ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Newswatch 16

Man faces indecent assault charges in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — In Hazleton, a man faces assault charges. Police say Jose Perez turned himself in on Monday. Perez is charged with indecent assault on a person younger than 13 and aggravated indecent assault on a person younger than 16. Perez remains behind bars in Luzerne County. See...
HAZLETON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 charged after shooting in Lansford

LANSFORD, Pa. - Police in Carbon County have charged two people after a shooting. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of E. Bertsch Street, off of Route 209. Lansford Police say the incident began with a disagreement between two men. One of the men, Justin Mendez, left the area and then returned with another man, Reinardo Mendez, police said.
LANSFORD, PA
wkok.com

NorthcentralAP.com Report: Charges Filed After Norry Fatal Wreck

NORTHUMBERLAND – NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… A Jersey Shore man was charged with homicide for a traffic crash that caused the death of a 78-year-old Northumberland resident in 2021. Robert John Harrow told a witness, “I just didn’t see him until it was too late,” moments after his tractor trailer smashed into the rear of the victim’s vehicle, police said. Charles Lehman had to be removed from his vehicle by the members of the Northumberland Fire Department, police said. He died 17 days later from injuries suffered during the crash, according to the coroner. The 42-year-old Harrow’s truck hit Lehman’s silver Chevrolet Cavalier, pushing it into the southbound lane, according to the affidavit.
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
WBRE

One arrested, $60K and 1.5K bags of fentanyl seized after chase

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they seized over $60,000 cash and over 1,500 bags of fentanyl following a brief chase in Luzerne County earlier this month. According to the Hazleton City Police Chief, Brian Schoonmaker, police arrested Jose Turbi Anziani after a chase in front of his home in Hazleton on October 12. […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Two suspects expected to plead guilty to murder

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a year since the remains of two small girls were found buried in the backyard of their home. Two of the four suspects involved in the murders are expected to plead guilty. 27-year-old Echo Butler was scheduled for an arraignment and Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition, or ARD, at […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Troopers Investigating After Multiple Thefts of Packages

WASHINGTONVILLE – State police are investigating after multiple packages were stolen from mailboxes in a trailer park in the Washingtonville area of Montour County. Milton troopers say the incident occurred between two and four weeks ago. They say an unidentified female was seen opening several mailboxes and when approached, appeared ‘nervous.’
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation

HUNCLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a search warrant revealed drugs inside a home in Luzerne County. According to the Lehman Township Police Department, on October 14, around 6:00 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive in Hunlock Creek. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate attack sends one to hospital

McElhattan, Pa. — An inmate is facing felony charges for a vicious attack on another inmate that sent him to the hospital, according to Pine Creek Township police. Dustin T. Kemp, 28, reportedly got into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, in June. Kemp repeatedly smashed the man's head with a metal food tray, even after guards tried to intervene, said Officer Dennis Gill. Kemp also spit on the man and threw another tray and...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Man pled guilty to gun possession to further drug trafficking

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man pleaded guilty to possession of a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Alnaldo Perez-Rodriguez, 36, of Shenandoah, admitted to possessing a loaded Walther .380 caliber pistol in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The charges stem […]
SHENANDOAH, PA
WBRE

PSP investigates woman with children stealing mail

DANVILLE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating multiple thefts of packages from the mailboxes of residents in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were told for about two weeks to a month an unidentified woman was seen by mailboxes of residents in the Blue Spring Terrace trailer park. Police say the […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Gordon Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a woman from Gordon. Detectives are currently looking for Grayce May Griffiths, 29, who failed to appear at Schuylkill County District Court on June 20, 2020, for her preliminary hearing. Grayce...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Northumberland man dead, truck driver charged

Northumberland, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man was charged with homicide for a traffic crash that caused the death of a 78-year-old Northumberland resident in 2021. Robert John Harrow told a witness, “I just didn’t see him until it was too late,” moments after his tractor trailer smashed into the rear of the victim’s vehicle, police said. Charles Lehman had to be removed from his vehicle by the members of...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of raping hotel employee

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was staying at a Snyder County hotel asked a woman in housekeeping to enter his room to take the trash out, then allegedly raped her. The incident occurred the morning of Oct. 10 at a hotel in Shamokin Dam. Lawrence Christopher Thompson-Aiken, 27, of Shamokin, now faces felony rape, sexual assault, aggravated assault, and misdemeanor unlawful restraint charges. Officer Leif Hassenplug of Shamokin...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with stealing two cars, crashing one

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teen, out on bail for charges alleging that he shot at a Back Mountain school, was arrested for stealing two cars, crashing one, and fleeing the scene over the weekend, according to police. According to the Jackson Township Police Department, on Sunday around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Report: Selinsgrove Man Charged with Stalking Wife

SELINSGROVE – NorthcentralPA.com is reporting…A 49-year-old Selinsgrove man was charged after a mechanic located a GPS tracking device underneath the bumper of his wife’s vehicle. A temporary PFA was filed on Sept. 30 against Jason Eisenhuth after the accuser suspected him of stalking her. Eisenhuth had shown up several times to where his wife was without being told her location, she explained to police. The accuser texted Eisenhuth to say she went to Geisinger in Danville on Sept. 29, but instead parked her vehicle on Orange Street in Northumberland. Eisenhuth came to the area a short time later and parked in front of his wife’s vehicle, police said.
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

Columbia Co. man going to trial for multiple charges

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Columbia County man is heading to trial on murder and attempted murder charges for driving his vehicle into a crowd of people during a benefit for fire victims in August. One person died and 17 others were injured. Police say after Reyes left the accident scene he killed his […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman loses $2K due to stolen and altered check

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman lost $2,000 from her bank account due to someone altering one of her checks. Investigators say they are searching for the identity of an individual that intercepted a 61-year-old woman’s check, “blanked out” the “pay to the order of,” and forged it to electronically […]
HAZLETON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy