Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Sporting News
Nick Sirianni's fourth-quarter F-bomb in Eagles' win over Cowboys was so perfectly Philadelphia
The city of brotherly "love." Nick Sirianni has become definitively Philadelphia, largely thanks to the somewhat surprising start to his Philadelphia career since 2021. The sophomore head coach has guided the upstart Eagles to a 6-0 record in 2022, building on a promising 9-8 campaign from the season prior. On...
Sporting News
Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott stats: Debunking the Cowboys' 'QB controversy' by the numbers
It appears the Cowboys lead a charmed life when it comes to their quarterbacks. One one hand, they have Dak Prescott, whom most people would agree is clearly the top signal-caller on the roster. On the other, they have backup Cooper Rush, who has led the Cowboys to a 4-0 record in place of the injured Prescott. Including a winning start last season, Rush is just the 14th quarterback in NFL history to begin his career 5-0 as a starter.
Sporting News
Josh Gordon suspension timeline: How WR's career path led him to release from Titans
Josh Gordon has had plenty of NFL opportunities to play wide receiver for the Browns, Patriots, Seahawks, Chiefs and Titans, After being suspended for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy five times in his career (six suspensions overall), he is running close to empty on his chances. Gordon saw his...
Sporting News
What happened to Melvin Gordon? Broncos sideline RB during 'Monday Night Football' loss to Chargers
There's not much for Broncos country to be happy about in the backfield. When Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4, that opened the door for Melvin Gordon to get a bit more volume. Unbeknownst to fantasy owners, that wouldn't necessarily be the case. During the Broncos' 19-16...
Sporting News
What channel is Bills vs. Chiefs on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 6 game
You don't need a crystal ball to see a potential AFC championship game preview. You just have to turn on your TV on Sunday afternoon and flip to CBS to see Patrick Mahomes and the new-look Chiefs face off against the insanely talented Josh Allen and the Bills in a preview of what may come this January.
Sporting News
Kenny Pickett injury update: Steelers QB out vs. Buccaneers after concussion suffered on big hit from Devin White
The Steelers were getting a spark from Kenny Pickett in their Week 6 game against the Buccaneers, but they have lost the first-round pick to a concussion. Pickett took a big hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White while throwing a pass midway through the third quarter of Pittsburgh's Week 6 game. He was able to complete the pass but came up injured on the play.
Sporting News
Tom Brady takes out frustration on Buccaneers' offensive linemen after first-half struggles vs. Steelers
The Buccaneers' offense was expected to have an easy time moving the ball against the Steelers in Week 6. Pittsburgh was missing most of its starting secondary, including All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, so Tom Brady and Co. were supposed to feast upon the backup players. Instead, Tampa Bay found itself...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Surprising Giants, Jets continue to rise; Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers fade for Week 7
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
Sporting News
What channel is Cowboys vs. Eagles on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 6
It's all about the rush — and the Rush — on Sunday night. The Cowboys were handed a bad hand, both literally and figuratively, when quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury in Week 1. But, thanks to quarterback Cooper Rush, Dallas has stayed afloat and played to a 4-1 record entering a massive divisional showdown against the undefeated Eagles on Sunday night.
Sporting News
What's wrong with the Dolphins? Mike McDaniel says blaming 3-game losing streak on QB injuries 'the easy thing to do'
Three weeks into the 2022 NFL season, the Dolphins were regarded as one of the league's most surprising teams. Miami won its first three games, and after it beat the Super Bowl-favorite Bills many crowned them a top-five team in the NFL. It looked like new coach Mike McDaniel had revitalized the team's offense and the team was getting the most out of Tua Tagovailoa in a prove-it year.
Sporting News
Why do the Eagles have the Saints' draft pick? Revisiting the trade that helped bring AJ Brown to Philadelphia, Chris Olave to New Orleans
Led by a stingy defense and early-season MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, the Eagles have gotten off to an unblemished start in 2022. It's only been five games, admittedly. But it's got Philly fans dreaming of a deep postseason run, something that didn't quite seem likely a few months ago. For...
Sporting News
Cardinals' struggles on offense put Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury's contracts under the microscope
After signing quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury to big contract extensions in the offseason, it appeared the Cardinals had secured their long-term future. Six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Arizona sits at the bottom of the NFC West. Kingsbury's offense — his supposed calling card — has languished, scoring just 11 touchdowns total.
Sporting News
Week 7 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
The most brutal of all bye weeks is upon us (Eagles, Bills, Rams, Vikings), so having a set of reliable fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. As we always say, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 7 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift, Damien Harris impacting Week 7 RB rankings
It's that time of the fantasy football season when injuries and bye weeks start to play major roles, forcing fantasy owners to count on waiver-wire streamers and deeper sleepers to stay afloat. Entering Week 7, three key banged-up RBs -- Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift, and Damien Harris -- have a profound effect on the RB rankings. Will any of these must-start running backs return to game action this week?
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 7 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Fantasy football owners face more tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions in Week 7, and things don't get easier with four offenses filled with top-flight fantasy performers — Bills, Eagles, Vikings, and Rams — off for the second and most brutal bye week of the 2022 NFL season. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 7 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Sporting News
How Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins withstood injury for game-winning field goal vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers eked out a 19-16 win over the Denver Broncos in overtime on "Monday Night Football," thanks in no small part to 12 points from kicker Dustin Hopkins, who was injured on the first kick. While the makes aren't impressive on paper -- he hit from 37,...
Sporting News
Why the Bills' Jordan Poyer rode 15 hours in a car each way to play at Kansas City in Week 6
Bills vs. Chiefs was the biggest game so far in the 2022 NFL season for both teams. Don't believe that? Just ask Bills safety Jordan Poyer. Poyer didn't appear on the team's final Week 6 injury report; he had recovered from an injury to his ribs, meaning he was cleared to play. But Poyer wasn't cleared to fly to Kansas City from Buffalo for the game, due to the difference in air pressure.
Sporting News
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 7
The dust has settled on the most impactful week of college football to date this season. Several teams in the top 10 of the most recent AP and Coaches polls suffered — or were the reason behind — first losses in Week 7. That starts with No. 3 Alabama, whose back-and-forth battle with No. 6 Tennessee ended in a 52-49 defeat for the Crimson Tide. It was their first loss in the rivalry since 2006.
Sporting News
Why Jalen Hurts fell in the 2020 NFL Draft, gifting Eagles a potential star quarterback
The 2020 NFL Draft might be a painful one for several teams, and Jalen Hurts might be one reason why. One would think that a quarterback who spent time at two of college football's most successful and prominent programs would be a lock for the top five, and if not that, then the first round. Something strange happened with Hurts, though.
Sporting News
Rams to request NFL rule change to make roughing the passer, other personal foul penalties reviewable, per report
This story has been updated from a previous version. The Rams will submit a rule change to the NFL's competition committee to make all personal foul penalties reviewable, including roughing the passer, ESPN reports. The impetus for the rule change request likely stems from two high-profile roughing the passer calls...
