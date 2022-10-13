NORTHUMBERLAND – NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… A Jersey Shore man was charged with homicide for a traffic crash that caused the death of a 78-year-old Northumberland resident in 2021. Robert John Harrow told a witness, “I just didn’t see him until it was too late,” moments after his tractor trailer smashed into the rear of the victim’s vehicle, police said. Charles Lehman had to be removed from his vehicle by the members of the Northumberland Fire Department, police said. He died 17 days later from injuries suffered during the crash, according to the coroner. The 42-year-old Harrow’s truck hit Lehman’s silver Chevrolet Cavalier, pushing it into the southbound lane, according to the affidavit.

NORTHUMBERLAND, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO