Will Maui mayor heed warnings about misguided housing proposal?

“Do something,” goes the popular political call to action. But perhaps it would be better if politicians added a line from the medical field: “First, do no harm.”. In the case of housing, the urge to “do something” too often means expanding the role of government, which research shows is exactly the wrong medicine needed to remedy one of our most pressing issues.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sparks fly in contentious debate as Maui mayoral candidates vie for votes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County’s race for mayor is turning into the most contentious in the state. In a debate Saturday night organized by Akaku Maui Community Media, incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino defended his record while retired Judge Richard Bissen accused Victorino of being a passive mayor. “I’ve been...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

$1.2 Million Reimbursed For 2021 Mana Road Fire

WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The Mana Road fire was one of the largest wildland fires in Hawai‘i Island history, and threatened several communities in August 2021. State emergency officials say they have secured a nearly $1.2 million reimbursement from FEMA to cover costs associated with fighting the Mana Road brush fire in the summer of 2021.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Why Hawaii’s Language Access Office Is Having Trouble ‘Fulfilling Its Mission’

When the pandemic hit in 2020, the Hawaii unemployment office was flooded with calls from thousands of workers who suddenly found themselves without a paycheck. People had to wait hours for a representative to help with their claim. But workers who didn’t speak English well or at all faced another hurdle: communicating with staffers who finally answered their calls.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Voting in Hawaii: dates and deadlines

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The general elections is on its way and so are your mail-in ballots. The City and County of Honolulu voters will have their ballot packets mailed out on Monday and Tuesday. After ballots have been mailed out, all 15 ballot drop boxes will be opened on Tuesday for you to drop them […]
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: Vote For Moderates And Move Hawaii Closer To The Sane Center

To quote a line from my all-time favorite film, “The Top Gun trophy’s still up for grabs, so every point counts.”. While I wish I could say that this upcoming election will be a walk in the park, Hawaii seems to have a problem when it comes to choosing balanced people to lead and manage our state. I and many others have said this so many times in so many prior elections, but you guys really need to vote for good candidates for office so we can fix things.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

County council advances bill to ban commercial 'dockless vehicles' on Maui

Taking a 'proactive' step in protecting pedestrians on the island, a Maui County council committee voted Monday to advance Bill 133, which proposes to prohibit dockless vehicle rentals. Dockless vehicles include electric bicycles and scooters that can be unlocked through an app and parked anywhere.
KHON2

What’s causing Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis?

Attorney Scott Settle joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss: what are the main causes of Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis? what does affordable housing really mean? why most affordable housing assistance involves rent subsidies why it’s so hard for people in the gap income group to realize home ownership  options for spending $600 million for […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu

HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu. Honolulu police said they are investigating a string of robberies that happened over the weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Housing And Rail Can’t Be Ignored In Aloha Stadium Plans

Canceling the proposed Aloha Stadium entertainment-district project was needed, both for its misconception and miscarriage, but also because it insufficiently addressed Oahu’s biggest needs: housing and rail. A lot of money was wasted to date. But a whole lot more will be saved later. It’s a tremendous public investment,...
HAWAII STATE
