Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiireporter.com
Will Maui mayor heed warnings about misguided housing proposal?
“Do something,” goes the popular political call to action. But perhaps it would be better if politicians added a line from the medical field: “First, do no harm.”. In the case of housing, the urge to “do something” too often means expanding the role of government, which research shows is exactly the wrong medicine needed to remedy one of our most pressing issues.
hawaiinewsnow.com
How to solve the axis deer problem? Maui mayoral candidates take starkly different stances
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Axis deer continue to have devastating impacts to Maui County farmers and ranchers — and the two candidates for mayor have differing views on how to solve the problem. Retired Judge Richard Bissen took a hard stance on the issue during a debate at Seabury Hall...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sparks fly in contentious debate as Maui mayoral candidates vie for votes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County’s race for mayor is turning into the most contentious in the state. In a debate Saturday night organized by Akaku Maui Community Media, incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino defended his record while retired Judge Richard Bissen accused Victorino of being a passive mayor. “I’ve been...
‘The Most Important Decision’: Hawaii Police Commission Ponders Criteria For New Chief
With the resignation of Hawaii Police Chief Paul Ferreira in September, the Big Island becomes the fourth county since 2019 to undertake the process of filling the critical law enforcement leadership position. The role of police chief in any county is a powerful position. Replacing a chief requires volunteer members...
Governor Candidates On The Environment: Sharp Contrasts And A Little Overlap
Early into his tenure, Hawaii Gov. David Ige notably rejected liquefied natural gas, or LNG, as a so-called “bridge fuel” to rely on while the state pursued an existence free of fossil fuels by 2045. However, the two candidates vying to succeed Ige aren’t following that same path...
bigislandvideonews.com
$1.2 Million Reimbursed For 2021 Mana Road Fire
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The Mana Road fire was one of the largest wildland fires in Hawai‘i Island history, and threatened several communities in August 2021. State emergency officials say they have secured a nearly $1.2 million reimbursement from FEMA to cover costs associated with fighting the Mana Road brush fire in the summer of 2021.
This Is How The Candidates For Maui Mayor Want To Tackle The Housing Crisis
The Maui mayoral race has been defined by candidates’ sweeping promises to boost the availability of housing that local residents can afford and stop the exodus of longtime families who’ve been priced out. But the two candidates who want to lead the county’s $1 billion government have vastly...
Why Hawaii’s Language Access Office Is Having Trouble ‘Fulfilling Its Mission’
When the pandemic hit in 2020, the Hawaii unemployment office was flooded with calls from thousands of workers who suddenly found themselves without a paycheck. People had to wait hours for a representative to help with their claim. But workers who didn’t speak English well or at all faced another hurdle: communicating with staffers who finally answered their calls.
Voting in Hawaii: dates and deadlines
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The general elections is on its way and so are your mail-in ballots. The City and County of Honolulu voters will have their ballot packets mailed out on Monday and Tuesday. After ballots have been mailed out, all 15 ballot drop boxes will be opened on Tuesday for you to drop them […]
The Interior Department Is Developing A New Policy For Native Hawaiian Consultation
The Interior Department announced Tuesday that it will seek input from community leaders in coming weeks as it develops its first consultation policy for Native Hawaiians. Unlike American Indian tribes and Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians are not federally recognized by the U.S. government as having their own sovereign nation. The...
Danny De Gracia: Vote For Moderates And Move Hawaii Closer To The Sane Center
To quote a line from my all-time favorite film, “The Top Gun trophy’s still up for grabs, so every point counts.”. While I wish I could say that this upcoming election will be a walk in the park, Hawaii seems to have a problem when it comes to choosing balanced people to lead and manage our state. I and many others have said this so many times in so many prior elections, but you guys really need to vote for good candidates for office so we can fix things.
Big Island takes lead over Maui in concealed gun permits; none issued on Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has pulled ahead of Maui as the county with the most concealed-carry gun permits approved since a United State Supreme Court ruling this summer forced Hawaii to issue them. Only two of the state’s four counties have issued any yet. The pace of issuance — and new rules meant […]
Hawaii Democrats Face Little GOP Opposition. But They’re Still Raising Money
Winning the Democratic primary has been good for Jill Tokuda’s campaign coffers. The former state senator is running for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers rural Oahu and the neighbor islands, and is all but assured victory in November given the state’s penchant for electing Democrats. Still,...
Maui Voters To Decide On A Measure To Boost Access To Government Records
As part of a once-in-a-decade process to change the way Maui County’s local government works, voters this year have the chance to decide on a proposal aimed at boosting civic engagement and strengthening citizens’ ability to access local government’s records. One of the measures that will be...
KITV.com
County council advances bill to ban commercial 'dockless vehicles' on Maui
Taking a 'proactive' step in protecting pedestrians on the island, a Maui County council committee voted Monday to advance Bill 133, which proposes to prohibit dockless vehicle rentals. Dockless vehicles include electric bicycles and scooters that can be unlocked through an app and parked anywhere.
What’s causing Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis?
Attorney Scott Settle joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss: what are the main causes of Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis? what does affordable housing really mean? why most affordable housing assistance involves rent subsidies why it’s so hard for people in the gap income group to realize home ownership options for spending $600 million for […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu
HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu. Honolulu police said they are investigating a string of robberies that happened over the weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency...
Housing And Rail Can’t Be Ignored In Aloha Stadium Plans
Canceling the proposed Aloha Stadium entertainment-district project was needed, both for its misconception and miscarriage, but also because it insufficiently addressed Oahu’s biggest needs: housing and rail. A lot of money was wasted to date. But a whole lot more will be saved later. It’s a tremendous public investment,...
Congressional Ethics Watchdog Calls For Ethics Investigation Into Kahele
WASHINGTON — The Office of Congressional Ethics, the independent watchdog charged with investigating allegations of misconduct against House members and their staff, has called for an official inquiry into U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele. The House Ethics Committee announced Friday in a press release that it has received the request...
Hawaii’s climbing rental prices: ‘Oh, shoot’
"I have to sacrifice doing the stuff I want to and instead, doing the stuff I need to, 24/7," Makiki resident Neal Solbach said. "I could use a little decrease in rent."
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu, HI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.https://www.civilbeat.org/
Comments / 1