Chicago, IL

Sporting News

Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott stats: Debunking the Cowboys' 'QB controversy' by the numbers

It appears the Cowboys lead a charmed life when it comes to their quarterbacks. One one hand, they have Dak Prescott, whom most people would agree is clearly the top signal-caller on the roster. On the other, they have backup Cooper Rush, who has led the Cowboys to a 4-0 record in place of the injured Prescott. Including a winning start last season, Rush is just the 14th quarterback in NFL history to begin his career 5-0 as a starter.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sporting News

Kenny Pickett injury update: Steelers QB out vs. Buccaneers after concussion suffered on big hit from Devin White

The Steelers were getting a spark from Kenny Pickett in their Week 6 game against the Buccaneers, but they have lost the first-round pick to a concussion. Pickett took a big hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White while throwing a pass midway through the third quarter of Pittsburgh's Week 6 game. He was able to complete the pass but came up injured on the play.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sporting News

What channel is Cowboys vs. Eagles on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 6

It's all about the rush — and the Rush — on Sunday night. The Cowboys were handed a bad hand, both literally and figuratively, when quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury in Week 1. But, thanks to quarterback Cooper Rush, Dallas has stayed afloat and played to a 4-1 record entering a massive divisional showdown against the undefeated Eagles on Sunday night.
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

What's wrong with the Dolphins? Mike McDaniel says blaming 3-game losing streak on QB injuries 'the easy thing to do'

Three weeks into the 2022 NFL season, the Dolphins were regarded as one of the league's most surprising teams. Miami won its first three games, and after it beat the Super Bowl-favorite Bills many crowned them a top-five team in the NFL. It looked like new coach Mike McDaniel had revitalized the team's offense and the team was getting the most out of Tua Tagovailoa in a prove-it year.
Sporting News

Week 7 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

The most brutal of all bye weeks is upon us (Eagles, Bills, Rams, Vikings), so having a set of reliable fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. As we always say, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 7 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift, Damien Harris impacting Week 7 RB rankings

It's that time of the fantasy football season when injuries and bye weeks start to play major roles, forcing fantasy owners to count on waiver-wire streamers and deeper sleepers to stay afloat. Entering Week 7, three key banged-up RBs -- Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift, and Damien Harris -- have a profound effect on the RB rankings. Will any of these must-start running backs return to game action this week?
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 7 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Fantasy football owners face more tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions in Week 7, and things don't get easier with four offenses filled with top-flight fantasy performers — Bills, Eagles, Vikings, and Rams — off for the second and most brutal bye week of the 2022 NFL season. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 7 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Sporting News

Why the Bills' Jordan Poyer rode 15 hours in a car each way to play at Kansas City in Week 6

Bills vs. Chiefs was the biggest game so far in the 2022 NFL season for both teams. Don't believe that? Just ask Bills safety Jordan Poyer. Poyer didn't appear on the team's final Week 6 injury report; he had recovered from an injury to his ribs, meaning he was cleared to play. But Poyer wasn't cleared to fly to Kansas City from Buffalo for the game, due to the difference in air pressure.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 7

The dust has settled on the most impactful week of college football to date this season. Several teams in the top 10 of the most recent AP and Coaches polls suffered — or were the reason behind — first losses in Week 7. That starts with No. 3 Alabama, whose back-and-forth battle with No. 6 Tennessee ended in a 52-49 defeat for the Crimson Tide. It was their first loss in the rivalry since 2006.
TENNESSEE STATE

