partners working with Coventry City Council, after it was awarded a £5 million boost to tackle inequalities and improve health outcomes across Coventry through research. It’s part of a wider £50 million investment across the country, aiming to...
Lab-grown cell machinery prompts real cells to sense and react to outside cues
Researchers have programmed bacterial cells to react to changes in light and temperature with the help of synthetic cell machinery. The innovation is a step forward for the field of cell engineering - a discipline which works to alter and harness the power of biological cells for potential applications in medicine, biomanufacturing, and biosensing.
Tackling social issues through engineering and theater
Senior Susan Su finds inspiration in both makerspaces and performance spaces. Susan Su thought she was discovering a new café. She was in Beijing for the second half of her gap year, working with a biomedical engineering group at Tsinghua University. But the lab was relatively new, and she was filling her time by exploring the city.
Diet tracking system to inform public health in Malaysia
A new Monash University project will help to capture food consumption data with an aim to inform and enhance public health and nutrition policy in Malaysia. Intake24 is an open-source online tool used for recording dietary intake information. The system was originally developed in the UK for Food Standards Scotland by human-computer interaction expert Professor Patrick Olivier and nutrition researcher Dr Emma Foster from Monash University.
Social media-related insecurity explored
A study in partnership with University of Glasgow, the University of the West of Scotland (UWS), and University of Strathclyde, examined participants’ eye movements as they viewed a range of Instagram images of other women’s faces and bodies, varying in size. Dr Christopher Hand, Senior Lecturer at the...
Launched a research on adolescent stress taking into account the peculiarities in women
The CIPROM/2021/080 project will investigate the response in adolescents to social factors that cause stress, which can later cause depression and addictions. Led by Marta Rodríguez and José Miñarro, researchers at the Department of Psychobiology at the University of Valencia (UV), the study highlights the role given to knowledge of the consequences of depression in females, a more important pathology in women and that very few Neuroscience studies deal with.
Bundled competence for rare disease
At the Amyloidosis Centre Lower Saxony, MHH offers diagnostics and therapy to those affected by the disease. Amyloidosis is a rare disease that can affect individual organs and body regions or the entire organism. It is caused by misfolded protein molecules that are deposited in the body. Since the disease has many subtypes and those affected can suffer from very different symptoms, it usually takes a long time until amyloidosis is reliably diagnosed and a targeted treatment can be started. Often, the disease is already far advanced by then. The Hannover Medical School (MHH) wants to change this situation. The Amyloidosis Centre Lower Saxony founded there offers patients diagnostics, care and therapy at one location. Many experts work together on an interdisciplinary basis.
New tool helps scientist understand how MRSA superbug avoids immune detection
A tool that promises to throw light on the strategies adopted by MRSA to avoid detection by the body’s immune system has been developed at Bath. The MRSA superbug is notorious for going undetected by the body’s immune system, but the mechanisms behind this evasion are poorly understood. Now biologists at the University of Bath have developed a tool that promises to throw light on the pathogen’s tactics by tracking a protein produced by the host’s body after the protein sticks to the microbe.
Literacy Influences Understanding of Speech
Do people who can read and write understand spoken language better than those who are illiterate? Research carried out by researchers from Zurich with collaborators in India has found that handwriting, specifically the type of writing system used for a language, influences how our brains process speech. When we learn...
Plants use their roots to measure manganese concentration available in the soil
Researchers show for the first time: a specific group of cells in the tip of the root reacts to a manganese deficiency. Every living organism needs the element manganese as an essential nutrient. In plants, for example, it plays a major role in breaking down water into oxygen and hydrogen during photosynthesis. A team of German and Chinese researchers are the first to demonstrate, using the model species thale cress (Arabidopsis thaliana), how plants sense manganese deficiency and which processes then take place in the plant at the molecular level. The researchers showed that a hitherto undetected group of cells in the plant root plays a decisive role. The researchers hope that the results of their work will in the future lead to methods for making plants more resistant to manganese deficiency - a condition which often occurs in alkaline and calcareous soils.
Stranded orca examined by Utrecht University
The orca that died on Cadzand beach in Zeeland on Saturday has been transferred to the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine for examination. The animal arrived Sunday morning, after which the investigation could start. It is a female of 5.17 metres and about 2,000 kilograms. ’The big question, of course, is...
