More than 190 employers and approximately 1,500 Minnesota State University, Mankato students and alumni will participate in the 2022 Career & Internship Expo on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 18-19 in the University’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom. The event, to be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day,...

MANKATO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO