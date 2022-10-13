ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD officer fires gun at armed suspect during disturbance; no one hit, injured

By Lucas Gonzalez
 5 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis metro police officer fired their gun at, but did not hit an armed man who officials say "confronted" officers while they were responding early Thursday to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex on the city's northwest side.

The 30-year-old suspect is now in police custody and the victim, his ex-girlfriend, is safe following the encounter, according to Officer Samone Burris with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers first responded about 4:30 a.m. to The George apartment complex, which is in the 5600 block of Sebring Drive, near the intersection of West 56th Street and Georgetown Road for a report of a disturbance of some kind between the suspect and victim.

Once there, they encountered the suspect, armed with a gun, in a hallway inside one of the apartment buildings. He then "confronted" officers, and one officer fired their department-issued weapon, Burris said. However, the man was not hit by gunfire. He was later taken into custody.

No one was injured at any point during the police response, according to Burris.

The officer who fired their weapon was placed on administrative leave, Burris said.

Additional details haven't been released.

At 7:01 a.m., IMPD said in a Tweet that residents should expect officers to remain at the scene for another few hours. It said those who need to leave or move their vehicles should ask an officer first.

Burris urged anyone facing domestic issues to contact IMPD's Victim Assistance Unit at 317-327-3331.

Anyone with more information may contact IMPD's non-emergency line at 317-327-3811 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

