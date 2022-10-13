Read full article on original website
Walz Announces 2023 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener to be Held in Owatonna
Governor Tim Walz announced that Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism promotion office, coordinates each year with the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the host committee to put on the event celebrating the kickoff of the pheasant hunting season.
Annual Leaf Pick-Up Scheduled to Begin Monday, October 24
Mankato’s annual leaf pick-up service is scheduled to begin Monday, October 24 and last through Friday, November 18 (weather permitting). Leaf pick-up runs as usual Monday through Friday and is not impacted by the recent changes to the garbage and recycling pick-up schedule. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley...
Public Safety Launches Body Worn Cameras
Public Safety will implement the use of Body Worn Cameras (BWCs) today (Monday, October 17). A person’s assignment will help determine whether or not they wear BWCs:. Uniformed officers on the patrol division will always be equipped with a BWC. Those working undercover assignments will not because it could...
