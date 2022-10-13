Read full article on original website
Concerned Citizen
3d ago
and Quack Fauci beagle dog's cruel and unusual experiments are appalling. Read about it. It will make you sick with anger!
Reply
4
warrior
4d ago
Even today,leave animals alone for experiments,when you have prisons full of inmates
Reply
9
Related
IFLScience
Old People’s Smell Is A Real Thing, But It’s Not Everyone’s Destiny
There is a widespread perception of old people having distinctive smell, expressed by less tactful children as, “grandpa smells funny”. Researchers decided to test if the scent was an intrinsic part of growing older, a product of the environment, or a trick of the mind. Although they found...
Phys.org
Pet parenting style influences dog behavior, study finds
Dogs with owners who have high expectations and are highly responsive to their dog's behavior and needs are more social, more secure when away from their owners and more persistent problem solvers, an Oregon State University study found. "We found that pet parenting style does predict patterns of dog behavior...
Woman, 22, tragically takes her own life after being ‘hijacked’ by cruel disease
A father has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter who ended her life after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. Amelie Champagne, 22, from Montreal in Quebec, was left in ‘unbearable pain’ due to the condition, but she had only received her diagnosis in June after spending years attempting to figure out what was wrong with her health.
iheart.com
Vet Shares 5 Dog Breeds He Says You Should Avoid Owning
Ben the Vet shared 5 breeds he says could spell trouble because of aggression or health issues. Do you own any of these types of pups?. Ben is a veterinary surgeon in the UK and is going viral for the dog breeds he says people should avoid when looking for a new family member.
A shark was found off the Australian coast and its human-like smile is unbelieveably strange
Nobody knows what the exact species of shark is - yet.
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken dog can’t bear to spend another Christmas in kennels and urgently needs a home
This pup survived the heartbreak of his owner leaving him behind due to poor health and a Christmas in lonely kennels. But he so would like to become a part of a loving household before the holiday countdown begins, and has so much canine wisdom and love to give in return.
Super rare ultrasound images show babies smiling in the womb as their mothers eat carrots
Kale is a different story.
The Worst Sweeteners No One Should Be Putting In Their Coffee Anymore, According To Health Experts
Everyone has their own preferences for how they take their coffee in the morning. While some people enjoy the taste of a plain old black cup of joe, some of us need a little bit of sweetness in our mug. Unfortunately, though, what’s great for our tastebuds can oftentimes be terrible for our bodies. Many coffee ingredients are highly inflammatory and can get in the way of your weight loss goals if you’re not careful—including some of the most popular sweeteners.
The Best Dog Breed for Each Zodiac Sign
Searching for the perfect dog breed to match your zodiac sign? Look no further! From Aries to Pisces, we found the best breeds for each sign. Read on to find out which dog breed is the compliment to your zodiac. Aries. Traits: Passionate, impulsive, adventurous, argumentative, charismatic. Best dog for...
Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online
A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
Phys.org
Research reveals bed bugs produce potentially dangerous amounts of histamine
University of Kentucky (UK) College of Agriculture, Food and Environment entomologists made eye-opening discoveries in a recent bed bug study, finding the bugs produce large amounts of histamine that may pose risks to humans. Histamine is a chemical compound the human body naturally produces that may cause inflammation and alert...
iheart.com
MUST WATCH VIDEO… Woman Had 23 Contact Lenses Stuck in Her Eye
Have you ever had a contact lens get stuck up inside your eyelid? It's pretty obvious and uncomfortable when it happens. So how is this even possible?. A video from an eye doctor in Newport Beach, California is going viral after she removed TWENTY-THREE contact lenses from a woman's right eye.
Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More
Dry skin of any kind is no fun, but a pair of dry, severely cracked heels can be particularly painful, notes Healthline. Often made worse during the colder months of the year, some people may find that their heels start to bleed. Yet the development of cracked heels is not...
rsvplive.ie
New study reveals what your dog's breed says about you
If you have a badly behaving pup, it might be time to look at yourself rather than scolding it. A study has shown that dogs behave like their owners, so if you have a naughty dog, it could say something about you!. For the research, more than 1,500 current and...
CNET
Stop Sleeping With Your Dog
Getting your pets to sleep in their own pet bed or crate can be tough. Many pets just want to snuggle close at night, and how can you resist your favorite animal's cute face?. But just like newborns, pets can wake you up at night and disturb you. Whether you already have pets or are considering getting one in the future, thinking twice about your sleeping arrangements can affect how rested you feel over time. Ultimately it's a personal choice, but if you're looking for some insight on the pros and cons of sleeping with your pets, keep reading -- it might make you reconsider your own habits.
Upworthy
Man spends $400 at vet to treat his limping dog only to realize that he was simply copying him
People with pets know that sometimes animals will do absolutely absurd things out of their love for you. Billy, an adorable dog from London, proves this point. Russell Jones, Billy's owner, had a plaster cast on after an injury. He shared that he observed his dog limping and thought something was wrong with him. Worried, he took the dog to get him checked out by a vet and also run a couple of tests as well. After spending close to $400 on X-rays and vet bills, the owner learned that his dog was in fact in perfect health. He was only copying him! Jones posted a touching yet humorous video of his dog mirroring his behavior while walking beside him on Facebook in January 2021. In the short video, Jones, whose leg was in a plaster cast, is seen walking the street with his dog Billy. The lurcher is observed imitating his owner's limp by walking with one paw elevated above the ground. “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong, just sympathy. Love him,” Russell shared in the post's caption.
Golden Retriever 'Jealous' of Newborn Baby Leaves Internet in Stitches
The internet has been left in stitches at a golden retriever who is jealous of his owner's newborn baby. In a viral TikTok video posted by @hdbrosriley, a page dedicated to Riley the dog, he can be seen with his head perched on his owner's shoulder while she cradles her baby.
Phys.org
Six recent discoveries that have changed how we think about human origins
Scientific study of human evolution historically reassured us of a comforting order to things. It has painted humans as as cleverer, more intellectual and caring than our ancestral predecessors. From archaeological reconstructions of Neanderthals as stooped, hairy and brutish, to "cavemen" movies, our ancient ancestors got a bad press. Over...
People Who Married For Money Are Sharing What It's Actually Like, And It's Not What I Expected At All
"I was 25 and had $200 to my name. He was 35, and his dad was a millionaire. We've been married for 10 years now. It was exciting in the beginning, but now, I have regrets."
Man releases thousands of 'lady bugs' but it turns out they weren't ladybugs, but something much worse
"They've committed ecological warfare by releasing thousands of what they think are ladybugs..." According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, non-native plants, animals, and microorganisms are referred to as invasive species because they have the potential to quickly expand and threaten the environment, the economy, and/or human health after being introduced to a new area. The release of invasive species by pet and aquarium owners is one method of introduction.
Comments / 3