Man faces indecent assault charges in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — In Hazleton, a man faces assault charges. Police say Jose Perez turned himself in on Monday. Perez is charged with indecent assault on a person younger than 13 and aggravated indecent assault on a person younger than 16. Perez remains behind bars in Luzerne County. See...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 charged after shooting in Lansford
LANSFORD, Pa. - Police in Carbon County have charged two people after a shooting. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of E. Bertsch Street, off of Route 209. Lansford Police say the incident began with a disagreement between two men. One of the men, Justin Mendez, left the area and then returned with another man, Reinardo Mendez, police said.
wkok.com
One arrested, $60K and 1.5K bags of fentanyl seized after chase
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they seized over $60,000 cash and over 1,500 bags of fentanyl following a brief chase in Luzerne County earlier this month. According to the Hazleton City Police Chief, Brian Schoonmaker, police arrested Jose Turbi Anziani after a chase in front of his home in Hazleton on October 12. […]
Two suspects expected to plead guilty to murder
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a year since the remains of two small girls were found buried in the backyard of their home. Two of the four suspects involved in the murders are expected to plead guilty. 27-year-old Echo Butler was scheduled for an arraignment and Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition, or ARD, at […]
wkok.com
Troopers Investigating After Multiple Thefts of Packages
WASHINGTONVILLE – State police are investigating after multiple packages were stolen from mailboxes in a trailer park in the Washingtonville area of Montour County. Milton troopers say the incident occurred between two and four weeks ago. They say an unidentified female was seen opening several mailboxes and when approached, appeared ‘nervous.’
Two arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation
HUNCLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a search warrant revealed drugs inside a home in Luzerne County. According to the Lehman Township Police Department, on October 14, around 6:00 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive in Hunlock Creek. […]
Inmate attack sends one to hospital
McElhattan, Pa. — An inmate is facing felony charges for a vicious attack on another inmate that sent him to the hospital, according to Pine Creek Township police. Dustin T. Kemp, 28, reportedly got into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, in June. Kemp repeatedly smashed the man's head with a metal food tray, even after guards tried to intervene, said Officer Dennis Gill. Kemp also spit on the man and threw another tray and...
Man pled guilty to gun possession to further drug trafficking
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man pleaded guilty to possession of a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Alnaldo Perez-Rodriguez, 36, of Shenandoah, admitted to possessing a loaded Walther .380 caliber pistol in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The charges stem […]
PSP investigates woman with children stealing mail
DANVILLE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating multiple thefts of packages from the mailboxes of residents in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were told for about two weeks to a month an unidentified woman was seen by mailboxes of residents in the Blue Spring Terrace trailer park. Police say the […]
skooknews.com
Gordon Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a woman from Gordon. Detectives are currently looking for Grayce May Griffiths, 29, who failed to appear at Schuylkill County District Court on June 20, 2020, for her preliminary hearing. Grayce...
Northumberland man dead, truck driver charged
Northumberland, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man was charged with homicide for a traffic crash that caused the death of a 78-year-old Northumberland resident in 2021. Robert John Harrow told a witness, “I just didn’t see him until it was too late,” moments after his tractor trailer smashed into the rear of the victim’s vehicle, police said. Charles Lehman had to be removed from his vehicle by the members of...
Police looking for diesel fuel thief in Montour County
Danville, Pa. — Someone got away with more than $400 of diesel fuel at a gas station in Montour County. State police at Milton say Exxon Mobile gas station in Valley Township reported that someone did not pay for $463.94 of diesel fuel around 6 a.m. Sept. 21. Police continue to investigate.
Man accused of raping hotel employee
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was staying at a Snyder County hotel asked a woman in housekeeping to enter his room to take the trash out, then allegedly raped her. The incident occurred the morning of Oct. 10 at a hotel in Shamokin Dam. Lawrence Christopher Thompson-Aiken, 27, of Shamokin, now faces felony rape, sexual assault, aggravated assault, and misdemeanor unlawful restraint charges. Officer Leif Hassenplug of Shamokin...
Two accused of drug peddling in Lehman Township
LEHMAN TWP. — A variety of illegal drugs were allegedly seized when Lehman Township police along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force
Teen charged with stealing two cars, crashing one
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teen, out on bail for charges alleging that he shot at a Back Mountain school, was arrested for stealing two cars, crashing one, and fleeing the scene over the weekend, according to police. According to the Jackson Township Police Department, on Sunday around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to […]
Pa. man goes to prison for stabbing mom because she annoyed him
A Butler Twp. man who admitted stabbing his mother in the neck because she was annoying him was sentenced Friday to serve up to six years in state prison. Alfonzo F. Jalandoni Evans, 34, previously pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault for stabbing 71-year-old Brenda Jalandoni Evans twice on June 21.
wkok.com
Report: Selinsgrove Man Charged with Stalking Wife
SELINSGROVE – NorthcentralPA.com is reporting…A 49-year-old Selinsgrove man was charged after a mechanic located a GPS tracking device underneath the bumper of his wife’s vehicle. A temporary PFA was filed on Sept. 30 against Jason Eisenhuth after the accuser suspected him of stalking her. Eisenhuth had shown up several times to where his wife was without being told her location, she explained to police. The accuser texted Eisenhuth to say she went to Geisinger in Danville on Sept. 29, but instead parked her vehicle on Orange Street in Northumberland. Eisenhuth came to the area a short time later and parked in front of his wife’s vehicle, police said.
Columbia Co. man going to trial for multiple charges
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Columbia County man is heading to trial on murder and attempted murder charges for driving his vehicle into a crowd of people during a benefit for fire victims in August. One person died and 17 others were injured. Police say after Reyes left the accident scene he killed his […]
Woman loses $2K due to stolen and altered check
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman lost $2,000 from her bank account due to someone altering one of her checks. Investigators say they are searching for the identity of an individual that intercepted a 61-year-old woman’s check, “blanked out” the “pay to the order of,” and forged it to electronically […]
