Walz Announces 2023 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener to be Held in Owatonna

Governor Tim Walz announced that Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism promotion office, coordinates each year with the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the host committee to put on the event celebrating the kickoff of the pheasant hunting season.
